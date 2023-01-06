Read full article on original website
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Here are the 14 Republican senators who may have doomed their bills in the new GOP House by voting for a major spending bill
McCarthy pledged that bills sponsored by GOP senators who backed the omnibus would be "dead on arrival" in the House if he becomes Speaker.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Manchin leaves the Door Wide Open to Leaving the Democratic Party – a Move that Could Give the GOP the Senate Majority
In an interview with The Hill, West Virginia’s Democratic Senator Joe Manchin discussed the possibility of following Arizona Senator Krysten Sinema (I-AZ) and changing parties.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Chuck Schumer predicts Democrats will hold the Senate majority again in 2024
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, beaming with confidence after having proved his doubters wrong and expanded his majority in the midterm elections, vowed without hesitation that the Democratic Party will keep control again in two years. “Yes, I absolutely do, if we stick to our North Star,...
POLITICO
Mitch McConnell said he "absolutely" wants Kevin McCarthy to become speaker of the House — even after McCarthy's criticism of Senate GOP spending bill negotiations.
"I hope he makes it," McConnell says. What happened: Even as Kevin McCarthy has criticized the Senate GOP for its government spending package negotiations, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he "absolutely" supports the House Republican leader's bid to be speaker. "I'm pulling for Kevin. I hope he makes...
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
It's still not clear what the Senate Ethics Committee is doing with a 2-year-old January 6 probe into Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley
A group of senators asked the panel to investigate "improper conduct" by the two Republicans. But the committee has long been seen as a "black hole."
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments over past statements that she said were part of getting sucked into QAnon online.
The enduring career of Chuck Schumer, who rose from the House of Representatives in the early 1980s to become the powerful Senate majority leader
As he surpasses 42 years on Capitol Hill, Schumer is poised to exert even greater influence in Washington and across the nation for years to come.
House GOP dysfunction leaves Sen Patty Murray second in line for presidency
The House of Representatives’ failure to elect a speaker after three ballots on Tuesday means two women will, for a time, remain first and second in line for the presidency should disaster befall President Joe Biden.The first person in the order of succession, Vice President Kamala Harris, would inherit Mr Biden’s responsibilities if he were to become deceased or incapacitated, or if he were to resign. Ms Harris, who briefly served as Acting President of the United States when Mr Biden underwent a surgical procedure in November 2021, would be the 10th of the 49 vice presidents to assume...
“This is a Republican mess”: Progressives warn Democrats not to cut a speaker deal with GOP
This article originally appeared at The Young Turks. Used by permission. At least two progressive groups tell TYT that House Democrats shouldn't make any deal with Republicans to help them elect a speaker, even a unity candidate. The reason: Any guarantees Republicans offer may not stick, given the GOP's inability...
McCarthy’s Day One Plan: Gut the Office of Congressional Ethics
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. After spending days and days giving away the store to secure his new position, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has promised lots of major action starting Monday—and one of the first items on his agenda is gutting the Office of Congressional Ethics. As the epidemic of Congressional stock ownership shows—ethics has never been Congress’ forte. But as one of the three independent branches of government, it has largely been left to police itself as far as setting standards and enforcing good behavior. While it’s never gone particularly well, one of the few bright points has been the Office of Congressional Ethics. It is a quasi-independent organization, staffed by professionals, and overseen by a board of eight representatives—who are not in Congress—with the idea it can be an efficient expediter of complaints. Under the rules package that McCarthy put together to try and win over hardline conservatives and the MAGA wing of the GOP, the office soon will be severely limited in its ability to operate.
U.S. House and Senate GOP at odds over massive government spending deal
WASHINGTON — Congress is trying to wrap up its remaining must-pass bills before leaving for the holidays — but a split between Senate Republican and House GOP leaders could hamstring the all-important task of funding government operations and averting a partial shutdown. Senate Republicans are working with Democrats in both chambers to negotiate a major […] The post U.S. House and Senate GOP at odds over massive government spending deal appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Trump calls for primary challengers to McConnell, GOP senators who vote with him
Former President Donald Trump on Monday urged Republicans to stake out primary challenges against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and other GOP senators who voted with the leader.
NBC News
Eyes on 2024: The Senate scramble
The new year is less than 10 days old, and the scramble for the Senate has already begun. In Michigan, Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s retirement opens up a pivotal seat on the map in a state where Democrats have a deep bench. A handful of Democrats are considering running,...
Lankford sworn in as Senior U.S. Senator for Oklahoma
Senator James Lankford (R-OK) begins his second full, six year term after being sworn in as Senior Senator for Oklahoma.
