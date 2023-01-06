ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, OH

‘He yelled at me to call the cops;’ Multiple 911 calls reveal new details into Clark County stabbing

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rq92P_0k5suItF00

CLARK COUNTY — Newly released 911 calls are providing details into a stabbing in Clark County that sent a man to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

Deputies were dispatched to the 2600 block of Jackson Road at approximately 3:43 p.m. after a man was stabbed “multiple times” by his son, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The stabbing took place in the driveway and continued down the roadway, deputies tell News Center 7.

Initial information leads investigators to believe it was a domestic incident between a father and son.

“I’ve got my son-in-law in the car, he just came home from work and his son stabbed him,” a 911 caller told dispatchers.

Several other residents living in the area also called 911 to report the stabbing.

One 911 caller reported that her neighbor was running down the street saying someone had stabbed him and was chasing him.

“He just started running down the street and he yelled at me to call the cops, that this guy stabbed him and he’s chasing down the street with him with a knife” the caller said.

Another 911 caller told dispatchers something similar, reporting that “there was a man running down the road saying that someone stabbed another person.”

“It looked like he was stabbed in the chest.” the caller said. “The guy that was running, he was holding his chest saying he had got stabbed and there was a guy chasing him with a knife saying he was going to stab him.”

A fourth 911 caller reported seeing a man with a knife standing in the middle of the road screaming.

“He had a giant knife in his hand,” the caller said.

The father was flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries, deputies said.

The son, Christopher Patton Junior, is in custody and in the Clark County Jail on one count of felonious assault and domestic assault, the sheriff’s office previously told News Center 7.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Man charged with abduction, child endangerment among 9 other counts in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A man was arrested and charged with, among other things, abduction, child endangerment, and escaping from law enforcement Friday, January 6. Springfield Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Lagonda Avenue after receiving reports of a man, later identified as Jacob Lee Johnson, abusing a woman, a probable cause affidavit submitted to the Clark County Municipal Court stated.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man convicted of hitting Dayton officer with ATV sentenced to prison

DAYTON — A man convicted of hitting a Dayton police officer with an ATV sending him into a street sign has been sentenced to prison. On Aug. 14 2021, Deontaye Trammell, 27, was driving an ATV in the 1900 block of North Gettysburg Avenue, when two Dayton police officers signaled him and a large group of other ATVs, according to court records.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Trotwood man charged in Dayton shooting

DAYTON — A Trotwood man is in jail after being accused of shooting a man in Dayton over the weekend. Kevin Persons, Jr., 28, has been charged with two counts of felonious assault and one count of tampering with evidence, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. Police were called...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Man accused of shootout with Middletown police found not guilty of aggravated murder

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A man who was accused of shooting at Middletown police and deputies after a police chase in 2020 was found not guilty of aggravated murder Monday. Court documents show that Christopher Hubbard, 38, was found guilty on seven of the 11 charges stemming from an Aug. 31, 2020, police chase from Butler County’s Middletown to Turtlecreek Township in Warren County.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Family Finds Bullet Shot from Gun in Living Room One Arrested

CHILLICOTHE – Chillicothe police are investigating another gun crime after a series of shots into a home occurred in Chillicothe. Accoridng to the Chillicothe police department on 1/6/23 police were dispatched to the area of 164 Scioto Ave in reference to a shooting. When they arrived they found a vehicle with bullet holes and windows that had been shot out. A home located in the 160 block of Scioto Ave was also shot and the family says that they were upstairs when the shots went off. When they came down they found that a bullet had traveled through the window, through an interior bedroom wall, and into the interior living room wall. Subjects in the house stated they located the bullet laying on the ground in the living room.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Police: 2 in custody after attempted armed robbery in Fairborn

FAIRBORN — Two people were taken into custody following an attempted armed robbery in Fairborn Sunday night. Shortly before 7:30 p.m., Fairborn police received a call of a reported armed robbery in the 200 block of Forest Street where a single shot was alleged to have been fired inside a home, according to a spokesperson for the police department.
FAIRBORN, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man pleads guilty for 2021 shooting death of speeding driver

DAYTON — A Dayton man has pleaded guilty to charges connected to the deadly shooting of a speeding driver nearly two years ago. Christopher Oakes, 53, pleaded guilty Monday to one count each of involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability, and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, according to court documents filed in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. As part of a plea agreement, two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault we dismissed.
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman indicted in overdose death of fellow inmate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old woman has been indicted in connection with the 2021 death of another woman by drug poisoning in a Columbus prison. According to a release from Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack, a grand jury on Friday indicted Jamila Perry, who is accused of providing the illegal drugs that caused the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
107K+
Followers
150K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy