Kimberley Bos of Netherlands gets 3rd career skeleton win

 4 days ago
WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kimberley Bos of the Netherlands got the third World Cup skeleton win of her career on Friday. Just like the other two victories, it came at Winterberg.

The Olympic bronze medalist overcame wet track conditions to hold off Canada’s Mirela Rahneva for the win. Bos finished her two runs in 1 minute, 57.18 seconds. Rahneva was second in 1:57.24 and Germany’s Hannah Neise was third in 1:57.34.

Bos also won at Winterberg in 2021 and 2022.

Kelly Curtis was the top U.S. finisher, placing 11th. Germany’s Tina Hermann was fourth and kept her lead in the season standings, with Neise second, Rahneva third and Bos fourth.

In the men’s race, Germany took gold and silver with World Cup leader Christopher Grotheer winning in 1:54.32 and teammate Axel Jungk second in 1:54.71. Britain’s Matt Weston was third in 1:54.72.

Austin Florian paced the U.S. with a ninth-place finish. First-run leader Seunggi Jung of Korea had a poor second run and finished 13th, in large part because the ice conditions worsened quickly in wet weather. He couldn’t generate the same speed at the top of the track as during the first heat.

Jung led the World Cup standings entering the day and slipped to fourth, behind Grotheer, Britain’s Marcus Wyatt and Jungk.

