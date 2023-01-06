Read full article on original website
muddyrivernews.com
Illinois Senate, House agree on assault weapons ban, spending bill
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — State Senator Jil Tracy (R-Quincy) said Democrat leaders have “sidestepped full legislative accountability” by forcing through votes on a controversial gun control bill during the General Assembly’s lame-duck session on Jan. 9. The 102nd General Assembly is scheduled to adjourn on Tuesday with...
Assault weapons ban Illinois: Gov. Pritzker signs gun law after House passes amended version
Illinois is now the ninth state, plus Washington D.C., to ban assault weapons.
Illinois House approves assault weapon ban, heads to Pritzker’s desk
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois House has voted to pass an assault weapon ban, sending the measure to Governor Pritzker’s desk. The 68 to 41 vote took place after the senate approved an amended bill on Monday. Gov. Pritzker is expected to sign the bill into law. The amended Senate bill defines which weapons are […]
Pritzker promises to immediately sign gun ban with opponents set to sue
(The Center Square) – After passage of a ban on certain semi-automatic guns and magazines in Illinois, Gov. J.B. promises his signature. Gun-rights groups say they’ll see him and legislative leaders in court. The Senate passed amendments to House Bill 5471 Monday night. The House approved the measure...
Effingham Radio
Governor Pritzker Signs Off On Pay Raises For Lawmakers
Governor Pritzker is signing off on pay raises for state lawmakers. The governor announced yesterday that he signed a bill that provides salary increases for members of the Illinois legislative and executive branches. The raises go into effect this week. State senators passed the measure Sunday after it was approved by the Illinois House last Friday.
khqa.com
Adams County Board approves resolution opposing Illinois' assault weapons ban
QUINCY, Ill. (WTAD, KHQA) — The Adams County Board has approved a resolution opposing a bill, already signed into law by Governor JB Pritzker, that would ban certain firearms in the state. The County Board Tuesday night voted to approve a resolution that voices opposition to the bill, passed...
Illinois Senate's proposed amendment stalls state's assault weapons ban bill
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch aren’t happy with proposed changes by the Illinois Senate on a measure that would ban assault weapons, voicing their strong opposition in separate public statements on Sunday.
Illinois Senate passes its version of proposed assault weapons ban
The Illinois Senate passed its version of an assault weapons ban bill.
khqa.com
Pritzker, lawmakers react to Illinois Senate passing assault weapons ban bill
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The Illinois Senate on Monday passed legislation on a sweeping assault weapons ban. The move comes after the Illinois house passed its own version of House Bill 5471 on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. The bill is expected to head back to the House on Tuesday...
fox32chicago.com
Pritzker, Welch publicly scoff at proposed Senate changes to assault weapons bill
CHICAGO - Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch aren’t happy with proposed changes by the Illinois Senate on a measure that would ban assault weapons, voicing their strong opposition in separate public statements on Sunday. Senators returned to Springfield in the waning days of the...
WAND TV
State Senate passes bill that would abolish life without parole for juveniles
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — HB 1046, a bill that would abolish life without parole sentences for those under 21 years old, has passed both the Illinois Senate and House. If the bill goes into effect, those who are 21 and under who have been given life sentences after the bill has gone into effect will be able to petition for parole after serving 40 years.
Ill. Senate OKs gun ban, House Democrats agree with changes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Senate approved a ban on semiautomatic weapons Monday, hours after Gov. J.B. Pritzker was sworn in to a second term and expressed disgust over shootings so frequent each “needs a title so you know which one we’re referring to.” The Senate plan differs slightly from the recent House-passed version, but despite initial objections from House Democrats, Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch joined Pritzker and Senate President Don Harmon in a statement confirming the House expected to approve the measure Tuesday and send it to Pritzker. Republicans, voting against the issue which was endorsed 34-20, predicted the law would be overturned in court as unconstitutional. “We’ve been dealing with gun violence in all fashions for far too long,” said Harmon, a Democrat from the Chicago suburb of Oak Park who sponsored the legislation. “We have many laws on the books, but in the end, the proliferation of high-powered weapons whose original basis was in military combat have no place in common commerce or on our streets.”
Pritzker issues Illinois' 38th COVID-19 disaster proclamation
(The Center Square) – For a 33rd month in a row, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has reissued his COVID-19 disaster proclamation. According to the governor's website compiling all the proclamations and executive orders, the 37th published proclamation expired Jan. 6. A separate state website compiling such orders and proclamations also shows the most recent published order expiring Jan. 6. Pritzker's office did not respond to multiple messages from The Center Square asking whether the governor renewed his orders. ...
khqa.com
Pritzker signs law banning assault weapons, sale of high-capacity magazines
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Standing alongside lawmakers and gun control activists, Governor JB Pritzker signed the Protect Illinois Communities Act banning the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and switches in Illinois, effective immediately. For the past four years, my administration and my colleagues in the State...
Washington Examiner
Measure that would restrict local regulation of wind farms advances to Illinois House
(The Center Square) – Whether a county can have more control over renewable energy projects like wind farms is under consideration by Illinois lawmakers in the final hours of lame-duck session. Late Sunday, state Sen. Bill Cunningham advanced House Bill 4412 to provide counties with what he said were...
Illinois General Assembly approves regulation impacting lawn sprinkler system installation
(The Center Square) – A measure requiring anyone installing a sprinkler system for a lawn in Illinois to have a licensed plumber hired for inspection has passed both chambers of the Illinois General Assembly. Opponents say it's unnecessary. House Bill 4245 was filed by state Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Belleville, and requires irrigation contractors to have their work looked over by a state-licensed plumber or face a $10,000 fine. The legislation...
IL Senate president seeks to remove key component to state's proposed assault weapons ban
An amendment filed by the Senate president is now causing backlash in the House and the governor's office.
cilfm.com
Lawmakers approve pay raises
During late night session over the weekend, Illinois lawmakers approved giving legislators, statewide officers and executive agency staff pay raises, amid more than $1.7 billion of other spending of tax resources. Just before 9 p.m. Friday, the Illinois House approved an amendment to Senate Bill 1720. The Senate approved the...
Outgoing Illinois House Minority Leader resigns amid accusations of being too far to the left
(The Center Square) – Just as Illinois House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, leaves the Illinois General Assembly, some are excited about new leadership for the Republican party. After 24 years in the legislature, Durkin said it is time to leave, claiming the Republican Party in Illinois has...
khqa.com
New court date for former Illinois Speaker of the House
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A court date has been set for former Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan. Madigan faces racketeering charges. The trial is set for April 1, 2024. Madigan was originally indicted in 2022. The original indictment says Madigan and a close friend Michael McClain conspired...
