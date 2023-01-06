ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Athens received a grant from the Dekko Foundation to turn an abandoned chicken plant site into a park. According to a press release from the city, the $250,000 grant will be used to build Sunrise Park, featuring a splash pad an an all-inclusive playground. The chicken plant located on the 32 acres on Pryor Street was owned by Pilgrim’s Pride until 2009. After the plant closed, the City of Athens and Pilgrim’s Pride began negotiations for the city to buy the property.

ATHENS, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO