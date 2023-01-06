ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Mask-up – CDC recommends masking in all NJ counties

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are urging all New Jersey residents to mask-up again as the number of COVID-19 cases rise rapidly. State and federal health officials have become increasingly concerned with the XBB COVID variant. It is highly contagious and has shown resistance to both vaccine protections as well as immunities from past COVID infections.
COVID-19 cases rising, even as viral ‘tripledemic’ ebbs

With the holidays now passed, the worst of the season’s viral ‘tripledemic’ may be behind us, experts say, but still expect a continued rise in hospital admissions and deaths from COVID-19 – although not near the levels seen in past years. Influenza arrived early last fall...
New Jersey’s most educated counties, ranked

More than half of residents 25 or older in five New Jersey counties reported having at least a bachelor’s degree, well above the national average of 35%, according to U.S. Census data. New Jersey ranked 5th in the U.S. for percentage of residents a bachelors degree or higher at...
N.J.’s top 17 towns with the highest incomes, ranked

New Jersey residents have among the highest median incomes in the U.S. and that includes five towns where the median household income tops $200,000. Households in Short Hills, a section of Millburn Township in Essex County, topped the list, reported a median income of more than $250,000 in 2021, according to U.S. Census data. The census stops providing specific numbers after the income exceeds $250,000.
NJ city makes list of best bagels in the U.S.

I’m sure many New Jerseyans would argue that many New Jersey cities should be on the list of “Best Cities for Bagel Lovers,” but only one is. The list was put together by a website called Lawn Love and their vague methodology is described like this: We looked for cities with an abundance of high-quality bagel shops and an enthusiastic bagel-loving community, with extra points for hosting a Bagels & Bites Festival.
XBB 1.5 Variant Rises to 75% of NJ COVID Cases, Westfield Health Officer Says

WESTFIELD, NJ — Of the COVID-19 cases identified across New Jersey, about 75% are of the omicron strain XBB 1.5, the regional health officer told the Westfield Board of Health on Monday. Health Officer Megan Avallone cited state figures provided on a call with the New Jersey Health Department Commissioner Judy Persichilli earlier that day and advised the public to take appropriate precautions. “It’s the most transmissible strain we’ve identified to date,” Avallone said. “It does not appear to be more virulent, but certainly very highly transmissible.” On Monday, the reproductive rate of the virus stood at 1.09, according to the state Health...
This is New Jersey’s most depressing highway

There are stretches of roads around New Jersey that look like the land that time forgot. Some manage to carry it off with a bit of charm and nostalgia. Others look like time not only forgot about it but abandoned it, too. The White Horse and Black Horse pikes used...
Too Bright! When Can Cops Pull You Over For Using Bright Beams in NJ?

When you're driving in the dark in a poorly-lit area where it's difficult to see what's in front of you, flipping on your bright beams is a valid and necessary option. But one thing none of us are strangers to in New Jersey? Other drivers on the road over-using their bright beams, with seemingly no regard for anyone else! (In my experience, it's almost always a pick-up truck.)
New hot dog specialty shop opening soon

New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
