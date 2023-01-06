Read full article on original website
Crypto VCs Unhappy About Several Delayed Token Launch
A significant number of crypto venture capital (VC) firms have voiced their concerns stating that at least half of their portfolio projects have been postponing the launch of their tokens. Most of these projects cited fluctuation in price, exchange fees, and increasingly aggressive regulation in the crypto industry as reasons for their delay.
Crypto Firm Wyre Forces 90% Withdrawal Limit on Users
Just days after two ex-employees purportedly warned the likelihood of a closure, the provider of cryptocurrency infrastructure, Wyre, amended its withdrawal policy to restrict users from cashing out up to 90% of their assets. Wyre put a withdrawal cap on its platform on January 7, 2023, citing “the best interest...
BlockFi CEO Withdraws Over $10M Prior to Bankruptcy Filing
Troubled crypto platform BlockFi which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New Jersey two months ago following the implosion of the FTX Exchange has revealed new information about its top executive. According to the bankrupt digital asset lender, its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Zac Prince withdrew more than $10 million...
Four days until automatic payments between $1,827 & $4,555 start hitting accounts – birthday determines if you get money
THE first batch of new Social Security checks for 2023 worth up to $4,555 will be going out in just days and it could arrive to you depending on when your birthday lands. This year, benefits for retirees will be boosted thanks to the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increasing by 8.7 percent.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Federal direct payments of $1,200 going out to millions under $14.8billion pot – see if you qualify
THE Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is sending out checks worth $1,232 on average to millions of taxpayers. A key provision under the American Rescue Act Plan, which was signed by President Joe Biden in March 2021, allowed eligible taxpayers to claim up to $10,200 in unemployment benefits tax-free. But the...
Former FTX U.S. President to Discuss the Platform Soon
New information may be surfacing soon about the activities of Bahamian-headquartered cryptocurrency exchange FTX as Brett Harrison, the former president of its US arm has revealed his intention to reveal certain truths in due course. In response to a Twitter post by James Christoph demanding information concerning what he knew about FTX U.S., Harrison answered saying, “I’ll share in time.”
Bahamas Residents Plan their Future after FTX Collapse
Since the bankruptcy filing of FTX which was once valued at $32 billion, the Bahamas where it was headquartered has not remained the same. According to reports, residents of the Island nation are doing everything possible to bring the country back to normalcy, although they are not certain of what the future holds after the unannounced implosion of the exchange.
Digital Peso Delayed in Mexico: Local Reports
Mexico’s central bank has been considering a central bank digital currency (CBDC) for more than a year now. However, the procedure is still in its early stages, making it doubtful that it would be ready for launch by 2024. Banxico, the central bank of Mexico, stated that the digital...
Ethereum Developers Sets Feb for its Shanghai Public Testnet
Following a successful transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS), Ethereum (ETH) developers have now set February 2023 for the public testnet for the Shanghai hard fork ahead of the main implementation in March with a focus on stake withdrawals. According to the development team in a recent All Core Developers (ACD) meeting,...
Nepal’s Telecom Regulator Wants ISPs to Ban Crypto Websites
The telco regulator of Nepal has ordered internet and email service providers to restrict websites related to cryptocurrencies and the country’s telecoms regulator threatened legal retaliation against them. The Nepal Telecommunication Authority (NTA) issued a notification on January 8 ordering ISPs and email service providers to block access to...
JPMorgan CEO Calls Bitcoin a “Decentralized Ponzi Scheme”
Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co has once again reiterated his negative opinion on the crypto industry. This time he described Bitcoin (BTC) and other digital assets as “decentralized Ponzi schemes.”. Jamie shared his anti-crypto stance during an appearance at the JPMorgan 41st Annual Healthcare. According...
Messari CEO Regains Twitter Account After ‘Permanent Suspension’
Elon Musk’s Twitter seems to be doing the most and running on a mind of its own. Ryan Selkis, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the crypto market intelligence firm Messari confirmed that he was locked out of his Twitter account for up to 48 hours. Funnily, the system detected that he was impersonating himself and with this, the Messari CEO now believes that the blue app is set on a path of decline.
