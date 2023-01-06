ND weekly COVID cases total 593, up 41 from last week

BISMARCK, ND ( KXNET ) — New COVID-19 cases in North Dakota have increased from the previous week, according to the latest weekly data from the North Dakota Department of Health released Friday.

For the week of December 30, 2022 through January 5, 2023, new cases totaled 593, up 41 cases from the week before.

A total of 281,092 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the North Dakota since the health department began tracking the numbers in March 2020.

As of November 30, 2022, a total of 290 people have died where COVID is listed as the leading cause of death, according to the most recent health department data posted online.

COVID numbers hit their highest mark during the week of January 14-20, 2022, when 15,842 cases were reported.

Admissions to North Dakota hospitals involving COVID-19 case totaled 54 during the week, down 23 from last week.

The number of Intensive Care Unit beds occupied by COVID patients during the week totaled 3, down 2 from the week before.

The number of inpatient beds occupied by COVID patient during the week totaled 57, down 5 from the week before.

New COVID-19 cases by select counties during the week of December 30, 2022 through January 5, 2023:

Cass County: 167

Burleigh County: 66

Grand Forks County: 51

Ward County: 39

Williams County: 29

Stark County: 21

Morton County: 20

Rolette County: 12

The health department compiles its weekly COVID data on a time frame that runs from the previous Friday to the current Thursday. The data is then reported weekly on Fridays.

You can find more COVID information at the North Dakota Department of Health website here .

