Less than a year after becoming the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl, Los Angeles Rams front man Sean McVay is going to take time after the season to contemplate his future, ESPN reported Saturday. McVay's future with the team is in "limbo," per the report. The Rams are 5-11 heading into their regular-season finale against Seattle on Sunday after a campaign marred by injuries. That, along with getting married and the death of his grandfather -- John McVay -- have all worn down McVay, per the report. The Rams signed McVay to an extension before the season, making him under contract through the 2026 season. Financial terms were not released by the club at the time, but McVay is reportedly among the highest-paid coaches in the NFL. McVay, 36, is 60-37 with one game left to complete a sixth full season as the Rams' coach. --Field Level Media.
Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees has announced his retirement, the NFL team released Monday. The announcement follows Pees’ 50th season of coaching across all levels of football. The 73-year-old was named the Falcons defensive coordinator in 2021 and has overseen a steady defensive improvement over the past two seasons. Over the final 10 weeks of the season, Atlanta’s defense limited opponents to 25-or-fewer points in each game and ranked 10th in scoring over that span. Additionally, Atlanta finished second in passing yards per game, fourth in goal-to-go situations and seventh in red zone defense over the final 10 weeks.
Bill Belichick wants to return for his 24th season as head coach of the New England Patriots. Patriots owner Robert Kraft issued a letter to season-ticket holders on Monday vowing to evaluate all elements of the organization. The Patriots wrapped the 2022 season without a spot in the playoffs and ended the campaign with a record of 8-9 following the Week 18 loss to the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills. Belichick said he would like to be back in 2023 but knows changes are necessary to keep pace in the division. In addition to the Bills, the AFC East produced a wild-card team in the Miami Dolphins. He said the Patriots will "evaluate everything and try to make the best decisions we can to move forward and be competitive, to have a stronger team in the future." Belichick turns 71 in April and said the organization turns the page quickly to fixing what didn't work after missing the playoffs. "That's not our goal," he said Monday. "Robert and I will talk about that, we'll talk about that as a staff, and certainly individual conversations with many of the players as we always do. "All the players. But there are some that are obviously more urgent or will be more timely than others. ... We need to have better results and that's really the bottom line." --Field Level Media.
The Denver Broncos will close an ugly season Sunday on beautiful new turf at their home field. 9News in Denver reported Saturday that CEO and co-owner Greg Penner ordered a replacement of the grass field at Empower Field at Mile High this week in advance of the season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers. The new field will cost an estimated $400,000 and remain in place during a busy offseason at the stadium, which will include concerts and a Supercross motorcycle event. Penner ordered the replacement turf, concerned about the aesthetics of a field that has shown its wear over the past few weeks and about the potential for injury, per the report. A $100 million renovation project at the stadium is due to begin next week and is expected to be finished before the start of the 2023 season, which Broncos brass hopes will provide a facelift for the team, too. The Broncos enter the finale at 4-12 against the playoff-bound Chargers (10-6). Head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired on Dec. 26. --Field Level Media.
Safety Damar Hamlin roared his approval after Buffalo Bills teammate Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown against the New England Patriots on Sunday. The play was the first for Buffalo since Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin tweeted a photo of himself preparing for "GAMETIME!!!" while watching the game from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. And here's how Hamlin reacted on Twitter after Hines found the right sideline as part of a 96-yard touchdown return on Sunday: "OMFG!!!!!!!!!!!!!" Hamlin tweeted. Hamlin also reacted on Twitter after tight end Dawson Knox later scored, then made a heart sign with his hands directed toward Hamlin. "I love you too @dawsonknox," he wrote. --Field Level Media.
