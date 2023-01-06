Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data
An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
Mark Cuban Warns of Potential New Crypto Scandal and Fraud
The cryptocurrency industry in recent months has been hit by numerous scandals, which have sharply raised skepticism and mistrust among the general public and encouraged more calls for regulators to step in. One aspect common to all these crypto scandals is that the big names and players in the sector...
Florida Attorney General meets rejection after effort to block Zeigler DNA testing
The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday rejected an emergency appeal from Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office to stop DNA testing of evidence in the case of Tommy Zeigler, who has lived on Florida’s death row for more than 46 years. In December, attorneys for Zeigler shipped more than...
US Prosecutors Investigate Another Member of FTX Inner Circle
U.S. prosecutors are reportedly investigating a third member of Sam Bankman-Fried’s inner circle. Prosecutors are investigating bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX’s former engineering director, Nishad Singh, to see if he had a role in the alleged fraud conducted by FTX and its affiliated trading firm Alameda Research, Bloomberg reported Friday (Jan. 6), citing unnamed sources.
theblock.co
Bankman-Fried tells FTX debtors to leave his Robinhood shares alone
FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried has filed a court action seeking to block debtors from taking control over his $450 million stake in brokerage Robinhood. The disgraced exchange boss says the shares do not belong to any of the FTX-related entities now in bankruptcy proceedings. FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried has filed...
cryptoslate.com
Update: Genesis sacks 30% of workers, may file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Beleaguered crypto lender Genesis has sacked 30% of its workers and may file for bankruptcy, The Wall Street Journal reported Jan. 5, citing people familiar with the matter. Genesis previously laid off 20% of its workforce in August 2022, citing market conditions. In a Jan. 4 statement, Genesis CEO Derar...
JPMorgan must face lawsuit by Ray-Ban maker over $272 million cybertheft
NEW YORK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) was ordered by a New York judge to face a lawsuit by the French maker of Ray-Ban sunglasses, which said cybercriminals withdrew $272 million from its New York account after the bank ignored "red flags" of suspicious activity.
No more free coffee and layoff warnings—Goldman Sachs workers experience a rude awakening
People walk through the lobby of the Goldman Sachs headquarters, where free drip coffee is ending. Say hello to a lot of tired Goldman Sachs employees. Because instead of immediately letting go of Joe from sales, the investment bank is getting rid of its free cup of joe. A disgruntled...
thecoinrise.com
Authorities Arrest Creator of Mutant Ape Planet for Defrauding Investors
US Authorities have arrested Aurelien Michel, the creator of Mutant Apes Planets NFTs for defrauding investors via a rug pull scheme. According to the filing made in a federal court in Brooklyn, the 24-year-old French National defrauded members of its NFT community over $2.9 million in digital assets. In the...
Will a protectionist and divided Washington sink stock markets in 2023?
Will 2023 be another sad year for stock markets and will the global economy indeed be dealt severe blows?
U.S. Trustee files objection to FTX's planned asset sales
Jan 7 (Reuters) - A U.S. Trustee filed an objection on Saturday to plans by bankrupt crypto exchange FTX to sell its digital currency futures and clearinghouse LedgerX, as well as units in Japan and Europe, according to a court filing.
thecoinrise.com
Crypto Firm Wyre Forces 90% Withdrawal Limit on Users
Just days after two ex-employees purportedly warned the likelihood of a closure, the provider of cryptocurrency infrastructure, Wyre, amended its withdrawal policy to restrict users from cashing out up to 90% of their assets. Wyre put a withdrawal cap on its platform on January 7, 2023, citing “the best interest...
thecoinrise.com
Former FTX U.S. President to Discuss the Platform Soon
New information may be surfacing soon about the activities of Bahamian-headquartered cryptocurrency exchange FTX as Brett Harrison, the former president of its US arm has revealed his intention to reveal certain truths in due course. In response to a Twitter post by James Christoph demanding information concerning what he knew about FTX U.S., Harrison answered saying, “I’ll share in time.”
thecoinrise.com
3AC Founders Su Zhu and Kyle Davies Subpoenaed on Twitter
After trying severally to reach Three Arrows Capital (3AC) founders Kyle Davies and Zhu Su, liquidators have now subpoenaed both of them on Twitter. This is not a common occurrence but the liquidators were left with no other options seeing that the co-founders were not forthcoming with the requested details. Both Su and Davies have been on the run since the hedge fund filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy in the Southern District of New York and the British Virgin Islands in July 2022.
thecoinrise.com
Bahamas Residents Plan their Future after FTX Collapse
Since the bankruptcy filing of FTX which was once valued at $32 billion, the Bahamas where it was headquartered has not remained the same. According to reports, residents of the Island nation are doing everything possible to bring the country back to normalcy, although they are not certain of what the future holds after the unannounced implosion of the exchange.
thecoinrise.com
MSafe Scores $5M Funding to Create Multi-Signature Solution
MSafe also known as Momentum Safe, a digital company that provides storage solutions for digital assets has secured $5 million dollars in a seed funding round to be used to develop multi-sig solutions across its network. MSafe announced the news on Twitter, stating that the seed round was led by...
thecoinrise.com
US Authorities Opens Investigation DCG Money Transfers
US authorities have now begun investigations into internal transactions between Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group (DCG) and its subsidiary, Genesis, for any wrongdoing as per a Bloomberg report citing familiar sources. According to the report, prosecutors from the Eastern District of New York together with the US Securities and...
Wall Street and Banks Concerned About Car Buyers’ Growing Debt
Wall Street and banks are reportedly growing concerned about car buyers’ debt load. Bloomberg reported Friday (Jan. 6) that the size of outstanding auto loans — which rose from $1.44 trillion in the third quarter of 2021 to $1.52 trillion in the same quarter in 2022, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York — puts both borrowers and lenders at risk.
Comments / 0