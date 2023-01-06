He’s the most stoic member of the Georgia Tech basketball team, his expression rarely changing regardless of the score or situation. Don’t expect to see any Jose Alvarado-style outbursts from Lance Terry when he’s on the court. The junior guard may have Russell Westbrook-like hops, but he also has Kawhi Leonard levels of stone-faced, Sphinx-like emotionlessness. So if you saw Terry’s countenance in the closing seconds at McCamish Pavilion Wednesday, you likely wouldn’t have known that he had strung together the best performance of his Georgia Tech career in a win over the No. 12 team in the nation.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO