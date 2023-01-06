ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts are now 3-point favorites over Texans in Week 18

By Kevin Hickey
 3 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1) will enter the weekend as slightly bigger favorites over the Houston Texans (2-13-1) than they were when the Week 18 betting odds opened.

Here are the updated odds for the finale, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook:

Moneyline Total Points

Houston Texans (2-13-1) +125

O 38

-109

Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1) -3 -145

U 38

-111

Winning this game means nothing for either team. In fact, a win can only hurt their chances of obtaining a better position in the 2023 NFL draft. The Texans are in danger of losing the No. 1 overall pick if they win and the Chicago Bears lose.

The Colts are looking to stay at No. 5 overall or better in order to keep them within striking distance for a quarterback. Even with a win, the Colts can’t get worse than the No. 6 overall pick.

In a matchup featuring two of the worst offenses in the NFL, this is likely going to be a snoozefest. However, it will be fun to see the consequences of the outcome of the game, especially if it results in the Bears getting the No. 1 overall pick.

We’ll see what happens Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, but this is shaping up to be a close game.

