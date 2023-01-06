Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jackets Fall, 75-64, at Florida State
Tallahassee, Fla. – Lance Terry scored a team-high 17 points and Miles Kelly added 16, but Georgia Tech surrendered runs of 11-0 late in the first half and 10-0 early in the second half, falling 75-64 to Florida State on the road Saturday afternoon at the Donald L. Tucker Center.
Wake Forest Escapes Jackets, 51-50
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Kayla Blackshear notched her first collegiate double-double, but Wake Forest escaped with a 51-50 victory Sunday afternoon inside LJVM Coliseum. The first half was a back-and-forth affair with 14 lead changes and four tied scores as neither team held more than a four-point lead. Blackshear and Kara Dunn scored eight points each to lead the Jackets (9-7, 0-5 ACC), but Wake Forest (11-6, 2-4 ACC) outscored Tech in the paint 20-10 to lead by one, 29-28 at halftime.
Inside The Chart: Georgia Tech at Florida State
He’s the most stoic member of the Georgia Tech basketball team, his expression rarely changing regardless of the score or situation. Don’t expect to see any Jose Alvarado-style outbursts from Lance Terry when he’s on the court. The junior guard may have Russell Westbrook-like hops, but he also has Kawhi Leonard levels of stone-faced, Sphinx-like emotionlessness. So if you saw Terry’s countenance in the closing seconds at McCamish Pavilion Wednesday, you likely wouldn’t have known that he had strung together the best performance of his Georgia Tech career in a win over the No. 12 team in the nation.
Tech Falls to No. 9/19 Auburn
THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech swimming and diving teams were defeated by No. 9/19 Auburn on Saturday at McAuley Aquatic Center. The men’s final score was 213-87 and the women fell to Auburn 218-82. Mert Kilavuz, Batur Ünlü and Anna Hadjiloizou were three of Tech’s standouts during today’s meet. Kilavuz won both the men’s 1000 free (9:14.79) and the 500 free (4:28.12). Ünlü championed the men’s 200 free (1:37.18) and placed second in the men’s 100 free (44.83). In her first weekend competing with the Jackets, Hadjiloizou was victorious in the women’s 50 free (23.23) and placed second in the women’s 100 free (51.26).
Women’s Basketball Set for Wake Forest Sunday
GEORGIA TECH (9-6, 0-4 ACC) at WAKE FOREST (10-6, 1-4 ACC) Sunday, January 8, 2023 | 2 p.m. EST | Winston-Salem, N.C. | LJVM Coliseum. Georgia Tech seeks its first ACC win of the season on Sunday, coming off a hard-fought loss at Louisville. Freshman Kara Dunn, earning her first collegiate start, dropped a career-high 17 points against the Cardinals to lead the Yellow Jackets offensively. Tech looks to get back to winning ways and snap a three-game skid on Sunday, while extending its win streak over Wake Forest to four-straight meetings.
VIDEO: Josh Pastner on Friday's ACC PM
Tech Concludes Competition with Texas A&M and SCAD
THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech swimming and diving teams defeated SCAD and fell to No. Texas A&M on Friday at McAuley Aquatic Center. “Despite missing some athletes, the men and women put forth a great effort today. I was proud of the way they fought, and I know it will bode well for the near future in ACC and NCAA competition,” Toni M. And Richard L. Bergmark Swimming and Diving Head Coach Courtney Shealy Hart said.
