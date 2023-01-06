Shane Beamer’s salary at South Carolina set to soar past $6 million, ESPN report says

Shane Beamer is reportedly set for a massive pay raise.

South Carolina is preparing hand Beamer a new deal that will bump his salary from $2.75 million to “the $6.5 million range annually in average salary , per ESPN’s Chris Low.

The USC board of trustees is set to meet on Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. with just one piece of business to discuss: “Approval of Athletics Contracts.”

Beamer was previously the lowest paid among the SEC among the 13 coaches with publicly available contracts.

The second-year head coach guided South Carolina to an 8-5 season and No. 19 national ranking in 2022, capped off with a loss to No. 21 Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl. Beamer is 15-11 over his first two campaigns in Columbia and recorded wins over No. 5 Tennessee and No. 8 Clemson in back-to-back weeks this fall.

Beamer’s contract, once approved, would be the highest annual salary number ever for a USC coach. Will Muschamp’s deal signed on the heels of a 9-4 campaign in 2017 was the previous high at $4.4 million in the final year of his tenure in 2020.

Beamer came to South Carolina following Muschamp’s ousting amid a 2-8 campaign. The son of legendary Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer, he most recently served as the tight ends coach at Oklahoma under Lincoln Riley, along with stops at Georgia, Tennessee and Mississippi State.

SEC HEAD COACHING CONTRACTS ENTERING 2022

All information gathered from the USA Today coaching salary database

Nick Saban, Alabama — $10.957 million

Kirby Smart, Georgia — $10.253 million

Brian Kelly, LSU — $9.81 million

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M — $9 million

Billy Napier, Florida — $7.27 million

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss — $7.25 million

Mark Stoops, Kentucky — $6.763 million

Sam Pittman, Arkansas — $6 million

Mike Leach, Mississippi State — $5.5 million

Bryan Harsin, Auburn — $5.1 million

Josh Heupel, Tennessee — $5 million

Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri — $4 million

Shane Beamer, South Carolina — $2.75 million

Clark Lea, Vanderbilt — undisclosed