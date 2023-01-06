U.S. Highway 26 will close with a quick detour at the Brookwood Parkway overpass midnight to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 9-10 for bridge work. Crews will be installing “Bridge of Land & Sky,” a permanent art fixture that will replace the standard chain-link fence on the overpass. Drivers in both directions on U.S. 26 near Hillsboro will be detoured off the freeway to the Brookwood Parkway/Helvetia off-ramp and then immediately back on the on-ramps to U.S. 26.

HILLSBORO, OR ・ 5 HOURS AGO