Anderson man charged with rape and strangulation
Jan. 10—ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been arrested on charges of rape, domestic battery and strangulation. Trevon Lee Chapman, 28, 1600 block of Nichol Avenue, was arrested by Anderson police on a warrant issued in July. Chapman is charged with felony counts of rape, confinement, strangulation, residential...
2 indicted on murder charges after fatal Springfield New Year's Day shooting
Jan. 10—Two people who were charged in connection to the deadly New Year's Day shooting in Springfield have now been indicted on murder and complicity to murder charges. Lawaun Bass, 33, and Nefertari Alexander, 32, both of Columbus, were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday after a fatal shooting that killed Darryl Stamper Jr., 41, of Springfield, and injured another person on Jan. 1.
