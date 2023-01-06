ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts vs. Texans: NFL experts make Week 18 picks

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1) and Houston Texans (2-13-1) are preparing to conclude the 2022 season with a divisional matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

The rematch of the Week 1 tie could have some draft implications. While the Texans are looking to lock up the No. 1 pick, the Colts are looking to stay within the top-five picks.

Here’s how the experts around the league view this matchup:

Nate Davis (USA TODAY) — — Link

Jarrett Bell (USA TODAY) — — Link

Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY) — — Link

Mike Clay (ESPN) Colts — Link

Matt Bowen (ESPN) Colts — Link

Gregg Rosenthal (NFL Network) Texans 21-20 Link

Bill Bender (Sporting News) Colts 19-18 Link

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) Colts 20-13 Link

Jess Root (Sportsbook Wire) Texans — Link

Bleacher Report Colts 17-14 Link

Over at Tallysight, the experts seem to be a bit split. Roughly 54% of them are siding with the Texans to take the upset on the road to conclude the season.

If that happens, and the Chicago Bears lose in Week 18, the Bears would jump the Texans for the No. 1 overall pick. Though difficult, it would give the Colts a chance to trade up to that spot to ensure they get the quarterback they want.

This matchup is likely going to be a snoozefest between two owners who don’t want to jeopardize draft position. The players don’t think about that. They go out to win. But it will be interesting to see what the ramifications are considering the possibilities depending on the outcomes.

