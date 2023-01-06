Woman pleads not guilty to vehicular assault, OVI

BAZETTA, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman is facing a felony charge, accused of driving drunk and causing a car accident in Bazetta earlier this week. Another driver, who was on his way to work and two weeks away from starting welding classes, was seriously hurt in the accident.

Appearing in Trumbull County Central District Court by video, Jamie Franks was arraigned on several charges including aggravated vehicular assault and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Her charges stem from a three-car crash on Jan. 3 that seriously hurt Jijuan Darrington.

“This is something he’s gonna have to deal with for the rest of his life,” said Rebecca Butler, Darrington’s mother. “I want her to know what she almost took from me. I’ve already lost one child and she almost took my baby from me.”

Butler says Darrington was on his way to work at Ultium Cells when the accident happened Tuesday night.

Bazetta police say Darrington and the car in front of him were stopped on Elm Road while another car was turning left at the intersection of Beaver Trail. Investigators say Franks failed to stop and ran into Darrington’s vehicle, which was pushed into the car in front of his.

Police say Franks’ BAC was almost double the legal limit.

Butler says Darrington remains in the ICU at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. She says he suffered a broken neck and is paralyzed from the chest down following the crash.

“I’m not even worried about what paralysis he has at this moment, that’s not even the issue. The issue is my son can’t even breathe,” Butler said. “I mean, he was excited. He’s starting welding classes in two weeks. She just took that from him.”

Franks’ bond was set at $21,000. She’s due back in court on Wednesday.

Bazetta Police Chief Christopher Herlinger says the accident is a reminder of the consequences of impaired driving.

“Obviously, don’t drink and drive because it could be your last. It’s not just your life that you could potentially mess up, you could impact somebody else’s life for the rest of their life,” he said.

Franks’ driver’s license is suspended. Should she post bond, the court ordered that she would have to undergo alcohol monitoring.

