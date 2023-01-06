ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

ND weekly COVID cases total 593, up 41 from last week

By Keith Darnay
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YUfMi_0k5slJx900

BISMARCK, ND ( KXNET ) — New COVID-19 cases in North Dakota have increased from the previous week, according to the latest weekly data from the North Dakota Department of Health released Friday.

For the week of December 30, 2022 through January 5, 2023, new cases totaled 593, up 41 cases from the week before.

A total of 281,092 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the North Dakota since the health department began tracking the numbers in March 2020.

As of November 30, 2022, a total of 290 people have died where COVID is listed as the leading cause of death, according to the most recent health department data posted online.

COVID numbers hit their highest mark during the week of January 14-20, 2022, when 15,842 cases were reported.

Admissions to North Dakota hospitals involving COVID-19 case totaled 54 during the week, down 23 from last week.

The number of Intensive Care Unit beds occupied by COVID patients during the week totaled 3, down 2 from the week before.

The number of inpatient beds occupied by COVID patient during the week totaled 57, down 5 from the week before.

New COVID-19 cases by select counties during the week of December 30, 2022 through January 5, 2023:

  • Cass County: 167
  • Burleigh County: 66
  • Grand Forks County: 51
  • Ward County: 39
  • Williams County: 29
  • Stark County: 21
  • Morton County: 20
  • Rolette County: 12

The health department compiles its weekly COVID data on a time frame that runs from the previous Friday to the current Thursday. The data is then reported weekly on Fridays.

You can find more COVID information at the North Dakota Department of Health website here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 1

Related
KFYR-TV

Uptick in the fentanyl crisis in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fentanyl use is on the rise in North Dakota. For residents in Bismarck and Mandan, there are resources to help with the opioid crisis. In the past year, Ideal Option has opened up a second clinic to improve access and allow more people to get same-day appointments.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Do You Know What Are The 8 Oldest Cities In North Dakota?

North Dakota has officially been a state since November 2nd, 1889. I learned this back in grade school and I have somehow hung on to it all these years. We actually joined the union at the same time as South Dakota but our forefathers decided to file the states in alphabetical order, so we're officially ahead of our neighbors to the south.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

These counties have the most fatal traffic accidents in ND

STACKER — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
CASS COUNTY, ND
backcountryhunters.org

North Dakota Opposes ND HB 1151

The North Dakota Chapter of BHA has been made aware of House Bill 1151, that has been introduced to the 68th legislative assembly, by Representative Paul Thomas (Velva). North Dakota BHA opposes this legislation that seeks to restrict or control the ability of the collective wildlife professionals at the North Dakota Game and Fish, to do their job by stripping their authority to regulate baiting in the state. That job, according to state law, is managing the public deer resource on behalf of the public, for current and future generations. The legislature should not be overruling biological wildlife decisions made by a network of professional and experienced biologists and veterinarians who specialize in the subject matter of North Dakota wildlife every day.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

Where would North Dakotans relocate in 2023?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Have you ever thought of just packing everything you own up one day, taking your family, and moving to a different place? Many people have. But if you could go anywhere, just where would you make your new home? 3,000 families were surveyed by FamilyDestinationsGuide.com to find out where they would […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
kxnet.com

Where are temperatures rising in North Dakota?

STACKER — Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KFYR-TV

25 states increase minimum wage; North Dakota does not

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As we ring in the new year, many states around the country have raised their minimum wage for 2023. North Dakota was not one of them. With exactly half of all 50 states in America raising their minimum wage, it has raised questions about why North Dakota did not.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

The newest COVID variant XBB.1.5 detected in Minnesota

The newest COVID variant driving the worry narrative around the globe is called XBB.1.5 and it has been confirmed in Minnesota, albeit at a limited level. Minnesota Department of Health officials confirmed to Bring Me The News on Friday that XBB.1.5 has been detected "but in a very limited number of clinical samples to this point." Also known as the "Kraken" variant, XBB.1.5 is believed to be the most transmissible variant to date.
MINNESOTA STATE
US 103.3

New 2023 Laws To Take Effect-North Dakota Left Out In The Cold

Ok, this is the part when the older generation usually chimes in... ..."I remember when I was YOUR age ( around 18 years old ) minimum wage was around $3.35" I'm not going to reveal exactly what ancient year that was, you can google that for yourself, but I feel your pain if you are making the bare minimum at your job. I'm guessing there were a ton of people here in North Dakota hoping and waiting for 2023 to kick in for hopes that new laws would bring them more money - sadly that won't happen, but in other states, they will be tap-dancing to the bank with some more money to show on their pay-checks, while North Dakotans will be left out in the cold.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
kvrr.com

Wrigley sues feds over losses from canceled oil lease sales

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley has filed a lawsuit in federal court against the U.S. Department of the Interior, citing a potential of $1 billion in lost revenue for the state due to the cancellation of federal oil lease sales by the Bureau of Land Management.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

Welcome home ceremony for North Dakota’s 957th Company

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota National Guard 957th Engineer Company was welcomed home Sunday. It was a chance to honor National Guard members for their yearlong service on the southwest border. The Company’s mission was to support and help the U.S. Customs and Border Protection on the border....
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

Simple ways to stay safe on North Dakota roads

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Traveling in North Dakota roads may not be as safe as you may think. In North Dakota motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of injury-related death. A Vision Zero North Dakota statistic shows that 94% of crashes can be attributed to a preventable human behavior. This is the case even […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Feeding SD administers Senior Box Program across state

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A statewide food non-profit wants to make sure people of all ages aren’t making the tough decision between paying bills or buying food. Feeding South Dakota is making sure older adults will continue to have the food they need by administering the Senior Box Program across the entire state.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KX News

EPA, pipeline operator reach deal to clean up Kansas spill

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday that it has reached an agreement with a pipeline operator to clean up a spill that dumped 14,000 bathtubs’ worth of crude oil into a rural Kansas creek. The agency said in a news release that the Dec. 7 rupture of the Keystone pipeline affected 3 1/2 […]
KANSAS STATE
KX News

KX News

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy