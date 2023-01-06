ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker County, OR

Officials searching for missing man in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore.- Officials are on the lookout for a missing and endangered man. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 83-year-old Clarence Taylor of Mapleton. He goes by the name of ‘Chuck’. Taylor has dementia and is believed to have wandered away from his residence in the 88000blk of Chestnut St. in Mapleton sometime late Saturday night.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Editorial: 2023 must be a year of courage and action

Oregon has a bevy of crises from which to build a daunting wish list for 2023. Oregonians would welcome a surge in housing construction to ease the shortage that’s driving up rent and pushing others into homelessness; a broad expansion of community-based behavioral health services; and a statewide strategy for helping K-12 students make up for pandemic-related learning loss. A return to a thriving Portland, as well, if that’s not too much to ask.
OREGON STATE
Portland’s 101 homicides in 2022 set new record: ‘At some point, we have to be tired of burying our children’

Damala Badon bolted past dozens of police officers gathered in the hotel hallway and stopped in front of an open door to a third-floor room. Her son had been celebrating a cousin’s birthday that Saturday night in late November. Badon had gotten a call about a shooting at the party and raced to the Embassy Suites by Hilton near Portland International Airport.
PORTLAND, OR
U.S. 26 sees overnight closures for bridge work Monday-Tuesday at Brookwood Parkway, Hillsboro

U.S. Highway 26 will close with a quick detour at the Brookwood Parkway overpass midnight to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 9-10 for bridge work. Crews will be installing “Bridge of Land & Sky,” a permanent art fixture that will replace the standard chain-link fence on the overpass. Drivers in both directions on U.S. 26 near Hillsboro will be detoured off the freeway to the Brookwood Parkway/Helvetia off-ramp and then immediately back on the on-ramps to U.S. 26.
HILLSBORO, OR
