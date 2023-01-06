Read full article on original website
Related
thecoinrise.com
JPMorgan CEO Calls Bitcoin a “Decentralized Ponzi Scheme”
Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co has once again reiterated his negative opinion on the crypto industry. This time he described Bitcoin (BTC) and other digital assets as “decentralized Ponzi schemes.”. Jamie shared his anti-crypto stance during an appearance at the JPMorgan 41st Annual Healthcare. According...
thecoinrise.com
Nepal’s Telecom Regulator Wants ISPs to Ban Crypto Websites
The telco regulator of Nepal has ordered internet and email service providers to restrict websites related to cryptocurrencies and the country’s telecoms regulator threatened legal retaliation against them. The Nepal Telecommunication Authority (NTA) issued a notification on January 8 ordering ISPs and email service providers to block access to...
thecoinrise.com
Digital Peso Delayed in Mexico: Local Reports
Mexico’s central bank has been considering a central bank digital currency (CBDC) for more than a year now. However, the procedure is still in its early stages, making it doubtful that it would be ready for launch by 2024. Banxico, the central bank of Mexico, stated that the digital...
thecoinrise.com
Former FTX U.S. President to Discuss the Platform Soon
New information may be surfacing soon about the activities of Bahamian-headquartered cryptocurrency exchange FTX as Brett Harrison, the former president of its US arm has revealed his intention to reveal certain truths in due course. In response to a Twitter post by James Christoph demanding information concerning what he knew about FTX U.S., Harrison answered saying, “I’ll share in time.”
thecoinrise.com
Crypto VCs Unhappy About Several Delayed Token Launch
A significant number of crypto venture capital (VC) firms have voiced their concerns stating that at least half of their portfolio projects have been postponing the launch of their tokens. Most of these projects cited fluctuation in price, exchange fees, and increasingly aggressive regulation in the crypto industry as reasons for their delay.
thecoinrise.com
Bahamas Residents Plan their Future after FTX Collapse
Since the bankruptcy filing of FTX which was once valued at $32 billion, the Bahamas where it was headquartered has not remained the same. According to reports, residents of the Island nation are doing everything possible to bring the country back to normalcy, although they are not certain of what the future holds after the unannounced implosion of the exchange.
thecoinrise.com
BlockFi CEO Withdraws Over $10M Prior to Bankruptcy Filing
Troubled crypto platform BlockFi which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New Jersey two months ago following the implosion of the FTX Exchange has revealed new information about its top executive. According to the bankrupt digital asset lender, its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Zac Prince withdrew more than $10 million...
thecoinrise.com
Eisenberg Charged by CFTC For $110M Scam on Mango Markets
Avraham Eisenberg with an alias Mango Avi is still being dragged for the Mango Markets stunt that he pulled three months ago. United States watchdog, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has filed a civil action against Eisenberg in a U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York for executing a fraudulent scheme against the Mango Market exchange.
thecoinrise.com
Ethereum Developers Sets Feb for its Shanghai Public Testnet
Following a successful transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS), Ethereum (ETH) developers have now set February 2023 for the public testnet for the Shanghai hard fork ahead of the main implementation in March with a focus on stake withdrawals. According to the development team in a recent All Core Developers (ACD) meeting,...
thecoinrise.com
Flare Token Airdropped After a Two-Year Wait
After a long wait for members of the XRP community, the first phase of the Flare token (FLR) airdrop was activated on Monday. About 4.28 billion FLR tokens were distributed amongst millions of XRP holders who owned at least one token during the snapshot in December 2020. Markedly, the airdropped volume is only 15% of the project’s total supply.
Comments / 0