ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Shane Beamer’s salary at South Carolina set to soar past $6 million, ESPN report says

By Ben Portnoy
The State
The State
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07MSHl_0k5spXmH00

Shane Beamer is reportedly set for a massive pay raise.

South Carolina is preparing hand Beamer a new deal that will bump his salary from $2.75 million to “the $6.5 million range annually in average salary , per ESPN’s Chris Low.

The USC board of trustees is set to meet on Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. with just one piece of business to discuss: “Approval of Athletics Contracts.”

Beamer was previously the lowest paid among the SEC among the 13 coaches with publicly available contracts.

The second-year head coach guided South Carolina to an 8-5 season and No. 19 national ranking in 2022, capped off with a loss to No. 21 Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl. Beamer is 15-11 over his first two campaigns in Columbia and recorded wins over No. 5 Tennessee and No. 8 Clemson in back-to-back weeks this fall.

Beamer’s contract, once approved, would be the highest annual salary number ever for a USC coach. Will Muschamp’s deal signed on the heels of a 9-4 campaign in 2017 was the previous high at $4.4 million in the final year of his tenure in 2020.

Beamer came to South Carolina following Muschamp’s ousting amid a 2-8 campaign. The son of legendary Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer, he most recently served as the tight ends coach at Oklahoma under Lincoln Riley, along with stops at Georgia, Tennessee and Mississippi State.

SEC HEAD COACHING CONTRACTS ENTERING 2022

All information gathered from the USA Today coaching salary database

Nick Saban, Alabama — $10.957 million

Kirby Smart, Georgia — $10.253 million

Brian Kelly, LSU — $9.81 million

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M — $9 million

Billy Napier, Florida — $7.27 million

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss — $7.25 million

Mark Stoops, Kentucky — $6.763 million

Sam Pittman, Arkansas — $6 million

Mike Leach, Mississippi State — $5.5 million

Bryan Harsin, Auburn — $5.1 million

Josh Heupel, Tennessee — $5 million

Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri — $4 million

Shane Beamer, South Carolina — $2.75 million

Clark Lea, Vanderbilt — undisclosed

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Is Getting Crushed For His Decision

A conservative decision by Sonny Dykes dug TCU a deeper hole in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia has easily moved the ball, but the Horned Frogs elected to punt on 4th-and-6 at the 47-yard line. Although TCU punter Jordy Sandy forced the Bulldogs to start at the eight, the defending champions quickly mitigated the change in field position.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit's Reaction To National Title Blowout Is Going Viral

ESPN pays Kirk Herbstreit to speak, but Georgia's first half beatdown of TCU tonight left the veteran analyst speechless. The undefeated Bulldogs outgained the Horned Frogs 354-121 in the opening 30 minutes, scoring five touchdowns while forcing three turnovers on their way to a 38-7 lead at intermission. After Georgia...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Mike McCarthy

Next Monday, the Cowboys will face the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. This game will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.  While on 105.3 The Fan this Tuesday morning, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about the Cowboys' upcoming playoff game.  Many ...
ARLINGTON, TX
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
15K+
Followers
378
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy