‘He yelled at me to call the cops;’ Multiple 911 calls reveal new details into Clark County stabbing

CLARK COUNTY — Newly released 911 calls are providing details into a stabbing in Clark County that sent a man to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

Deputies were dispatched to the 2600 block of Jackson Road at approximately 3:43 p.m. after a man was stabbed “multiple times” by his son, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The stabbing took place in the driveway and continued down the roadway, deputies tell News Center 7.

Initial information leads investigators to believe it was a domestic incident between a father and son.

“I’ve got my son-in-law in the car, he just came home from work and his son stabbed him,” a 911 caller told dispatchers.

Several other residents living in the area also called 911 to report the stabbing.

One 911 caller reported that her neighbor was running down the street saying someone had stabbed him and was chasing him.

“He just started running down the street and he yelled at me to call the cops, that this guy stabbed him and he’s chasing down the street with him with a knife” the caller said.

Another 911 caller told dispatchers something similar, reporting that “there was a man running down the road saying that someone stabbed another person.”

“It looked like he was stabbed in the chest.” the caller said. “The guy that was running, he was holding his chest saying he had got stabbed and there was a guy chasing him with a knife saying he was going to stab him.”

A fourth 911 caller reported seeing a man with a knife standing in the middle of the road screaming.

“He had a giant knife in his hand,” the caller said.

The father was flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries, deputies said.

The son, Christopher Patton Junior, is in custody and in the Clark County Jail on one count of felonious assault and domestic assault, the sheriff’s office previously told News Center 7.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

