Cocoa, FL

WESH

Deputies: Man broke into Palm Coast home after being caught on camera rummaging through packages

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — It was a busy weekend in Flagler County. Deputies handled more than 858 calls for service, along with 221 traffic stops. One case involved a man caught on camera rummaging through porch packages and that wasn't all. The arrest report says a suspect went through some Amazon packages on Jan. 6 and stole a water bottle from a Palm Coast residence on Ocean Way North in The Hammocks.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

DUI suspect enters plea in connection with Margarita Republic arrest

A drunk driving suspect has entered a plea in connection with her arrest after drinking shots at Margarita Republic in The Villages. Nicole Ann Moldenhauer, 23, of Ocala, last week entered a plea of not guilty to charges of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment in Lake County Court. She remains free on $1,000 bond.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WESH

Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Port Orange shooting

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Port Orange Police Department, two people were shot Saturday night in Port Orange. "It was pretty scary, and thank God for Facebook because everyone was messaging each other saying, 'Lock down, stay in your house,'" resident Carla Calzada said. Gunshots were flying...
PORT ORANGE, FL
WESH

Driver arrested after Brevard County crash kills woman, police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Police said a driver was arrested after a Brevard County crash. On Thursday, two cars crashed in Melbourne on Sarno and Croton roads. A pickup truck was making a left turn onto Croton Road when it struck a Kia eastbound on Sarno Road, according to the Melbourne Police Department.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Resident beaten by armed, masked men in violent home invasion at downtown Orlando high-rise, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are investigating a violent home invasion at a luxury high-rise in downtown Orlando. They said this happened on Church Street at the 55 West Apartments. According to police, someone called 911 saying three masked men carrying guns broke into their apartment. The victim told police he was beaten and claimed the men stole some items before leaving.
ORLANDO, FL
YAHOO!

Indian River County felony arrests: July 1, 2019

Editor’s note: Lea Ann Santamaria entered a no contest plea to her charge and adjudication of guilt was withheld in the case. Lea Ann Santamaria, 50, 400 block of 21st Street, Vero Beach; battery on an officer. Floyd Mosley, 58, 4300 block of 35th Avenue, Vero Beach; aggravated battery/domestic...
VERO BEACH, FL
Turnto10.com

Granddaughters' concern led to man's arrest for keeping his elderly mom's body in filth

COCOA, Fla. (TND) — Police made a troubling discovery after making a welfare check on an 80-year-old woman, despite her son’s attempts to prevent it. On New Year’s Day, the woman’s granddaughter called the Cocoa Police Department in Central Florida to check on Kathleen Ruhlander because her son, Robert Ruhlander, “would not allow her access,” according to his latest arrest report.
COCOA, FL
click orlando

2 injured in Daytona Beach shooting, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two people were injured after a shooting in Volusia County, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Hudson Street in Daytona Beach on Saturday. [TRENDING: Person of interest in slaying of Mount Dora couple now faces...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

