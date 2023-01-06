Read full article on original website
WESH
Longwood man accused of killing 3-year-old daughter expected to change plea
LONGWOOD, Fla. — A man accused ofkilling one of his daughters and trying to kill the other is expected in court in Seminole County Wednesday. Prosecutors are asking for the death penalty for Juan Bravo-Torres, but it looks like he will change his plea from not guilty, possibly a move to avoid going to death row.
fox35orlando.com
Sheriff: Autistic man was holding knife before deputies Tased him
New video shows an autistic man holding what the Brevard County Sheriff says is a knife. This is before the man was tased by deputies. The sheriff is now defending his deputies actions.
Man in 20s shot in east Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s investigators say a man was shot in an east Orange County neighborhood Monday afternoon. Just before 2 p.m., deputies responded to Overdale Street near Donnybrook Park. At the scene, they determined that a man, in his 20s, went to a hospital for help...
WESH
Deputies: Man broke into Palm Coast home after being caught on camera rummaging through packages
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — It was a busy weekend in Flagler County. Deputies handled more than 858 calls for service, along with 221 traffic stops. One case involved a man caught on camera rummaging through porch packages and that wasn't all. The arrest report says a suspect went through some Amazon packages on Jan. 6 and stole a water bottle from a Palm Coast residence on Ocean Way North in The Hammocks.
villages-news.com
DUI suspect enters plea in connection with Margarita Republic arrest
A drunk driving suspect has entered a plea in connection with her arrest after drinking shots at Margarita Republic in The Villages. Nicole Ann Moldenhauer, 23, of Ocala, last week entered a plea of not guilty to charges of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment in Lake County Court. She remains free on $1,000 bond.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man accused of stealing guns from gun store allegedly tried to break into a second store | affidavit
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of breaking into a gun store and stealing guns in Melbourne, Florida, was caught days later attempting to break into another gun store in Clearwater, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Department said surveillance video showed 24-year-old Jeremy...
wqcs.org
52 Year-Old Drew Leibrock Charged in Domestic Dispute That Left Woman Dead on U.S. #1 in Sebastian
Indian River County - Monday January 9, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Investigators arrested, 52-year-old Drew Leibrock in connection to the death of a woman found dead along the side of U.S. Highway #1 during the early hours of December 30, 2022. According to a release...
WESH
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Port Orange shooting
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Port Orange Police Department, two people were shot Saturday night in Port Orange. "It was pretty scary, and thank God for Facebook because everyone was messaging each other saying, 'Lock down, stay in your house,'" resident Carla Calzada said. Gunshots were flying...
Woman sentenced to 6 months in jail after driving onto golf course
A plea deal was reached Monday in the case of an Indian River County woman who led deputies on a chase through a golf course.
Police release photo of man believed to have carjacked someone at gunpoint at OIA
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department on Tuesday afternoon released a surveillance image of a man they believe carjacked someone at gunpoint at Orlando International Airport. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police said they were called shortly before 12:15 a.m. Monday to the Frontier Airlines’...
Two men arrested using pickup truck with "stolen tag" as license plate
Deputies in Brevard County arrested two men on grand theft and burglary charges after the two were caught riding in a pickup truck with a piece of cardboard that read "stolen tag" where the license plate should be.
WESH
Driver arrested after Brevard County crash kills woman, police say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Police said a driver was arrested after a Brevard County crash. On Thursday, two cars crashed in Melbourne on Sarno and Croton roads. A pickup truck was making a left turn onto Croton Road when it struck a Kia eastbound on Sarno Road, according to the Melbourne Police Department.
fox35orlando.com
Resident beaten by armed, masked men in violent home invasion at downtown Orlando high-rise, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are investigating a violent home invasion at a luxury high-rise in downtown Orlando. They said this happened on Church Street at the 55 West Apartments. According to police, someone called 911 saying three masked men carrying guns broke into their apartment. The victim told police he was beaten and claimed the men stole some items before leaving.
YAHOO!
Indian River County felony arrests: July 1, 2019
Editor’s note: Lea Ann Santamaria entered a no contest plea to her charge and adjudication of guilt was withheld in the case. Lea Ann Santamaria, 50, 400 block of 21st Street, Vero Beach; battery on an officer. Floyd Mosley, 58, 4300 block of 35th Avenue, Vero Beach; aggravated battery/domestic...
Turnto10.com
Granddaughters' concern led to man's arrest for keeping his elderly mom's body in filth
COCOA, Fla. (TND) — Police made a troubling discovery after making a welfare check on an 80-year-old woman, despite her son’s attempts to prevent it. On New Year’s Day, the woman’s granddaughter called the Cocoa Police Department in Central Florida to check on Kathleen Ruhlander because her son, Robert Ruhlander, “would not allow her access,” according to his latest arrest report.
DeLand police urge residents to stop keep firearms inside vehicles after recent thefts
DELAND, Fla. — Police in DeLand are urging residents to lock their doors after recent gun thefts from vehicles. Last Tuesday, investigators said thieves got into more than 10 cars. Police said the thieves get away with weapons, scopes and ammo. DeLand Police Chief Jason Umberger said two task...
WESH
Man wanted in Volusia County after armed robbery, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery. Sunday morning, around 7:55 a.m., a man went into a Circle K on Main Street, held the clerks at gunpoint and took money, according to police. Police said the man also took a...
Orange County deputies search for suspect after teen shot near Wekiva High School
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a teen was taken to the hospital in stable condition after he was found with a gunshot wound near Wekiva High School. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Orange County deputies and Apopka Police responded to...
cw34.com
Charges upgraded for Florida man accused of shooting girlfriend in the head
PALM COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Florida faces an upgraded charge after investigators said his former girlfriend died from injuries she sustained by him nearly two years ago. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said on March, 26, 2021 at around 9:45 a.m. dispatch received a call from...
click orlando
2 injured in Daytona Beach shooting, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two people were injured after a shooting in Volusia County, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Hudson Street in Daytona Beach on Saturday. [TRENDING: Person of interest in slaying of Mount Dora couple now faces...
