7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From HuntsvilleTed RiversHuntsville, AL
Gurley Homeowner Was Shocked to Find his Water Bill is Higher Than it Normally is & What Can be Done About itZack LoveGurley, AL
Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is 'Closed Until Further Notice' to Recover from Water DamageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
WAFF
Three new Madison County lawmakers head to Alabama State House
Jackson County investigators searching for suspect allegedly involved in deadly shooting. Investigators in Jackson County are searching for a suspect allegedly involved in a deadly shooting overnight. Decatur-built rocket leaves for Cape Canaveral. Updated: 4 hours ago. A Decatur-built rocket left the United Launch Alliance (ULA) factory Tuesday morning and...
WAFF
Rain through early afternoon for parts of the area
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Today, parts of the Tennessee Valley will experience rain through the early afternoon for locations mainly Southeast and to the East of Huntsville. Cullman, Marshall, Blount, Etowah, Dekalb, Jackson, and Franklin counties have a higher chance of rain today. A lower chance of rain for other...
WAFF
Decatur-built rocket leaves for Cape Canaveral
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur-built rocket left the United Launch Alliance (ULA) factory Tuesday morning and is being shipped to Cape Canaveral. According to a press release from ULA, the Vulcan rocket was rolled out of the factory and loaded onto the RocketShip, the cargo ship that transports ULA hardware. The journey from Decatur to Cape Canaveral will take about eight days.
WAFF
Funeral for Andrew Gilliam held at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - “It was a pleasure to get to know him and we’re going to miss him.”. Andrew Gilliam was a man celebrated by his friends, family, and his coworkers. His life was tragically cut short when he was shot and killed in the middle of...
WAFF
City of Athens receives grant to turn chicken plant site into park
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Athens received a grant from the Dekko Foundation to turn an abandoned chicken plant site into a park. According to a press release from the city, the $250,000 grant will be used to build Sunrise Park, featuring a splash pad an an all-inclusive playground. The chicken plant located on the 32 acres on Pryor Street was owned by Pilgrim’s Pride until 2009. After the plant closed, the City of Athens and Pilgrim’s Pride began negotiations for the city to buy the property.
WAFF
1 person killed in Moulton fire
MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a fire in Moulton on Jan. 6, according to Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood. According to Norwood, the call for the fire came in around 11:50 p.m. on Jan. 6. Durmon McDaniel, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene around 12:20 a.m.
WAFF
Portion of Winchester Rd., Homer Nance Rd. closed temporarily Wednesday
MADISON Co. Ala. (WAFF) - A portion of Homer Nance Road and Winchester Road will be closed temporarily on Wednesday for water system improvements, according to a spokesperson for Madison County. According to the spokesperson, the east and west bound turn lanes at Winchester Road and Homer Nance Road will...
WAFF
“We are hurt”: Families of victims speak on Huntsville mass shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two families are facing unimaginable pain after losing their loved ones to senseless gun violence. A mass shooting occurred at a strip mall near Mastin Drive on Highway 72 around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. According to Madison County Sheriff Brent Patterson, two people were killed in the...
WAFF
Fatal shooting in Huntsville
Funeral for Andrew Gilliam held at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur. Gilliam's life was tragically cut short when he was shot and killed in the middle of the night Wednesday at Sunlake at Edgewood apartments in Huntsville.
WAFF
Alabama legislature returns to elect the Speaker of the House and other leaders
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new year means a new legislative session in Alabama and it starts with an organizational meeting at the state house on Tuesday. Lawmakers will approve new rules, appoint members to the committees and elect new leaders, like a new house speaker. Former Huntsville-area State Rep....
WAFF
Madison County Sheriff provides update on Sunday morning shooting
With the large number of cases going through the Madison County courts, more jurors are needed. At least two are dead and many people are injured following a shooting in Huntsville early Sunday morning.
WAFF
Wife of Woodville mayor dies in single-vehicle Scottsboro crash
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Scottsboro. According to a spokesperson with the Scottsboro Police Department, Nancy Helms was fatally injured in a crash on Alabama Highway 35 Saturday. Helms was taken to Huntsville Hospital in an ambulance where she later died...
WAFF
Alabama A&M releases statement after student was murdered off-campus
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested after a shooting left two people dead in Huntsville early Sunday morning. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Ashton Elliot, 20, and DeMarcus Thompson, 19, were arrested and charged with two counts of felony reckless murder. The shooting occurred at...
WAFF
Two killed in crash on I-565 eastbound in Madison Co.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were killed in a car crash on I-565 Tuesday afternoon. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), a box truck caught on fire after colliding with an SUV. Two people were inside the box truck, one was declared dead on the scene and the other was transported to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition.
WAFF
Families mourn loved ones lost in Saturday night's shooting
More than 100 criminal cases on the docket in Madison County. Updated: 16 hours ago. With the large number of cases going through the Madison County courts, more jurors are needed.
WAFF
1 person taken to hospital by helicopter after wreck
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was taken to the hospital after a wreck at Elkwood Section and U.S. Highway 231/431 on Tuesday. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), the person was taken by helicopter after the wreck. As of 1:30 p.m., one southbound...
WAFF
Two dead, multiple injured in Madison County shooting
More than 100 criminal cases on the docket in Madison County. Updated: 6 hours ago. With the large number of cases going through the Madison County courts, more jurors are needed.
WAFF
Victim identified, suspect wanted in fatal Huntsville shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has identified the victim of a fatal shooting that happened on Sunday night. Officials with the Huntsville Police Department say that officers responded to a reported shooting in the 3800 block of Newson Road around 10:20 p.m. Sunday night. Upon arrival on...
WAFF
Portion of I-565 closed due to vehicle fire, traffic diverted to County Line Rd.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A portion of I-565 eastbound is closed due to a vehicle fire. According to the Huntsville Police Department, traffic is being diverted onto County Line Road. This story will be updated once further information is released.
WAFF
Woodville man killed in Jackson County crash
JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Woodville man was killed Saturday night in a car crash involving a Chevrolet Silverado and a pedestrian. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), James Webb, 40, was killed when he was hit by a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado on Jackson County 8.
