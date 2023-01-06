Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
South Carolina Philharmonic Presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert at Koger Center for the ArtsPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireballRoger MarshLexington, SC
FCSC Hosting Three Trainings for Families with Disabilities in JanuaryPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Meet a Creature from Where the Wild Things Are at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
Soda City Biz WIRE
Collins & Lacy Announces New Attorney Elevation
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Collins & Lacy, P.C., a leading South Carolina business defense law firm, is pleased to announce that attorney Molly Flynn has been elevated to Special Counsel. Before joining Collins & Lacy, Flynn had significant service as an Assistant Solicitor in the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office and...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Riggs Partners Unveils Refurbished WECO Sign
Riggs Partners, as part of a public-private partnership with the City of West Columbia, celebrated the lighting of the refurbished WECO sign on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. More than 50 attendees were on hand to celebrate the sign’s lighting for the first time in more than two decades. With...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Trinity Partners’ Team Close Out Year with Multiple Transactions
Columbia, South Carolina – January 9, 2023, Nick Stomski, SIOR and Jake Nidiffer of Trinity Partners Columbia closed out 2022 with four notable transactions. Stomski and Nidiffer represented the seller in the transaction of 1100 Knox Abbott Drive in Cayce. The property, formerly a bank, is situated on 1.03 acres at the corner of Knox Abbott Drive and Garden Avenue. The Columbia area can look forward to the development of a new restaurant in the city of Cayce!
Soda City Biz WIRE
Lecture to confront the myths and realities concerning Banastre Tarleton
COLUMBIA, S.C. – There’s an important principle to remember when considering historical figures: People are complicated. So it helps to avoid, when possible, thinking of anyone as a pure hero, or a complete villain. That even applies to Banastre Tarleton, every Southern patriot’s favorite Revolutionary War bad guy....
Soda City Biz WIRE
Andrea Snelgrove of Wingard’s Market Selected as one of Lexington County Chronicle’s Top 20 Professionals under 40
Lexington, SC – Wingard’s Market is excited to announce the selection of Andrea Snelgrove, Wingard’s Market Gift Shop and Merchandising Manager, for the Lexington County Chronicle’s 2023 Top 20 professionals under 40. Snelgrove was named Young Retailer of the Year from the Green Profit Young Retailer...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Trinity Partners Columbia Announces Year-End 2022 Top Producers
Columbia, South Carolina – Trinity Partners announces its top five brokerage producers for 2022. Nick Stomski, SIOR, Macon Lovelace, SIOR, Roger Winn, SIOR, Dail Longaker, and Rob Lapin are the firm’s year-end top producers. Nick Stomski, SIOR is a Partner within the Columbia firm. Nick brings expertise across...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Richland County Bar Association announces 2023 leadership
The Richland County Bar Association (RCBA) has announced its new leadership for 2023 following formal confirmation at the association’s December 2022 meeting. The RCBA is one of the largest county bars in South Carolina, serving nearly 2,000 attorneys living and working in Richland County. S. Harrison Saunders, VI, Law Office of S. Harrison Saunders, VI, LLC will serve as the RCBA’s president. Joining Saunders as officers will be Michael J. Polk, Belser & Belser, PA as president-elect, and Lamar J. Fyall, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina as treasurer.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Prisma Health Baptist Hospital cuts ribbon on new onsite retail pharmacy
Columbia, S.C.— Prisma Health Baptist Hospital has opened the healthcare system’s third retail pharmacy site in the Midlands. The new pharmacy is located in the main hospital at Taylor at Marion St., on the first floor, in Columbia SC 29220. The hours of operation are 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday–Friday (closed for lunch 1:30–2 p.m.), and 1–5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It is open to the public and there are three 30-minute parking spaces on Taylor St. for quick access.
Small earthquake recorded Tuesday night near South Carolina’s capital city
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Another small earthquake was reported Tuesday night near South Carolina’s capital city. The United States Geological Survey reported a 1.91 magnitude earthquake near Hopkins, South Carolina. It hit just after 11 p.m. Hopkins is located between Columbia and Congaree National Park. It is the first recorded earthquake in South Carolina so […]
statehousereport.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Old bridge
Here’s an old picture of an old South Carolina bridge. We’re not sure if it’s even around anymore. But where was it? Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com. Jay Altman of Columbia was first to share,...
groundbreakcarolinas.com
Harper General Contractors President David Wise on Building Trust in the Carolinas
Grounded in a culture of trust and community and 73 years of experience, Harper General Contractors has grown into an almost 300-employee company, with offices spread across North and South Carolina. Harper is a full-service general contracting and construction management firm with a very distinct and enduring philosophy: “Do what you say you’re going to do, the way you say you’re going to do it.”
1 South Carolina City Among The 'Hardest-Working' Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub analyzed over 100 cities across the country to find the most hardworking cities around.
WIS-TV
Wet Willie’s closes Columbia location
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wet Willie’s, a chain of bars and restaurants specializing in serving the “world’s greatest daiquiris frozen drinks,” is shutting down its Columbia location. According to the Wet Willie’s Columbia Facebook page, the company decided not to renew its lease. The last night...
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireball
A South Carolina witness at Lexington reported watching and videotaping a hovering fireball-like object at 7:15 p.m. on January 5, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
deltanews.tv
Three People Shot in Greenville
Three victims are recovering after being shot over the weekend. The shootings were not tied to each other. More details are in the story.
Two Upstate counties rank among worst in the state for human trafficking
Two Upstate counties are listed among the worst statewide for human trafficking. On Monday, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson released the state’s annual report on Human trafficking.
carolinapanorama.com
Teacher finds new way to help children
The guardian ad litem program is committed to finding people who are dedicated to making a difference in children’s lives. The program provides foster children with volunteer advocates who represent their interests during court hearings. One guardian is teacher Dr. Tracy Haigler, who says she’s “excited for the opportunity...
greenvillejournal.com
Five new members named to Prisma’s board of directors
Five new members started their three-year terms on Prisma Health Upstate Board of Directors on Jan. 1. The new members are Robert Dye, Jack Ellenberg, Tee Hooper, Adela Mendoza and Beverly Ward. “Their collective professional experience complements our existing members and represents a diverse range of leadership,” said Margaret Jenkins,...
greenvillejournal.com
Greater Greenville Sanitation to stop recycling, but the city of Greenville will continue
Greater Greenville Sanitation will no longer offer curbside recycling after March 30 due to the increase in the cost of collection, which includes equipment maintenance, fuel and employees. But for residents living inside city limits and using City of Greenville Solid Waste services, recycling collection will continue as normal and...
hhsrampage.com
New Simpsonville Attractions to Come
A new food court as well as a mini golf area have been approved by the city of Simpsonville, calling itself “The Yard”. This will soon be found between 210 and 216 NE Main Street. Construction should be completed sometime between Summer of 2023, adding even more excitement to Main Street. Get ready to open up your appetites and your wallets for a good time only a short drive away.
Comments / 0