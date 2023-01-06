ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92.7 WOBM

Eagles & Giants Still Playing; Jets Still Futile

The NFL’s regular season concluded on Sunday and for many that means a significant life-style change. If you’re a fan of the Steelers, Packers, Patriots, Raiders and yes the Jets you no longer have to plan your Sundays around what time they are playing because their next game won’t be until September. By the way the Jets have now gone 12 consecutive seasons without making the playoffs which is the longest such streak in all of pro football. That’s futility with a capital “F.”
GLENDALE, CA
Mercer County, NJ hiking trails closed for hunting on these days

The Mercer County Park Commission has announced a series of days this winter when certain hiking sites will be closed to the public, during shotgun hunting for deer. The county secured a Community Based Deer Management permit from the state Division of Fish and Wildlife, which allows for an extended season through March on specific dates.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
2 of the Oldest 5 & 10’s in the Country Are Right Here at the Jersey Shore

Five and dimes or 5&10's were hopping fifty years ago. Now they're hard to find. I grew up with one of the oldest and still running 5 & 10's in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. I still go to this place when I go home to visit family. The memories rush back to when I was younger. From the smells to the food counter and the thick milkshakes I used to get well over 40 years ago, they still taste the same. This five-and-dime store is well over 100 years old and different generations have owned and managed it. It is such a place of nostalgia, my Nana, and so many warm feelings.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Monroe, NJ cops: 22-year-old traveling faster than 100 mph before fatal crash

MONROE (Gloucester) — Charges have been announced in connection with a December crash that killed a 52-year-old man from Marlton. According to police, 22-year-old Gabriel Woolson, of Williamstown, was traveling faster than 100 mph in a Corvette along the Black Horse Pike on Dec. 14 when he struck a Honda Accord driven by Evan Silverstein, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Man pistol-whipped and carjacked at Linden, NJ shopping center

LINDEN — A man walking out of a store was pistol-whipped and carjacked in the parking lot of a shopping center Sunday night. Linden police Capt. Christopher Guenther said the 23-year-old man was approached from the back as he approached his blue 2020 BMW M8 at the Aviation Plaza shopping center on the northbound side of Routes 1 & 9 around 8:15 p.m.
LINDEN, NJ
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino welcomes Zac Brown Band to NJ

ATLANTIC CITY — Grab your cowboy hat, slap on those rhinestone-studded boots, and get ready for some good ol’ country music fun. Multi-award-winning country music sensation, Zac Brown Band will perform at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena and Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City for one night only on Friday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Several NJ bank branches are closing in 2023

Last month PNC Bank announced that it would be closing branches located in Stop and Shop grocery stores. "After a careful review of our business model, PNC’s strategic goals and the potential impact to our customers, the decision was made to close approximately 127 of our Giant Foods and Stop & Shop in-store branches, including in Washington D.C., Maryland, New Jersey, and Delaware," said Jason Beyersdorfer, regional communications manager for PNC.
PRINCETON, NJ
How Do You Dispose Of A Beached Whale In New Jersey?

Sadly, another dead whale just washed up on the beach here at the Jersey Shore, this time in Atlantic City. Some experts say it is due to rough waters and recent storms although Clean Ocean Action was among 5 groups called in to see why six dead whales washed up on our shores in the last 33 days. The last time I checked, whales are pretty good swimmers so pollution seems more likely don't you think?
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

