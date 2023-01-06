Read full article on original website
Clark County program repairs household items for free
A program in Washington is working to intervene on the financial and environmental burden of broken household items filling landfills.
yachatsnews.com
Owner of embattled wrecking yard sues city of Waldport for $2.35 million, claiming it interfered with his business
The owner of a Waldport wrecking yard who has been fighting with the city of Waldport for a year over its operations and cleanup, has filed a lawsuit against the city seeking $2.35 million in damages. Richard Fidlin of Waldport claims city officials used false allegations of nuisance and environmental...
kezi.com
Officials searching for missing man in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore.- Officials are on the lookout for a missing and endangered man. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 83-year-old Clarence Taylor of Mapleton. He goes by the name of ‘Chuck’. Taylor has dementia and is believed to have wandered away from his residence in the 88000blk of Chestnut St. in Mapleton sometime late Saturday night.
Too many Oregon children can’t read. Should districts be forced to drop discredited curriculum?
Like pretty much any middle school kid, Greyson Chavez of Beaverton just wants to fit in with his classmates. When they’d go out to eat, he’d always ask for the same thing— a cheeseburger, say – because he didn’t want anyone to know that he couldn’t read the menu.
Bill Monroe: Some of the Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division’s encounters are stranger than fiction
Join me between the lines of monthly activity published by the Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division. They’re peppered with Darwin Award candidates. In November, an Astoria-based division sergeant headed out in the wee hours to conduct a decoy operation with a fake elk. As happens more than...
Editorial: 2023 must be a year of courage and action
Oregon has a bevy of crises from which to build a daunting wish list for 2023. Oregonians would welcome a surge in housing construction to ease the shortage that’s driving up rent and pushing others into homelessness; a broad expansion of community-based behavioral health services; and a statewide strategy for helping K-12 students make up for pandemic-related learning loss. A return to a thriving Portland, as well, if that’s not too much to ask.
Kate Brown: Unpopular governor leaves legacy of COVID safety, clemency, climate regulation, but also disappointment
Nearly eight years ago, Kate Brown was halfway through her second term as Oregon’s secretary of state when Gov. John Kitzhaber resigned amid revelations that his fiancée used his position to gain lucrative contracts. Without formulating a campaign platform, running for governor or winning over voters, Brown automatically...
Shootings will continue to plague Portland without consistent city funding, better coordination, outreach workers say
The killing of PJ Badon in a hotel room last fall brought Maurice Fain to his knees. The 18-year-old cooked at Fain’s Southern Kitchen PDX food truck on North Mississippi Avenue before he graduated from high school. “It crushed my heart,” Fain said. But the fatal shooting also...
Portland’s 101 homicides in 2022 set new record: ‘At some point, we have to be tired of burying our children’
Damala Badon bolted past dozens of police officers gathered in the hotel hallway and stopped in front of an open door to a third-floor room. Her son had been celebrating a cousin’s birthday that Saturday night in late November. Badon had gotten a call about a shooting at the party and raced to the Embassy Suites by Hilton near Portland International Airport.
Betty Jean Lee, who led the family business that introduced Chinese takeout to Portland, dies at 88
Betty Jean Lee, heir to a family business that introduced Chinese takeout to Portland when she was a teen and an advocate for the advancement of Chinese history, culture and cuisine in Oregon, died Dec. 19. She was 88. In 1979, at 45 and with three children, Lee unexpectedly took...
1909 Irvington mansion for sale mixes original Colonial Revival architecture and modern updates
A well-designed home can retain its classic features even as modern life forces updates. Take a look at a renovated, 114-year-old Colonial Revival mansion in Northeast Portland, which is for sale at $2,750,000. The 1909 floor plan, created by prolific architect Ellis F. Lawrence for lumber entrepreneur James Cameron, is...
KTVL
Josephine County Search & Rescue save two people stranded in Northern California
Del Norte County, Ca. — On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, Josephine County Search & Rescue rescued two people stranded in Northern California. At approximately 4:45 pm last Wednesday, Josephine County 911 received a call from two people in a vehicle stuck in the snow on Happy Camp Rd, south of the Oregon/California border.
U.S. 26 sees overnight closures for bridge work Monday-Tuesday at Brookwood Parkway, Hillsboro
U.S. Highway 26 will close with a quick detour at the Brookwood Parkway overpass midnight to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 9-10 for bridge work. Crews will be installing “Bridge of Land & Sky,” a permanent art fixture that will replace the standard chain-link fence on the overpass. Drivers in both directions on U.S. 26 near Hillsboro will be detoured off the freeway to the Brookwood Parkway/Helvetia off-ramp and then immediately back on the on-ramps to U.S. 26.
School resumes Monday at Portland’s Franklin High, site of parking-lot shooting
A confusing scene emerged inside Franklin High School’s gym Saturday evening after reports spread that a shooting had taken place in the school’s parking lot during a basketball showcase, but school officials assured students and teachers Sunday that classes would resume on Monday. Around 7:30 p.m., at least...
Opinion: Let landlords be a partner in solving the housing crisis
Larsen is the vice president at Capital Property Management and the outgoing president of the Multifamily NW Board of Directors. Lloyd is the senior vice president at Wood Partners and the incoming president of the board. A recent poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive showed homelessness and cost of living were...
Workforce participation remains depressed, especially in rural Oregon
The share of Oregonians in the workforce has remained at historic lows for nearly a decade, a national trend that reflects an aging population moving into retirement and younger people who are taking their time to join the job market. With Oregon’s population flat, or perhaps in decline, workforce participation...
How Washington County hopes to unclog its backlog of criminal defendants who don’t have public defenders
Attorneys in Washington County are hoping to fast-track up to 100 criminal cases that have sat idle on courtroom dockets – sometimes for months – because of a lack of public defenders. Starting Feb. 13, Washington County prosecutors and state-contracted defense attorneys will spend five Mondays trying to...
U.S. Bancorp Tower, Oregon’s largest office building, faces loss of two major tenants
Portland law firm Miller Nash and Bay Area internet pollster SurveyMonkey are leaving the U.S. Bancorp Tower. The moves will leave about 100,000 square feet of vacant office space in the iconic “Big Pink,” Oregon’s second tallest building and its largest office building, and suggests the recent weakness of the downtown office market will continue in 2023.
Clear Creek announces the death of Oregon’s distilling godfather
McCarthy was in his 70s and considered a father figure by many on the Clear Creek crew.
focushillsboro.com
Small Marijuana Growers And Producers In Oregon Are Suing Cannabis Giant Chalice Brands For Persistent Non-Payment
Marijuana Growers And Producers: Cannabis farmers and producers in Oregon, many of whom sold their product to Canadian business Chalice Brands CHAL CHALF, are owed a substantial amount of money and have had enough of the corporation’s delays; as a result, they have decided to sue. Small Marijuana Growers...
