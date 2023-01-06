ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thecoinrise.com

BlockFi CEO Withdraws Over $10M Prior to Bankruptcy Filing

Troubled crypto platform BlockFi which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New Jersey two months ago following the implosion of the FTX Exchange has revealed new information about its top executive. According to the bankrupt digital asset lender, its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Zac Prince withdrew more than $10 million...
Markets Insider

'Queen of Stonks' Nancy Pelosi's portfolio of stocks plunged 20% last year – meaning she even underperformed funds that track the struggling S&P 500

Nancy Pelosi's portfolio slumped 20% last year, according to an Unusual Whales report published last week. That means the former 'Queen of Stonks' lagged the S&P 500 in 2022. But many other politicians – including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene – beat the benchmark index. Nancy Pelosi's run...
GEORGIA STATE
thecoinrise.com

Bahamas Residents Plan their Future after FTX Collapse

Since the bankruptcy filing of FTX which was once valued at $32 billion, the Bahamas where it was headquartered has not remained the same. According to reports, residents of the Island nation are doing everything possible to bring the country back to normalcy, although they are not certain of what the future holds after the unannounced implosion of the exchange.
thecoinrise.com

Digital Peso Delayed in Mexico: Local Reports

Mexico’s central bank has been considering a central bank digital currency (CBDC) for more than a year now. However, the procedure is still in its early stages, making it doubtful that it would be ready for launch by 2024. Banxico, the central bank of Mexico, stated that the digital...
thecoinrise.com

Crypto VCs Unhappy About Several Delayed Token Launch

A significant number of crypto venture capital (VC) firms have voiced their concerns stating that at least half of their portfolio projects have been postponing the launch of their tokens. Most of these projects cited fluctuation in price, exchange fees, and increasingly aggressive regulation in the crypto industry as reasons for their delay.
thecoinrise.com

Ethereum Developers Sets Feb for its Shanghai Public Testnet

Following a successful transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS), Ethereum (ETH) developers have now set February 2023 for the public testnet for the Shanghai hard fork ahead of the main implementation in March with a focus on stake withdrawals. According to the development team in a recent All Core Developers (ACD) meeting,...
thecoinrise.com

U.S. Regulator Sues Ex-CFO Morgenthau for Crypto SPAC Scam

Cooper J. Morgenthau, a former executive member of a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) has been indicted by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for his involvement in a crypto-related scam. According to the SEC’s filing, Morgenthau siphoned $5 million from African Gold Acquisition Corp., his employer at...
thecoinrise.com

Goldman Sachs’ Daml-based Tokenization Platform Goes Live

Leading American multinational investment banking firm, Goldman Sachs has announced that its new digital asset platform dubbed “GS DAPTM” is now live. According to a release, the new digital assets platform is leveraging Daml, Digital Asset’s core technology to develop and explore the full potential of tokenization.
thecoinrise.com

Nepal’s Telecom Regulator Wants ISPs to Ban Crypto Websites

The telco regulator of Nepal has ordered internet and email service providers to restrict websites related to cryptocurrencies and the country’s telecoms regulator threatened legal retaliation against them. The Nepal Telecommunication Authority (NTA) issued a notification on January 8 ordering ISPs and email service providers to block access to...
thecoinrise.com

Eisenberg Charged by CFTC For $110M Scam on Mango Markets

Avraham Eisenberg with an alias Mango Avi is still being dragged for the Mango Markets stunt that he pulled three months ago. United States watchdog, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has filed a civil action against Eisenberg in a U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York for executing a fraudulent scheme against the Mango Market exchange.
thecoinrise.com

JPMorgan CEO Calls Bitcoin a “Decentralized Ponzi Scheme”

Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co has once again reiterated his negative opinion on the crypto industry. This time he described Bitcoin (BTC) and other digital assets as “decentralized Ponzi schemes.”. Jamie shared his anti-crypto stance during an appearance at the JPMorgan 41st Annual Healthcare. According...

