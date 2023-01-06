ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Woman falls foul of surprising Disney World dress code rule

A Disney World visitor has revealed a surprising clothing item that is not allowed at the resort - but which landed her with a free t-shirt.Jordyn Graime, from New Jersey, shared her experience on TikTok after visiting Epcot theme park in Florida.She arrived in a backless blue crop top with spaghetti straps, but was informed by staff that her outfit went against the dress code. @jordyngraime Disney doesn’t like backs I guess…. #epcot #disneyworld #disney #dresscode #fyp #foryoupage @jessiedipasquale ♬ Castaways - The Backyardigans Workers at the park then gave her a voucher to buy a...
NEW JERSEY STATE
TheStreet

Disney World Facing Huge Problem That Could Ruin Your Trip

Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Free Report Florida theme parks essentially completed their covid comeback this holiday season. Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom welcomed capacity crowds from before Christmas with the expectation of sellouts past the New Year's holiday. Prices are higher than they ever have been...
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

Why You Should Be Careful Staying at These Disney World Hotels in 2023

Disney World is always a FLURRY of activity. That means that there is always some kind of construction going on, whether that be for new attractions, new restaurants, ride refurbishments, and more. If you don’t know about these things in advance, it could catch you by surprise and affect your...
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Ride Leaves Guests “Traumatized,” Fans Say Should Be Shut Down

Guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios had a terrifying experience on a ride and were compensated for their trouble with Lightning Lane passes. The Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” and the Disney Resort and each Disney Parks—think Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom—earn that moniker in spades. Guests flock to the Disney Theme Parks to get their fill of the Disney magic. Occasionally though, things do go awry at the Parks, though Disney Cast Members are known to be highly trained to help mitigate the situation when that happens.
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: Tour a Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom on the Disney Dream Cruise Ship With Us

If it involves lounging poolside with a drink in your hand, experiencing world-class entertainment, and sailing to new destinations — the Disney Cruise Line may be for you! We recently sailed on the Disney Dream, and have been sharing bits of our trip. But now, it’s time to take a tour of a Disney Dream stateroom!
disneyfoodblog.com

Another Date Has COMPLETELY SOLD OUT for Disney World in 2023

Believe it or not, the week after the holidays can sometimes be even MORE crowded in Disney World than the peak holiday season. A recent update proves that’s the case this year!. Although we saw some pretty big crowds at the parks for Christmas and New Year’s, we’re seeing...
TheStreet

Disney Closing Legendary Roller Coaster for a Long Time

Whenever a Disney ride closes, it creates speculation on what will happen to the ride. Will Disney just perform routine maintenance, or will it add to the theme or completely retheme the ride? Walt Disney himself knew before opening any theme park it would take constant updating. Walt Disney World...
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfanatic.com

Disney World Announces Full-Day Theme Park Closure

The Walt Disney World Resort announced an entire-day Theme Park closure for some of its Parks on January 8 of the new year. The Disney Resort is home to four incredible Theme Parks—Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom—as well as two water Parks—Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Blizzard Beach—that Guests love to frequent and take in.
TheStreet

Carnival Cruise Line Makes Major Dining Change

Food plays a major role on a cruise and cruise lines have to balance a lot of different concerns when setting their menus. Passengers want a lot of choices, for example, but cruise lines don't want to waste money on items that a few people like, that aren't popular overall.

