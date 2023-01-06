Read full article on original website
BlockFi CEO Withdraws Over $10M Prior to Bankruptcy Filing
Troubled crypto platform BlockFi which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New Jersey two months ago following the implosion of the FTX Exchange has revealed new information about its top executive. According to the bankrupt digital asset lender, its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Zac Prince withdrew more than $10 million...
Four days until automatic payments between $1,827 & $4,555 start hitting accounts – birthday determines if you get money
THE first batch of new Social Security checks for 2023 worth up to $4,555 will be going out in just days and it could arrive to you depending on when your birthday lands. This year, benefits for retirees will be boosted thanks to the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increasing by 8.7 percent.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Federal direct payments of $1,200 going out to millions under $14.8billion pot – see if you qualify
THE Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is sending out checks worth $1,232 on average to millions of taxpayers. A key provision under the American Rescue Act Plan, which was signed by President Joe Biden in March 2021, allowed eligible taxpayers to claim up to $10,200 in unemployment benefits tax-free. But the...
'Queen of Stonks' Nancy Pelosi's portfolio of stocks plunged 20% last year – meaning she even underperformed funds that track the struggling S&P 500
Nancy Pelosi's portfolio slumped 20% last year, according to an Unusual Whales report published last week. That means the former 'Queen of Stonks' lagged the S&P 500 in 2022. But many other politicians – including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene – beat the benchmark index. Nancy Pelosi's run...
Bahamas Residents Plan their Future after FTX Collapse
Since the bankruptcy filing of FTX which was once valued at $32 billion, the Bahamas where it was headquartered has not remained the same. According to reports, residents of the Island nation are doing everything possible to bring the country back to normalcy, although they are not certain of what the future holds after the unannounced implosion of the exchange.
Digital Peso Delayed in Mexico: Local Reports
Mexico’s central bank has been considering a central bank digital currency (CBDC) for more than a year now. However, the procedure is still in its early stages, making it doubtful that it would be ready for launch by 2024. Banxico, the central bank of Mexico, stated that the digital...
Crypto VCs Unhappy About Several Delayed Token Launch
A significant number of crypto venture capital (VC) firms have voiced their concerns stating that at least half of their portfolio projects have been postponing the launch of their tokens. Most of these projects cited fluctuation in price, exchange fees, and increasingly aggressive regulation in the crypto industry as reasons for their delay.
Ethereum Developers Sets Feb for its Shanghai Public Testnet
Following a successful transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS), Ethereum (ETH) developers have now set February 2023 for the public testnet for the Shanghai hard fork ahead of the main implementation in March with a focus on stake withdrawals. According to the development team in a recent All Core Developers (ACD) meeting,...
U.S. Regulator Sues Ex-CFO Morgenthau for Crypto SPAC Scam
Cooper J. Morgenthau, a former executive member of a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) has been indicted by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for his involvement in a crypto-related scam. According to the SEC’s filing, Morgenthau siphoned $5 million from African Gold Acquisition Corp., his employer at...
Goldman Sachs’ Daml-based Tokenization Platform Goes Live
Leading American multinational investment banking firm, Goldman Sachs has announced that its new digital asset platform dubbed “GS DAPTM” is now live. According to a release, the new digital assets platform is leveraging Daml, Digital Asset’s core technology to develop and explore the full potential of tokenization.
Nepal’s Telecom Regulator Wants ISPs to Ban Crypto Websites
The telco regulator of Nepal has ordered internet and email service providers to restrict websites related to cryptocurrencies and the country’s telecoms regulator threatened legal retaliation against them. The Nepal Telecommunication Authority (NTA) issued a notification on January 8 ordering ISPs and email service providers to block access to...
Eisenberg Charged by CFTC For $110M Scam on Mango Markets
Avraham Eisenberg with an alias Mango Avi is still being dragged for the Mango Markets stunt that he pulled three months ago. United States watchdog, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has filed a civil action against Eisenberg in a U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York for executing a fraudulent scheme against the Mango Market exchange.
JPMorgan CEO Calls Bitcoin a “Decentralized Ponzi Scheme”
Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co has once again reiterated his negative opinion on the crypto industry. This time he described Bitcoin (BTC) and other digital assets as “decentralized Ponzi schemes.”. Jamie shared his anti-crypto stance during an appearance at the JPMorgan 41st Annual Healthcare. According...
