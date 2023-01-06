Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Burger Chain Restaurant Has Closed in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
Super Bowl Renters Now Have to Register Their Rental Homes in ScottsdaleMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
Revolutionary New Service: Walmart Now Delivering Orders Straight To Your Door By Drone!Ty D.Phoenix, AZ
Walmart Faces Backlash Over Alleged Privacy Violations Through Drone DeliveriesBryan Dijkhuizen
Glendale & Peoria: Housing market’s wild ride of 2022 comes to an end
In November 2022, 201 MLS listing sales closed in Glendale and 202 in Peoria. Today, there are 603 active and available listings (not counting properties already under contract or pending close of escrow) in MLS in Glendale and 577 active listings in Peoria. On Nov. 30, there were 15,093 active...
Queen Creek breaks ground on downtown core connectors
Members of the Queen Creek Town Council recently broke ground on three roadway connectors in the downtown core. When the project is completed, Aldecoa Drive and Munoz Street will both connect from Ellsworth Road to Ellsworth Loop, and Summers Place will connect from Aldecoa to Munoz. “These connectors are an...
Casa Grande Domes finally demolished
CASA GRANDE — After years of being in limbo, one of Pinal County’s most famous curiosities has finally been demolished, with cleanup expected to continue throughout the week. Work crews arrived at the Casa Grande Domes, on Thornton Road south of the city, on Monday to begin demolition...
5 Arizona Bed Bath & Beyond stores set to close, company says
Bed Bath & Beyond’s fiscal third-quarter sales fell by a third as the home goods company struggles to strike the right balance with its shoppers, a sign of its worsening outlook. Numerous store closures are also set to happen across the country. Arizona Bed Bath & Beyond stores are...
Mekong Plaza Expansion: A New Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant is Confirmed, Plus Other Updates
Mekong Plaza in Mesa — which contains a group of Asian-inspired and owned restaurants, cafes, and businesses, anchored by the Mekong Supermarket and the Mekong Palace Dim Sum Chinese Restaurant — is expanding in 10 to 14 months, says Drew Burtoni, Development Manager for Mekong Real Estate Investment Group. It's a 35,000-square-foot expansion that will be slightly south of the central Mekong Plaza on Dobson Road and West Main Street.
International high-tech materials maker opens multimillion-dollar facility in Phoenix
PHOENIX – An international manufacturer of point-of-care diagnostic and life-science devices cut the ribbon on its North American headquarters in Phoenix on Monday. Schott Minifab’s almost 40,000-square-foot facility near 40th Street and Roeser Road joined Jena, Germany, and Melbourne, Australia, on the company’s list of diagnostics production centers, according to a press release.
Burger Chain Restaurant Has Closed in Town
Restaurants come and go. It is the life of the industry. What is sad is when you discover your favorite joint, take in family outings and dinners with friends, build memories, and then have the restaurant close-up shop. When such a thing happens there is a more personal feeling of loss associated with it. One particular restaurant in the Valley, a once-popular burger spot, has now joined the growing list of restaurants to close down so far in 2023, taking with it its food as well as the memories and experiences shared by others within its walls.
Mattress firm CEO plans vast Mesa estate
At the last Mesa Planning and Zoning Board meeting of 2022, the mood was light as board members and some city staff donned “ugly Christmas sweaters” to celebrate the season. “I will apologize to the public in advance for the sweaters that you see up here,” board chair...
Scottsdale implementing mandatory permit, license for short-term rentals
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale is a hotspot for Airbnb’s & other short-term vacation rentals. Now, just ahead of the Super Bowl & WM Phoenix Open, a new mandatory permit system is in place. Starting Monday, the owners of all short-term rentals need a new license to operate in Scottsdale. Those who don’t comply face steep fines.
Execs offer Mesa stern advice on development plan
As the new year starts, Mesa is kicking off the process of updating its General Plan, a process it must undergo every 10 years. The plan sets out a vision for development in the city and is a year-long effort involving surveys, discussions and meetings with the public and various stakeholders.
East Valley town eyes new housing and startup opportunities in 2023
The town of Fountain Hills' new economic development director wants to expand the business ecosystem within the community.
Happy Hour: Finding meal deals for under $15 around the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s no secret that things cost an arm and a leg these days, and that is very apparent if you’ve gone out to eat lately. Here at Arizona’s Family, we’re going to help you save a buck by searching for some of the best happy hour food around the Phoenix Metro.
Carvana to scrap plans for new West Valley inspection center
Plans for Carvana’s $65 million inspection and reconditioning center in Surprise are unlikely as the company faces potential bankruptcy and ongoing economic headwinds. Tempe-based Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) initially purchased a 150-acre industrial site at the northeast corner of Cactus and Litchfield roads in 2021 with plans to build an inspection center to support its growth and the increased demand for used cars. Carvanapaid $25 million for the large parcel in Surprise’s industrial core.
Global firm opens $10M manufacturing facility in Phoenix as new U.S. hub
A global company known for manufacturing high-tech materials based on specialty glass is making Phoenix the base for its U.S. diagnostics division.
East Valley town eyes new economic development opportunities
The town of Fountain Hills’ new economic development director wants to expand the business ecosystem within the community. Amanda Jacobs started with Fountain Hills in March 2022 after spending more than 15 years with the town of Oro Valley in southern Arizona. During her 10 months with Fountain Hills, she spent time reaching out to the business community and the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce to learn about what current processes are working well and evaluating growth opportunities.
Scottsdale developer rolls out plans for $3.6B master-planned community
El Dorado Holdings Inc. has plopped down $82.7 million for 4,150 acres of vacant land for developing a master-planned community that will include 12,000 homes as well as commercial space.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
'All groundwater is spoken for': New West Valley construction can no longer rely on groundwater after release of new report
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. The middle of Arizona is turning grey. The brown desert landscape has been sprawling into a metropolitan expanse for decades, spreading outward in every direction from central Phoenix. The Valley welcomes a new resident every six minutes, and with them come new development.
Family Creates an Authentic Experience at Sfizio Modern Italian Kitchen
In Italian, “sfizio” refers to something you don’t need, but want. After being out of the restaurant business for several years, chef Rocco Pezzano didn’t need to open a restaurant but was convinced by his son Marco to open Sfizio Modern Italian Kitchen in north Phoenix in 2021.
The 10 Best Places to Live in the West
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Sometimes, you just gotta bring the lake to you. When you hear of a city like Tempe, Arizona — located on the northern edge of the Sonoran Desert about 10 miles east of Phoenix — a waterfront vista full of paddle boarders, kayakers and boaters might not be the first image that pops into your mind. Downtown Tempe will nonetheless treat you to those unexpectedly gorgeous views vis a vis Tempe Town Lake.
