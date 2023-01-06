ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thecoinrise.com

Crypto VCs Unhappy About Several Delayed Token Launch

A significant number of crypto venture capital (VC) firms have voiced their concerns stating that at least half of their portfolio projects have been postponing the launch of their tokens. Most of these projects cited fluctuation in price, exchange fees, and increasingly aggressive regulation in the crypto industry as reasons for their delay.
thecoinrise.com

Crypto Firm Wyre Forces 90% Withdrawal Limit on Users

Just days after two ex-employees purportedly warned the likelihood of a closure, the provider of cryptocurrency infrastructure, Wyre, amended its withdrawal policy to restrict users from cashing out up to 90% of their assets. Wyre put a withdrawal cap on its platform on January 7, 2023, citing “the best interest...
thecoinrise.com

BlockFi CEO Withdraws Over $10M Prior to Bankruptcy Filing

Troubled crypto platform BlockFi which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New Jersey two months ago following the implosion of the FTX Exchange has revealed new information about its top executive. According to the bankrupt digital asset lender, its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Zac Prince withdrew more than $10 million...
thecoinrise.com

Former FTX U.S. President to Discuss the Platform Soon

New information may be surfacing soon about the activities of Bahamian-headquartered cryptocurrency exchange FTX as Brett Harrison, the former president of its US arm has revealed his intention to reveal certain truths in due course. In response to a Twitter post by James Christoph demanding information concerning what he knew about FTX U.S., Harrison answered saying, “I’ll share in time.”
thecoinrise.com

Bahamas Residents Plan their Future after FTX Collapse

Since the bankruptcy filing of FTX which was once valued at $32 billion, the Bahamas where it was headquartered has not remained the same. According to reports, residents of the Island nation are doing everything possible to bring the country back to normalcy, although they are not certain of what the future holds after the unannounced implosion of the exchange.
thecoinrise.com

Digital Peso Delayed in Mexico: Local Reports

Mexico’s central bank has been considering a central bank digital currency (CBDC) for more than a year now. However, the procedure is still in its early stages, making it doubtful that it would be ready for launch by 2024. Banxico, the central bank of Mexico, stated that the digital...
thecoinrise.com

Ethereum Developers Sets Feb for its Shanghai Public Testnet

Following a successful transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS), Ethereum (ETH) developers have now set February 2023 for the public testnet for the Shanghai hard fork ahead of the main implementation in March with a focus on stake withdrawals. According to the development team in a recent All Core Developers (ACD) meeting,...
thecoinrise.com

Nepal’s Telecom Regulator Wants ISPs to Ban Crypto Websites

The telco regulator of Nepal has ordered internet and email service providers to restrict websites related to cryptocurrencies and the country’s telecoms regulator threatened legal retaliation against them. The Nepal Telecommunication Authority (NTA) issued a notification on January 8 ordering ISPs and email service providers to block access to...
thecoinrise.com

JPMorgan CEO Calls Bitcoin a “Decentralized Ponzi Scheme”

Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co has once again reiterated his negative opinion on the crypto industry. This time he described Bitcoin (BTC) and other digital assets as “decentralized Ponzi schemes.”. Jamie shared his anti-crypto stance during an appearance at the JPMorgan 41st Annual Healthcare. According...
thecoinrise.com

Messari CEO Regains Twitter Account After ‘Permanent Suspension’

Elon Musk’s Twitter seems to be doing the most and running on a mind of its own. Ryan Selkis, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the crypto market intelligence firm Messari confirmed that he was locked out of his Twitter account for up to 48 hours. Funnily, the system detected that he was impersonating himself and with this, the Messari CEO now believes that the blue app is set on a path of decline.

Comments / 0

Community Policy