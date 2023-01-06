WESTFIELD, NJ — Of the COVID-19 cases identified across New Jersey, about 75% are of the omicron strain XBB 1.5, the regional health officer told the Westfield Board of Health on Monday. Health Officer Megan Avallone cited state figures provided on a call with the New Jersey Health Department Commissioner Judy Persichilli earlier that day and advised the public to take appropriate precautions. “It’s the most transmissible strain we’ve identified to date,” Avallone said. “It does not appear to be more virulent, but certainly very highly transmissible.” On Monday, the reproductive rate of the virus stood at 1.09, according to the state Health...

