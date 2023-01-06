Read full article on original website
WCTV
Suspect arrested in connection to murder in Valdosta during stolen vehicle investigation
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - A man was arrested in connection to a murder case Monday morning as the Valdosta Police Department was investigating a stolen vehicle report. According to VPD, a citizen called 911 a little before 2 a.m. to report that someone stole his vehicle which was parked on Lakeview Drive.
wgxa.tv
Lowndes County K-9 catches murder suspect, accomplice after stolen vehicle wreck and run
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two suspects are in jail after giving chase in a stolen vehicle following an attempted traffic stop. In a Media Release from the Valdosta Police Department, a victim contacted 9-1-1 to report their vehicle stolen. A be on the lookout (BOLO) with the vehicle's picture was...
WCTV
Thomas County E-911 Animal Control Protocols
villages-news.com
Traffic stop in The Villages leads to arrest of woman wanted on Columbia County warrant
A traffic stop in The Villages led to the arrest of a woman wanted on Columbia County warrant. Kia Marie Jeffery, 26, of Fort White, was driving a black Ford SUV shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday when she was pulled over for an expired registration at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Avenida Central, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
WCTV
Contract expires between Thomas County and humane society
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Negotiations remain at a standstill between Thomas County and the humane society. Both organizations are now operating under new protocols since their 10-year contract expired on December 31. On January 1, instead of continuing as a non-profit with a municipal contract, Thomas County Humane Society...
WCTV
Residents frustrated amid County and Humane society fallout
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Thomas County Commissioners held a meeting Tuesday morning with several residents in line to address concerns on animal control. Many of those residents attending the meeting shared they’re confused about what’s keeping the humane society and the county from coming to an agreement, and disappointed with the lack of clarity when it comes to who to call for animal services moving forward.
Man with ties to West Virginia accused of drugging, molesting teen with autism arrested
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man with ties to West Virginia accused of drugging and sexually molesting a teenager with autism in Florida was arrested in Indiana. The U.S. Marshals Service says in September 2021, authorities asked for the public’s help in finding Alain Forget, who was wanted out of Florida for the attempted […]
WCTV
A 2022 year-in-review for Tallahassee homicides, violent crimes
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police reported a total of 125 shootings in 2022, with 22 homicides and 96 shooting victims altogether. “One crime is too many. One death is too many,” said TPD Chief Lawrence Revell. Two major shootings shocked the community. In October, Demario Murray was killed...
WCTV
Man shot while walking in Tallahassee’s Griffin Heights neighborhood
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating a shooting Saturday night that left one man injured. According to TPD, the victim was walking near Clay Street and Volusia Street around 10:33 p.m. when he heard a gunshot. When the victim started running, he realized he had been...
WALB 10
Kendrick Johnson march calls for justice 10 years later
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Kendrick Johnson case which is now a decade old is still bringing people together, near and far to remember the Lowndes County high school student. Kendrick was found dead in a gym mat in 2013. Investigators ruled it an accident but his family and other people nationwide believe he was murdered.
First Coast News
Columbia, Suwannee counties are spotlighting these 3 cold cases, here's what you should know
BRANFORD, Fla. — Shining the light back on cold cases can be critical to bringing in new tips. So cold case advocate and creator of Suwannee Valley Unsolved, Jason Futch, is bringing together law enforcement and families to discuss three cases from the area with members of the public.
fsunews.com
FBI arrests Winter Park man in connection with mass shooting threat to FSU
On Jan. 3, 2022, the FBI arrested a 19-year-old Winter Park man for threatening to kill gay people at Florida State University. Sean Michael Albert, who is currently being held in federal detention in Orlando, admitted to federal agents that he posted a photo of a semi-automatic rifle with threats to commit a mass shooting at FSU. Albert was arrested on a federal charge of making an interstate communication to threaten to injure another person.
WCTV
Tallahassee Police Department rolls out pedestrian, bike safety enforcement plan
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is putting a new focus on pedestrian and bike safety on the roadways. Through a contract with the University of North Florida and a grant the university received through the Florida Department of Transportation, the police department has identified five locations throughout the city where officers will be working overtime details to target pedestrian violations, bike violations and interactions with drivers in those instances.
WCTV
Slow down: Speed limits dropping from 20 mph to 15 mph in many Leon County school zones
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools is working with the Florida Department of Transportation on school zone speed limits that will impact drivers across the district. The change comes as LCS looks to comply with state law. According to a Facebook post from LCS, 20 school zones are impacted...
alachuachronicle.com
Three arrested in I-75 traffic stop
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gilshard Gentavious Newkirk, 22, of Live Oak; Michael Perry, 20, of Lake City; and Willie Lee Simmons, Jr., 37, of Jacksonville were arrested yesterday after their car was stopped for a window tint violation. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper reported that he saw the car, a...
WCTV
Tallahassee woman killed in accident caused by blown out tire
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tire blowout led to the death of a Tallahassee woman on Friday afternoon. It happened on State Road 20 in Leon County just before 4 p.m. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 79-year-old woman was traveling east on the road when a rear tire blew out on the car she was driving. The woman then drove into the westbound lane and was t-boned by a pickup truck that attempted to swerve out of the way to avoid her.
WCTV
Vet Events Tally continues operation after threat of disbanding
WCJB
Friends and family say their last goodbyes to Demiah Appling
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) -Family, friends, and neighbors gathered at the Church of God in Old Town for a memorial service for Demiah. The 14-year-old went missing on October 16th. Two months later, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported that Demiah’s remains were found in the Sun Springs community...
WCTV
Morgan’s Dog Training talks about new puppy socialization
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Morgan from Morgan’s Dog Training shares tips on the first steps of raising puppies. Although puppy owners want to train their pups on how to sit, stay and come, but Morgan explains that the first important thing not to miss out on is puppy socialization.
WCTV
Tallahassee Commissioner vying for Florida Democratic Party Chair position
