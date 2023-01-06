Read full article on original website
4th person sentenced to prison for violent Trenton, NJ riot
TRENTON — A city man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for his actions during a riot in May 2020. Kadeem Dockery, 31, is the last of four individuals sentenced in connection with the protest. Demonstrations in response to George Floyd's death were peaceful during...
fox29.com
Officials: Man arrested for robbing Cherry Hill bank at gunpoint, fleeing with over $76k in cash
CHERRY HILL, N.J. - A bank robber is in custody after stealing more than $76,000 and holding employees at gunpoint, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. William Ray, 42, is accused of robbing Investors Bank on Route 70 in Cherry Hill in broad daylight on December 22. Officials say...
Homeowner fires shot after man breaks into New Jersey home to steal car: officials
A homeowner in New Jersey turned the tables on a home intruder that broke into his home.
News 12
Surveillance video released of man attempting to steal luxury car in Roseland
Doorbell camera video has been released showing an attempted home break-in that ended with the homeowner shooting at the intruder in Roseland. Roseland police say that a burglar broke into a home on Lasalle Court around 3 a.m. Monday and made his way to the home’s mudroom. He was looking for a key fob, according to police.
Police: Man slashed in the face while riding train in Manhattan
A man was slashed in the face while riding the train in Manhattan, police say.
Police: 3 teens arrested for stealing Land Rover in Lake Success
Detectives say Jabir Robinson, 18, worked with a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old to steal a Land Rover from a garage.
Driver Indicted In Fatal Hit-Run Pedestrian Crash In Atlantic City
A 26-year-old Atlantic City man has been indicted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash, authorities said. Harris L. Jacobs was charged Tuesday, Jan. 10 with knowingly leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Jacobs is accused of striking and...
DA IDs man accused of firing shot near City Hall in a.m. rush
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Authorities have identified the man accused of climbing on top of his car and firing a shot into the air outside City Hall Monday morning.Shon Bright is in custody and facing reckless endangerment and weapons charges, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said.Around 8 a.m., police say a man stopped and got out of a green Toyota Avalon at 15th and Market Streets on City Hall's west side. He climbed on top of the car in the middle of the intersection before firing, and the gun jammed.He was then taken into custody by Philadelphia Sheriff's officers.Deputy Marc Lee-Newton exclusively told CBS Philadelphia he and his partners drew their guns and ordered the suspect onto the ground. He was then taken into custody.No one was hurt in the incident.Bright was not eligible to legally carry a firearm due to a prior conviction, a spokesperson for District Attorney Larry Krasner said in an emailed statement.
Scrap metal thieves hit 18 Amazon delivery vans in NJ
HACKETTSTOWN — Thieves stole 18 catalytic converters from Amazon trucks during the weekend. Police Lt. Darren Tynan said the coveted catalytic converters were cut from the delivery trucks parked in a lot along Willow Grove Street sometime between 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 10:15 a.m. Sunday. The property is a...
Two sentenced for selling drugs resulting in death
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced two men for trafficking heroin/fentanyl resulting in the death of a 32-year-old woman. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Demetrius Taylor, 30, of New Jersey, and Joseph Decker, 28, of Monroe County, previously pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, […]
Police: Catalytic converters stolen off nearly 20 Amazon delivery trucks
The thefts happened late Saturday night off Willow Grove Street in Hackettstown. Police say 18 trucks were hit.
fox29.com
Police: 3 masked men sought for carjacking man by gunpoint outside Wingstop in Nicetown
PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public's help to identify three suspects in connection to an armed carjacking earlier this month in Philadelphia's Nicetown section. A 27-year-old man was robbed and carjacked while double-parked in front of Wingstop on Roberts Avenue on January 2. Video showed three masked men...
Philly Man Charged With South Jersey Bank Robbing Spree
A Philadelphia man is accused of spending the summer sticking up Camden County banks, authorities say. George Drake, 28, was already in custody in Chester County, Pennsylvania, but now awaits extradition to New Jersey on multiple robbery charges, said Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay in a sta…
Police: Family Dollar employee stabbed by shoplifting man
It happened at a Family Dollar on Main Street in downtown Yonkers around 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Suspect Arrested With Handgun After Foot Chase In Atlantic City
A 19-year-old Atlantic City man was arrested with a handgun after a foot chase, authorities said. On Thursday, Jan. 5 at 46 p.m., members of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section conducted an investigation near New York and Mediterranean avenues in response to information Detective Brian Hambrecht received regarding a male armed with a handgun. Soon after, Detectives Eric Evans, Christopher Dodson and Alberto Valles observed a male, Zaim Wall, matching the description of the suspect walking southbound on New York Avenue towards Sewell Avenue, police said.
'Must Have Thought It Was Free': Idle Van Stolen From Bucks Wawa, Cops Say
He "must have thought it was free," authorities say. Police in Tullytown Borough are searching for the man who stole a running vehicle parked outside of the Wawa at 225 Levittown Parkway, sometime on Sunday, Jan. 8, the department said in a release. Investigators are asking Levittown area residents to...
Armed thieves steal ATM from Popeyes restaurant in Overbrook
Police say four suspects, two of whom were armed, walked out with the ATM from the Popeyes restaurant.
News 12
Bayville man accused of DWI, crashing with 3 children in car
A Bayville man is accused of driving drunk and crashing with three children in the car. Officers say the crash happened before 10 p.m. Sunday in Glen Head. Police tell News 12 a Honda Pilot collided with a parked Kia on Robert Road. Police say the driver of the Honda,...
Suffolk DA: 3 Medford men arrested in string of catalytic converter thefts
Three Medford men are now facing charges in a string of catalytic converter thefts.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Gets Out of Car, Fires Shot Into Air in Front of Philly City Hall
A man stopped his car outside Philadelphia's City Hall Monday morning, hopped on top of it and fired at least one shot into the air in what caused a temporary rush hour traffic mess, witnesses told Philadelphia police. A large police presence descended on a green Toyota Avalon stopped in...
