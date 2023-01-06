Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: Purdue vs. #17 Michigan
The #17 Michigan Wolverines travel to West Lafayette today to take on Purdue in Mackey Arena. Despite Caitlyn Harper having a season high 20 points, the Boilers fell to Penn State 70-60 on Saturday. They are now 2-3 in conference play and 11-4 overall. The Boilers have not beat a...
So It Goes on the Road in the Burly Big Ten
In the mid 90’s Purdue basketball would release a series of highlight videos after each year. I’m not sure if they were affiliated officially with the athletic department or with just the men’s team or even GBI or some other publication but my dad had copies of the three-pete (yes that’s intentional) years along with others. My brother Ryan and I would watch them all the time. So much so that we could repeat the lines as they played. These videos were narrated by none other than Larry Clisby. They were one of the reasons I fell so in love with Purdue basketball as a young kid growing up in Indiana who could only get to a game or two per year.
Purdue Basketball Drops to #3 In Latest AP Top 25
Number one no longer. We all knew it was going to happen as soon as Purdue lost to Rutgers inside Mackey Arena. The question after that game, regarding rankings at least, was how far would Purdue fall. That question though was dependent on what Purdue did with the rest of their week. Ahead of them sat Ohio State on the road and Penn State at a “neutral” site game. Those two games would tell a lot about where Purdue was headed. We all know what happened next. Purdue took care of business on the road at Ohio State and just last night defeated Penn State at the Palestra in front of a sellout crowd. A sellout crowd at a Penn State game. Imagine.
Recruiting Wire | 2023 Boiler Commit Myles Colvin | Interview & Overview
Over the next few weeks, we will take a look at some recruits that Coach Matt Painter and his staff are looking at or have committed in the incoming classes. In this series we provide an overview of the player, provide a comparison to a former Purdue basketball player, where Purdue stands with the recruit, and hopefully hear from the player or one of their coaches. Let’s start off with Purdue’s only 2023 incoming freshman Myles Colvin.
So far, how do you rate Braden Smith compared to other Purdue point guards?
Okay I know it's ridiculously early but in my view, Braden Smith is going to go down as the best point guard in Purdue History. My knowledge of Purdue goes back to 1967 so I'm going to list the point guards since then and let's compare and contrast the choices. One thing is that there have been many years where we didn't have a true point guard but rather, a shooting guard who could handle the ball better than anyone else.
Purdue Basketball: Penn State Open Thread
#1 Purdue (14-1, Big 10 3-1) vs. Penn State (11-4, Big 10 2-2) Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team. F 10 Andrew Funk Sr 6'5" 200 Warrington, PA Bucknell. G 11 Camren Wynter Sr 6'2" 200 Hempsted, NY Drexel. G 22 Jalen Pickett Sr 6'4" 209 Rochester,...
Purdue 76 Penn State 63 - Always Sunny in Philly
There are many who think that the Palesta is haunted. Haunted by basketball players who never left. Who decided that the great unknown was not for them and that instead they wanted to stay and play. It makes sense. The arena has been around since 1927 so there’s been a lot of folks who have played here who are no longer with us.
