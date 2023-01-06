ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

CNBC

This 26-year-old quit her job to ask strangers how much money they make—now she's scoring 6-figure brand deals

In May, Hannah Williams made a leap a lot of people only dream about: She quit her day job as a data analyst to become a content creator full time. At the time, she'd had a few months of success through her personal TikTok, where she shared experiences about job-hopping and negotiating her salary, which inspired her to launch Salary Transparent Street, a TikTok series asking strangers a question you're not supposed to: How much money do you make?
Madison Cates

How to Find Freelance Jobs

You're a freelancer, and you need clients. But where do you find them? How do you make sure they're reliable? And how do you ensure that you'll get paid?. Find reliable freelancing clientsPhoto byMadison Cates.
psychreg.org

Which Works Better: A Balanced or an Integrated Life?

For decades all sorts of gurus have been encouraging us to “find the right work-life balance.” What does that actually mean? How do people seek to find the “right” balance? Are there better ways? What does it mean to have an integrated life? What is meant by a symbiotic life?
