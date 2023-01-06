Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 may be bringing back modes like Gunfight soon. Call of Duty is defined by its multiplayer and has been able to survive for as long as it has because it finds new ways to shake up the formula. Yes, Call of Duty also has a super cinematic campaign, robust co-op modes, and a battle royale, but the multiplayer is largely the foundation of the series and has been since its earliest days. While Team Deathmatch, Domination, and other basic modes are the bedrock of the multiplayer, there are still modes that need to be added to keep things fresh. Things like Kill Confirmed and Control have been added over the years and become permanent franchise staples, for instance.

