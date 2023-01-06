Read full article on original website
Related
How Much Do Minnesotans Love Their Culver’s? Watch (VIDEO)
A Minnesotan or Wisconsin'in will often go way out of their way to get a butter burger or a frozen custard from Culver's. Scroll down for video proof. What Are Minnesota's and Wisconsin's Favorite Fast Food Places?. According to WorldPopulationReview.com, Minnesota's #1 fast food is Panda Express and Wisconsin's is...
Two Wisconsin Towns are Retirement ‘Hotspots’ for 2023
A recent study determined the top 20 retirement 'hotspots' in the US for 2023. Two of the top 20 are in Wisconsin and they're the only two in the Midwest to make the list. I'm a long way away from retirement but I'm not sure I'd want to leave Minnesota when I retire. I can absolutely see my husband and myself becoming snowbirds, though, and going to Arizona or something during the bad winter months.
Do You Recognize These 10 Iowa Fugitives On The Run?
Crime never takes a vacation. You can never be too cautious when you're out and about. Personal safety should truly be a priority. It almost seems a little silly at times. On the other hand, it's usually best to be alert and to just always let someone know where you are going.
Minnesota Ranks 12th in People with Bachelor’s Degree
Minnesota leads the midwest but ranks 12th in the nation in the number of people with a Bachelor's Degree or higher. Minnesota had 38.9% of it's population with college degrees according to the US Census Bureau. A report from the National Assessment of Education Progress (NAEP) shows declines across the...
Elk Sightings Rising In Iowa
(Undated) — Iowans have been reporting more elk sightings lately. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says most have been spotted in western Iowa, and are typically young males looking for new territory. The D-N-R says the number of elk visiting is likely very low, but they turn up on a lot of Iowa trail cameras before wandering back to Nebraska and South Dakota.
Sheriff launches investigation of Iowa dog breeder
County law enforcement officials say they are investigating a rural Iowa dog breeder who is being sanctioned by federal regulators. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has fined Henry R. Sommers, who runs the Happy Puppy dog-breeding operation on 141st Avenue in the Appanoose County town of Cincinnati, $12,600. The fine stems from numerous citations for […] The post Sheriff launches investigation of Iowa dog breeder appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Check For These Tickets! Minnesota Lottery Has Millions In Unclaimed Prizes
Imagine having a million-dollar lottery ticket and not knowing it? You have to check your numbers! Or worse, imagine knowing you have that ticket but not knowing where it is. You would lose your mind if the numbers you selected every week were drawn, but you weren’t able to find the ticket!
AOL Corp
Lottery player wins $15 million jackpot in Wisconsin town with a very fitting name
A mystery lottery player stunned a small town with very fitting name in Wisconsin. Someone won a $15.1 million Megabucks jackpot in the Wisconsin lottery after picking up a ticket in the tiny town of Luck. “What a great way to start 2023,” the Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin said...
KIMT
With Mega Millions fever rising, a $1 million winning ticket remains unclaimed in Iowa
CLIVE, Iowa – With the Mega Millions jackpot reaching an estimated $1.1 billion for Tuesday’s drawing, the Iowa Lottery says there's a $1 million winning ticket still unclaimed. The lottery says the ticket that matched five numbers but missed the Mega Ball was bought at Gateway Expresse, 2400...
Iowa DNR Confirms This Large Animal Now Back In The State
The state of Iowa continues to see a renaissance of wildlife. Mountain lion sightings are now almost commonplace. The occasional bear or wolf sighting also can't be ruled out. And now, trail cam photos and video confirm another large animal has made its way back to Iowa. That large animal...
Iowa grocers end bottle redemption as new bottle bill rules start
Iowa's new bottle bill rules took effect on Jan. 1 and changes are slowly rolling out in the state's can redemption industry.Driving the news: Lawmakers overhauled the state's collection process last year, which required stores to collect empty cans and bottles and return customer deposits on them.The new law allows grocery stores to retire their collection programs if a redemption center is within a 10- to 15- mile radius.Handling fees paid by beverage distributors to redemption centers also increased from 1 to 3 cents per container.What's happening: Some grocers, like Whole Foods in West Des Moines and Hy-Vee off Ankeny...
Wisconsin Restaurant’s Hilarious Restroom Signs Are So Funny You’ll Tinkle
Are you in the mood for some breakfast and a good laugh? Look no further than The Breakfast Club & Pub in Wisconsin, their bathroom signs will have you "cracking" up. I love, love, love when places have subtle, yet hilarious art around their establishments. In my apartment, I have...
Can A Teen Legally Carry Pepper Spray In Iowa?
It's a widely used form of self-defense but Iowa has specific regulations on pepper spray. Girls always have to pay attention to our surroundings, in daylight or at night. We carry our keys like claws because we have to. I'm a city girl for sure but because I walk through alleys and dark parking lots, I have to be ready to jump to my own defense. I have a loud flashing alarm on my keychain and I've walked around with pepper spray since I was a teenager.
The Truth Behind Why Eggs Cost More Than Gasoline in Minnesota Right Now
If you haven't noticed, the price we're paying for a carton of eggs in Minnesota has skyrocketed lately and is now even more than we're paying for a gallon of gasoline. Here's why they're so expensive. We've all heard the phrase 'thanks to the pandemic,' a ton over the past...
KIMT
Iowa GOP vows more conservative policies
DES MOINES — Emboldened by six years of conservative reforms under their belts and multiple elections that expanded their majorities in the Iowa Legislature, Republicans kicked off the 2023 state lawmaking session Monday by promising more conservative action — particularly on K-12 education and property taxes. The 90th...
iheart.com
Iowa Man Receives Eye-Sight Saving Iris Implant
(Iowa City, IA) -- A What Cheer, Iowa man is recovering after having an artificial iris implant. The new technology means 68-year-old Larry Molyneux can see and his injured eye looks as if it was never injured by a sliver of steel. Artificial iris implants have been around for decades,...
Daily Iowan
Reynolds approves second round of grants to increase child care funding in Iowa
Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds awarded a second round of grants to increase access to child care in the Iowa. A total of $443,324 will be awarded through the Iowa Workforce Development and the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services to help employees cover the cost of child care for employees in Iowa.
Huge Lottery Jackpot on the Line Tonight in Minnesota, Iowa
Undated (KROC-AM News)- The drawing for a historic lottery jackpot is happening Friday night. Lottery players in Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin have until 10 p.m. buy their tickets for a chance at the $940 million Mega Millions jackpot. The cash option for tonight’s drawing is $484 million. The jackpot...
KGLO News
Reynolds calls for state-funded savings accounts to cover private school expenses
DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds is proposing state-funded savings accounts for parents who send their children to private school. Reynolds outlined the plan Tuesday during the annual “Condition of the State” address at the statehouse. “Our first priority in this legislative session and what I will...
More Than 40 Minnesota Cities Now Classified Rural Instead Of Urban
In Minnesota, and around the USA, a change took place recently that you may not have noticed. In fact, a LOT of people didn't notice it, even in Minnesota Cities where the change was made. Minnesota Urban Areas Reclassified As Rural Areas in 2023. The US Census Bureau took a...
106.9 KROC
Rochester, MN
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://kroc.com
Comments / 0