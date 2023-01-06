ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

BODY CAMERA: Inspector General investigating officer-involved shooting in Milford

By Olivia Lank
 4 days ago

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Office of Inspector General and several Connecticut police departments are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred along a highway in Milford on Thursday. Body camera footage was released from the incident on Friday.

On Thursday shortly before 9 a.m., members of the East Haven Police Department attempted to arrest Nicholas Gambardella, 27, for outstanding warrants. Police learned that Gambardella was in possession of a gun.

Wanted suspect captured on Interstate 95 in Milford after crash, gunfire

According to the initial report, officers used their police cruisers to block Gambardella’s car that had stopped in a Burger King parking lot in Branford. Gambardella then fled the scene, crashed into two police cruisers, and drove onto I-95 southbound.

Investigators said at exit 36 in Milford, Gambardella drove off I-95 and crashed his car at the end of the exit ramp before running away from officers. Gambardella ran across both the southbound and northbound sides of the highway.

East Haven Police Lieutenant Joseph Fionia and Lieutenant Kevin Klarman chased Gambardella across the highway. Finoia fired his weapon three times at Gambardella, but none of the shots struck him.

Gambardella was taken into custody on the side of the highway.

The investigation remains ongoing.

WTNH

