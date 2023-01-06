ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Mitch McConnell said he "absolutely" wants Kevin McCarthy to become speaker of the House — even after McCarthy's criticism of Senate GOP spending bill negotiations.

"I hope he makes it," McConnell says. What happened: Even as Kevin McCarthy has criticized the Senate GOP for its government spending package negotiations, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he "absolutely" supports the House Republican leader's bid to be speaker. "I'm pulling for Kevin. I hope he makes...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

House GOP dysfunction leaves Sen Patty Murray second in line for presidency

The House of Representatives’ failure to elect a speaker after three ballots on Tuesday means two women will, for a time, remain first and second in line for the presidency should disaster befall President Joe Biden.The first person in the order of succession, Vice President Kamala Harris, would inherit Mr Biden’s responsibilities if he were to become deceased or incapacitated, or if he were to resign. Ms Harris, who briefly served as Acting President of the United States when Mr Biden underwent a surgical procedure in November 2021, would be the 10th of the 49 vice presidents to assume...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mother Jones

McCarthy’s Day One Plan: Gut the Office of Congressional Ethics

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. After spending days and days giving away the store to secure his new position, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has promised lots of major action starting Monday—and one of the first items on his agenda is gutting the Office of Congressional Ethics. As the epidemic of Congressional stock ownership shows—ethics has never been Congress’ forte. But as one of the three independent branches of government, it has largely been left to police itself as far as setting standards and enforcing good behavior. While it’s never gone particularly well, one of the few bright points has been the Office of Congressional Ethics. It is a quasi-independent organization, staffed by professionals, and overseen by a board of eight representatives—who are not in Congress—with the idea it can be an efficient expediter of complaints. Under the rules package that McCarthy put together to try and win over hardline conservatives and the MAGA wing of the GOP, the office soon will be severely limited in its ability to operate.
Tennessee Lookout

U.S. House and Senate GOP at odds over massive government spending deal

WASHINGTON — Congress is trying to wrap up its remaining must-pass bills before leaving for the holidays — but a split between Senate Republican and House GOP leaders could hamstring the all-important task of funding government operations and averting a partial shutdown. Senate Republicans are working with Democrats in both chambers to negotiate a major […] The post U.S. House and Senate GOP at odds over massive government spending deal appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
ALABAMA STATE
NBC News

Eyes on 2024: The Senate scramble

The new year is less than 10 days old, and the scramble for the Senate has already begun. In Michigan, Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s retirement opens up a pivotal seat on the map in a state where Democrats have a deep bench. A handful of Democrats are considering running,...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy