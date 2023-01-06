ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Three new Madison County lawmakers head to Alabama State House

Jackson County investigators searching for suspect allegedly involved in deadly shooting. Investigators in Jackson County are searching for a suspect allegedly involved in a deadly shooting overnight. Decatur-built rocket leaves for Cape Canaveral. Updated: 4 hours ago. A Decatur-built rocket left the United Launch Alliance (ULA) factory Tuesday morning and...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Rain through early afternoon for parts of the area

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Today, parts of the Tennessee Valley will experience rain through the early afternoon for locations mainly Southeast and to the East of Huntsville. Cullman, Marshall, Blount, Etowah, Dekalb, Jackson, and Franklin counties have a higher chance of rain today. A lower chance of rain for other...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Decatur-built rocket leaves for Cape Canaveral

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur-built rocket left the United Launch Alliance (ULA) factory Tuesday morning and is being shipped to Cape Canaveral. According to a press release from ULA, the Vulcan rocket was rolled out of the factory and loaded onto the RocketShip, the cargo ship that transports ULA hardware. The journey from Decatur to Cape Canaveral will take about eight days.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

City of Athens receives grant to turn chicken plant site into park

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Athens received a grant from the Dekko Foundation to turn an abandoned chicken plant site into a park. According to a press release from the city, the $250,000 grant will be used to build Sunrise Park, featuring a splash pad an an all-inclusive playground. The chicken plant located on the 32 acres on Pryor Street was owned by Pilgrim’s Pride until 2009. After the plant closed, the City of Athens and Pilgrim’s Pride began negotiations for the city to buy the property.
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

1 person killed in Moulton fire

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a fire in Moulton on Jan. 6, according to Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood. According to Norwood, the call for the fire came in around 11:50 p.m. on Jan. 6. Durmon McDaniel, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene around 12:20 a.m.
MOULTON, AL
WAFF

Fatal shooting in Huntsville

Funeral for Andrew Gilliam held at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur. Gilliam's life was tragically cut short when he was shot and killed in the middle of the night Wednesday at Sunlake at Edgewood apartments in Huntsville. Family, friends of Antonio Robinson hold candle light vigil. Updated: Jan. 6, 2023...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Madison County Sheriff provides update on Sunday morning shooting

With the large number of cases going through the Madison County courts, more jurors are needed. At least two are dead and many people are injured following a shooting in Huntsville early Sunday morning. Clearing the court backlog in Madison County. Updated: 7 hours ago. Officials are only expecting to...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Wife of Woodville mayor dies in single-vehicle Scottsboro crash

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Scottsboro. According to a spokesperson with the Scottsboro Police Department, Nancy Helms was fatally injured in a crash on Alabama Highway 35 Saturday. Helms was taken to Huntsville Hospital in an ambulance where she later died...
SCOTTSBORO, AL
WAFF

Alabama A&M releases statement after student was murdered off-campus

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested after a shooting left two people dead in Huntsville early Sunday morning. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Ashton Elliot, 20, and DeMarcus Thompson, 19, were arrested and charged with two counts of felony reckless murder. The shooting occurred at...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Two killed in crash on I-565 eastbound in Madison Co.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were killed in a car crash on I-565 Tuesday afternoon. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), a box truck caught on fire after colliding with an SUV. Two people were inside the box truck, one was declared dead on the scene and the other was transported to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Families mourn loved ones lost in Saturday night's shooting

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Ashton Elliot, 20, and DeMarcus Thompson, 19, were arrested and charged with two counts of felony reckless murder. More than 100 criminal cases on the docket in Madison County. Updated: 16 hours ago. With the large number of cases going through the...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

1 person taken to hospital by helicopter after wreck

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was taken to the hospital after a wreck at Elkwood Section and U.S. Highway 231/431 on Tuesday. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), the person was taken by helicopter after the wreck. As of 1:30 p.m., one southbound...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Two dead, multiple injured in Madison County shooting

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Ashton Elliot, 20, and DeMarcus Thompson, 19, were arrested and charged with two counts of felony reckless murder. More than 100 criminal cases on the docket in Madison County. Updated: 6 hours ago. With the large number of cases going through the...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Victim identified, suspect wanted in fatal Huntsville shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has identified the victim of a fatal shooting that happened on Sunday night. Officials with the Huntsville Police Department say that officers responded to a reported shooting in the 3800 block of Newson Road around 10:20 p.m. Sunday night. Upon arrival on...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Woodville man killed in Jackson County crash

JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Woodville man was killed Saturday night in a car crash involving a Chevrolet Silverado and a pedestrian. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), James Webb, 40, was killed when he was hit by a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado on Jackson County 8.
WOODVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy