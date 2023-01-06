ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

How Much Do Minnesotans Love Their Culver’s? Watch (VIDEO)

A Minnesotan or Wisconsin'in will often go way out of their way to get a butter burger or a frozen custard from Culver's. Scroll down for video proof. What Are Minnesota's and Wisconsin's Favorite Fast Food Places?. According to WorldPopulationReview.com, Minnesota's #1 fast food is Panda Express and Wisconsin's is...
MINNESOTA STATE
Two Wisconsin Towns are Retirement ‘Hotspots’ for 2023

A recent study determined the top 20 retirement 'hotspots' in the US for 2023. Two of the top 20 are in Wisconsin and they're the only two in the Midwest to make the list. I'm a long way away from retirement but I'm not sure I'd want to leave Minnesota when I retire. I can absolutely see my husband and myself becoming snowbirds, though, and going to Arizona or something during the bad winter months.
WISCONSIN STATE
Minnesota Ranks 12th in People with Bachelor’s Degree

Minnesota leads the midwest but ranks 12th in the nation in the number of people with a Bachelor's Degree or higher. Minnesota had 38.9% of it's population with college degrees according to the US Census Bureau. A report from the National Assessment of Education Progress (NAEP) shows declines across the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Elk Sightings Rising In Iowa

(Undated) — Iowans have been reporting more elk sightings lately. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says most have been spotted in western Iowa, and are typically young males looking for new territory. The D-N-R says the number of elk visiting is likely very low, but they turn up on a lot of Iowa trail cameras before wandering back to Nebraska and South Dakota.
IOWA STATE
Sheriff launches investigation of Iowa dog breeder

County law enforcement officials say they are investigating a rural Iowa dog breeder who is being sanctioned by federal regulators. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has fined Henry R. Sommers, who runs the Happy Puppy dog-breeding operation on 141st Avenue in the Appanoose County town of Cincinnati, $12,600. The fine stems from numerous citations for […] The post Sheriff launches investigation of Iowa dog breeder appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CINCINNATI, IA
Iowa DNR Confirms This Large Animal Now Back In The State

The state of Iowa continues to see a renaissance of wildlife. Mountain lion sightings are now almost commonplace. The occasional bear or wolf sighting also can't be ruled out. And now, trail cam photos and video confirm another large animal has made its way back to Iowa. That large animal...
IOWA STATE
Iowa grocers end bottle redemption as new bottle bill rules start

Iowa's new bottle bill rules took effect on Jan. 1 and changes are slowly rolling out in the state's can redemption industry.Driving the news: Lawmakers overhauled the state's collection process last year, which required stores to collect empty cans and bottles and return customer deposits on them.The new law allows grocery stores to retire their collection programs if a redemption center is within a 10- to 15- mile radius.Handling fees paid by beverage distributors to redemption centers also increased from 1 to 3 cents per container.What's happening: Some grocers, like Whole Foods in West Des Moines and Hy-Vee off Ankeny...
IOWA STATE
Can A Teen Legally Carry Pepper Spray In Iowa?

It's a widely used form of self-defense but Iowa has specific regulations on pepper spray. Girls always have to pay attention to our surroundings, in daylight or at night. We carry our keys like claws because we have to. I'm a city girl for sure but because I walk through alleys and dark parking lots, I have to be ready to jump to my own defense. I have a loud flashing alarm on my keychain and I've walked around with pepper spray since I was a teenager.
IOWA STATE
Iowa GOP vows more conservative policies

DES MOINES — Emboldened by six years of conservative reforms under their belts and multiple elections that expanded their majorities in the Iowa Legislature, Republicans kicked off the 2023 state lawmaking session Monday by promising more conservative action — particularly on K-12 education and property taxes. The 90th...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Man Receives Eye-Sight Saving Iris Implant

(Iowa City, IA) -- A What Cheer, Iowa man is recovering after having an artificial iris implant. The new technology means 68-year-old Larry Molyneux can see and his injured eye looks as if it was never injured by a sliver of steel. Artificial iris implants have been around for decades,...
WHAT CHEER, IA
