Illinois State

muddyrivernews.com

Illinois Senate, House agree on assault weapons ban, spending bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — State Senator Jil Tracy (R-Quincy) said Democrat leaders have “sidestepped full legislative accountability” by forcing through votes on a controversial gun control bill during the General Assembly’s lame-duck session on Jan. 9. The 102nd General Assembly is scheduled to adjourn on Tuesday with...
Effingham Radio

Governor Pritzker Signs Off On Pay Raises For Lawmakers

Governor Pritzker is signing off on pay raises for state lawmakers. The governor announced yesterday that he signed a bill that provides salary increases for members of the Illinois legislative and executive branches. The raises go into effect this week. State senators passed the measure Sunday after it was approved by the Illinois House last Friday.
WAND TV

State Senate passes bill that would abolish life without parole for juveniles

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — HB 1046, a bill that would abolish life without parole sentences for those under 21 years old, has passed both the Illinois Senate and House. If the bill goes into effect, those who are 21 and under who have been given life sentences after the bill has gone into effect will be able to petition for parole after serving 40 years.
The Associated Press

Ill. Senate OKs gun ban, House Democrats agree with changes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Senate approved a ban on semiautomatic weapons Monday, hours after Gov. J.B. Pritzker was sworn in to a second term and expressed disgust over shootings so frequent each “needs a title so you know which one we’re referring to.” The Senate plan differs slightly from the recent House-passed version, but despite initial objections from House Democrats, Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch joined Pritzker and Senate President Don Harmon in a statement confirming the House expected to approve the measure Tuesday and send it to Pritzker. Republicans, voting against the issue which was endorsed 34-20, predicted the law would be overturned in court as unconstitutional. “We’ve been dealing with gun violence in all fashions for far too long,” said Harmon, a Democrat from the Chicago suburb of Oak Park who sponsored the legislation. “We have many laws on the books, but in the end, the proliferation of high-powered weapons whose original basis was in military combat have no place in common commerce or on our streets.”
The Center Square

Pritzker issues Illinois' 38th COVID-19 disaster proclamation

(The Center Square) – For a 33rd month in a row, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has reissued his COVID-19 disaster proclamation. According to the governor's website compiling all the proclamations and executive orders, the 37th published proclamation expired Jan. 6. A separate state website compiling such orders and proclamations also shows the most recent published order expiring Jan. 6. Pritzker's office did not respond to multiple messages from The Center Square asking whether the governor renewed his orders. ...
khqa.com

Pritzker signs law banning assault weapons, sale of high-capacity magazines

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Standing alongside lawmakers and gun control activists, Governor JB Pritzker signed the Protect Illinois Communities Act banning the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and switches in Illinois, effective immediately. For the past four years, my administration and my colleagues in the State...
The Center Square

Illinois General Assembly approves regulation impacting lawn sprinkler system installation

(The Center Square) – A measure requiring anyone installing a sprinkler system for a lawn in Illinois to have a licensed plumber hired for inspection has passed both chambers of the Illinois General Assembly. Opponents say it's unnecessary. House Bill 4245 was filed by state Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Belleville, and requires irrigation contractors to have their work looked over by a state-licensed plumber or face a $10,000 fine. The legislation...
cilfm.com

Lawmakers approve pay raises

During late night session over the weekend, Illinois lawmakers approved giving legislators, statewide officers and executive agency staff pay raises, amid more than $1.7 billion of other spending of tax resources. Just before 9 p.m. Friday, the Illinois House approved an amendment to Senate Bill 1720. The Senate approved the...
khqa.com

New court date for former Illinois Speaker of the House

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A court date has been set for former Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan. Madigan faces racketeering charges. The trial is set for April 1, 2024. Madigan was originally indicted in 2022. The original indictment says Madigan and a close friend Michael McClain conspired...
