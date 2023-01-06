Read full article on original website
Ubisoft Developer Says Achievements and Trophies Are "Bad for Gaming"
A Ubisoft developer has a bone to pick with achievements and trophies. Achievements were introduced to the gaming zeitgeist in 2005 with the release of the Xbox 360. They gave users points for beating the game, certain levels, and accomplishing various goals within the game. It's really just bragging rights, but achievement hunting has become a big hobby for players over the years as some games have super easy achievements and some require the strongest wills to complete. PlayStation and Steam would add their own versions of achievements later on with PlayStation calling them trophies and awarding users a Platinum trophy if they got all of the other ones for a game.
Netflix Just Added One of its Best Games Yet
As part of their subscription, Netflix users get access to a number of video games that can be accessed on mobile devices. A lot of different games have been made available since the feature was added in 2021, but Netflix just got one of its biggest additions yet: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge! Shredder's Revenge is a throwback to Konami's classic TMNT arcade games, offering a blend of classic gameplay mixed with modern features. For Ninja Turtles fans that haven't had a chance to check out the game just yet, this might be the perfect opportunity!
Pokemon Go's February Community Day Will Make a Lot of Players Happy
Pokemon Go's January Community took place this past weekend, and Niantic is already making plans for February. Today, the company revealed first details about next month's Community Day, and it's one that should make a lot of players happy! On Sunday, February 5th, Noibat will be taking the spotlight, making the Flying/Dragon-type much easier to come by! Noibat's evolved form Noivern requires a whopping 400 Candies to evolve, making it one of the harder Pokemon to obtain in the game. The event will start at 2 p.m. local time and will last until 5 p.m. local time.
Starfield Event Announced by Xbox
Xbox users looking forward to Starfield got some good and bad news this week: Starfield news is coming, but it's not going not be part of Xbox's next event. The company announced this week its plans to put on a showcase focused on Xbox and Bethesda games and quickly clarified that Starfield, a game that fans have been looking forward to for a long time now, will not be part of that event. The good news is that its absence will be made up for by a showcase dedicated solely to that game which is to come at a later date.
Starfield Fans Disappointed by New Xbox Report
Starfield fans have found themselves disappointed this week by a new report that has come about in association with Xbox. While Starfield was originally supposed to launch in late 2022, Bethesda ended up eventually delaying its upcoming RPG to an undetermined time in the first half of 2023. Since then, not much else about Starfield has been shared by both Bethesda and Xbox, which has left fans dying to learn more. And although Xbox itself might be holding a notable new event of some sort soon, it doesn't sound like this showcase will share anything new about Starfield.
PS5 Owners Get Good News Following Concerning PlayStation Report
PlayStation 5 owners can finally breathe a sigh of relief when it comes to recent concerns that have come about with the console. Just a couple of days back, a new report came about stating that PS5 consoles that were displayed in a vertical fashion had a chance of being damaged over the long haul. Essentially, it was said that the liquid metal within the PS5 that is used for cooling could spread to other parts of the console internally when sitting vertically for too long, which could damage the hardware. And while this news freaked out a number of PlayStation fans, it sounds like there's nothing to worry about after all.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Player Discovers Absurdly Overpowered Optic
A Call of Duty: Warzone 2 player has discovered a totally broken, overpowered optic sight that can give you a massive advantage. Call of Duty players are always trying to figure out the "meta". Everyone wants to use the best guns, gear, and so on that will give them the edge in a fight, the type of stuff that is being used by all of the best players and streamers. The problem is, these things are constantly changing as the developers are balancing things and making things less powerful and inadvertently breaking other things. It's a constant game of whack a mole for the developers, but it's a fun way to keep the game feeling fresh for players.
Matt Colville Announces Plans for New RPG as Dungeons & Dragons OGL Furor Continues
MCDM Productions, the popular design studio headed by game designer and YouTube personality Matt Colville, has announced plans to develop a new tabletop RPG system. Announced today during a Matt Colville stream, design work for the new RPG system will begin next week and is described as a mix of "cinematic" and "tactical" and will also use "weird dice" (likely a reference to dice created specifically for the game system, similar to the dice used in the Star Wars RPG system.) Colville also wants the game to have an "aggressive" open game license so that anyone can create content to use for the game. MCDM lead designer James Introcaso and managing editor Hannah Rose will also be involved in the design of the new game system.
Wonder Woman Game Adds God of War Ragnarok Veteran
WB Games' upcoming Wonder Woman video game has added a veteran developer that recently worked on God of War Ragnarok. In case you may have forgotten, at the end of 2021, WB Games and Monolith Productions announced that Wonder Woman was in the works. The title was shown off solely via a CGI teaser trailer, though, which means we still don't know a lot about how it will play. And while this silence surrounding the project will likely come to an end later this year, we now know that Monolith continues to assemble a strong development staff.
New Forza Horizon Update Has Bad News for Future of Series
A new update out of Plagyround Games has some bad news for Forza Horizon fans. The Forza Horizon series is arguably the greatest racing game series in the modern era and one of the best series Xbox makes. It's been consistently high-quality for several installments now, but this streak could be under threat due to a round of departures. Like many AAA studios around the world have recently, Playground Games has bled some key talent during a time when it's very difficult and expensive to hire, especially senior talent.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Update Reveals Inappropriate Content
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor -- the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC-bound sequel to 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order -- has been rated by the ESRB ahead of its release. For those that don't know, the ESRB stands for Entertainment Software Rating Board, and they are the self-regulatory organization for the video game industry that specifically rates games for release in the United States. And recently it rated Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, giving the game a "T" for "Teen" rating, which is the same rating as its predecessor.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Leak Hints at Return of Fan-Favorite Modes
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 may be bringing back modes like Gunfight soon. Call of Duty is defined by its multiplayer and has been able to survive for as long as it has because it finds new ways to shake up the formula. Yes, Call of Duty also has a super cinematic campaign, robust co-op modes, and a battle royale, but the multiplayer is largely the foundation of the series and has been since its earliest days. While Team Deathmatch, Domination, and other basic modes are the bedrock of the multiplayer, there are still modes that need to be added to keep things fresh. Things like Kill Confirmed and Control have been added over the years and become permanent franchise staples, for instance.
