Read full article on original website
Related
I asked ChatGPT to write my cover letters. Multiple hiring managers say they would have given me an interview but the letters lacked personality.
I gave ChatGPT some real job descriptions and a brief sentence about my made-up experience. I then sent the results to hiring managers.
10 Companies That Will Let You Work From Anywhere and Are Hiring Right Now
Remote work has become mainstream, despite the latest push for a return to office from some employers. The most flexible form of remote work -- work from anywhere -- has also seen an increase in...
I recruit Gen Z job seekers. Many of them rely too much on email and ask for the wrong salary — here's how I coach them.
Salary ranges are likely to fall this year, which is going to affect Gen Zers. With fewer years of job experience, they tend to be paid the least.
These 10 jobs are paying more money than ever, despite a looming recession
With a recession looming, many workers are looking for their next job to be recession-proof. But the top jobs on the list may surprise you.
I rage-applied to 5 jobs after being passed over for a promotion and scored a higher-paying position in less than a week
I'm only four years into my career, but rage-applying made me realize exactly what I deserve from an employer.
CNBC
This 26-year-old quit her job to ask strangers how much money they make—now she's scoring 6-figure brand deals
In May, Hannah Williams made a leap a lot of people only dream about: She quit her day job as a data analyst to become a content creator full time. At the time, she'd had a few months of success through her personal TikTok, where she shared experiences about job-hopping and negotiating her salary, which inspired her to launch Salary Transparent Street, a TikTok series asking strangers a question you're not supposed to: How much money do you make?
Guide to the Best Remote Jobs — and How To Land One in 2023
If one of your New Year resolutions is to finally take a leap of faith and find -- or switch to -- a remote job, you are not alone. According to FlexJobs, 97% of professionals want to work remotely in...
How to Find Freelance Jobs
You're a freelancer, and you need clients. But where do you find them? How do you make sure they're reliable? And how do you ensure that you'll get paid?. Find reliable freelancing clientsPhoto byMadison Cates.
Looking for a New Job in 2023? Hiring Managers Reveal Major Mistakes To Avoid
Jobs are being lost left and right, with Amazon and Salesforce being the latest tech giants to announce widespread layoffs. With positions being dissolved, people are looking for new jobs in this new...
Potential employees looking for remote work say they've been targeted by scammers offering them fake jobs: 'They prey on people who are vulnerable'
The jobs had legitimate-seeming descriptions and interview processes, luring people into trusting a process designed to steal thousands from them.
What does 'ngl' mean? Make sure you're using this internet, texting acronym correctly.
"Ngl" means "not gonna lie." It can be used to admit something, express criticism or to make a complaint come across as less rude.
Being an Entrepreneur Almost Broke My Marriage. Here are 4 Ways Your Relationship Can Succeed Through Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurs can learn from my experiences testing the bonds of commitment, family relationships and hope.
psychreg.org
Which Works Better: A Balanced or an Integrated Life?
For decades all sorts of gurus have been encouraging us to “find the right work-life balance.” What does that actually mean? How do people seek to find the “right” balance? Are there better ways? What does it mean to have an integrated life? What is meant by a symbiotic life?
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
54K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0