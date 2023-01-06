ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, FL

WCTV

Thomas County E-911 Animal Control Protocols

One person died, and eight others were injured in a shooting overnight. The First Credit Union near the Intersectin of West Tharpe and Capital Circle NW in Tallahassee was the scene of two alleged armed robberies Tuesday night. Perry Man arrested for setting school on fire days before new school...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Contract expires between Thomas County and humane society

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Negotiations remain at a standstill between Thomas County and the humane society. Both organizations are now operating under new protocols since their 10-year contract expired on December 31. On January 1, instead of continuing as a non-profit with a municipal contract, Thomas County Humane Society...
WCTV

Residents frustrated amid County and Humane society fallout

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Thomas County Commissioners held a meeting Tuesday morning with several residents in line to address concerns on animal control. Many of those residents attending the meeting shared they’re confused about what’s keeping the humane society and the county from coming to an agreement, and disappointed with the lack of clarity when it comes to who to call for animal services moving forward.
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
WCTV

A 2022 year-in-review for Tallahassee homicides, violent crimes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police reported a total of 125 shootings in 2022, with 22 homicides and 96 shooting victims altogether. “One crime is too many. One death is too many,” said TPD Chief Lawrence Revell. Two major shootings shocked the community. In October, Demario Murray was killed...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Kendrick Johnson march calls for justice 10 years later

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Kendrick Johnson case which is now a decade old is still bringing people together, near and far to remember the Lowndes County high school student. Kendrick was found dead in a gym mat in 2013. Investigators ruled it an accident but his family and other people nationwide believe he was murdered.
VALDOSTA, GA
fsunews.com

FBI arrests Winter Park man in connection with mass shooting threat to FSU

On Jan. 3, 2022, the FBI arrested a 19-year-old Winter Park man for threatening to kill gay people at Florida State University. Sean Michael Albert, who is currently being held in federal detention in Orlando, admitted to federal agents that he posted a photo of a semi-automatic rifle with threats to commit a mass shooting at FSU. Albert was arrested on a federal charge of making an interstate communication to threaten to injure another person.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee Police Department rolls out pedestrian, bike safety enforcement plan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is putting a new focus on pedestrian and bike safety on the roadways. Through a contract with the University of North Florida and a grant the university received through the Florida Department of Transportation, the police department has identified five locations throughout the city where officers will be working overtime details to target pedestrian violations, bike violations and interactions with drivers in those instances.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Three arrested in I-75 traffic stop

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gilshard Gentavious Newkirk, 22, of Live Oak; Michael Perry, 20, of Lake City; and Willie Lee Simmons, Jr., 37, of Jacksonville were arrested yesterday after their car was stopped for a window tint violation. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper reported that he saw the car, a...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee woman killed in accident caused by blown out tire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tire blowout led to the death of a Tallahassee woman on Friday afternoon. It happened on State Road 20 in Leon County just before 4 p.m. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 79-year-old woman was traveling east on the road when a rear tire blew out on the car she was driving. The woman then drove into the westbound lane and was t-boned by a pickup truck that attempted to swerve out of the way to avoid her.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Vet Events Tally continues operation after threat of disbanding

TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCJB

Friends and family say their last goodbyes to Demiah Appling

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) -Family, friends, and neighbors gathered at the Church of God in Old Town for a memorial service for Demiah. The 14-year-old went missing on October 16th. Two months later, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported that Demiah’s remains were found in the Sun Springs community...
BELL, FL
WCTV

Morgan’s Dog Training talks about new puppy socialization

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Morgan from Morgan’s Dog Training shares tips on the first steps of raising puppies. Although puppy owners want to train their pups on how to sit, stay and come, but Morgan explains that the first important thing not to miss out on is puppy socialization.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

