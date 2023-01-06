Read full article on original website
Balancer Calls Liquidity Providers to Withdraw $6.3M Funds at Risk
Balancer, a decentralized exchange platform, has asked its liquidity providers (LPs) to withdraw their funds from five pools over concerns of a possible exploit. These pools hold a combined total of $6.3 million. According to its January 6 announcement on Twitter, this was part of a potential bug or exploit...
Galaxy Research Predicts a Rough Year for Crypto Venture Investments
According to Galaxy Research, 2900 agreements were made totaling more than $30 billion in investments in cryptocurrency businesses in 2022. Alex Thorn, the head of firmwide research at Galaxy, called it a “monster year” that was just barely surpassed by the $31 billion in VC investments in 2021. However, he warns that this year, the money may not flow as freely.
MSafe Scores $5M Funding to Create Multi-Signature Solution
MSafe also known as Momentum Safe, a digital company that provides storage solutions for digital assets has secured $5 million dollars in a seed funding round to be used to develop multi-sig solutions across its network. MSafe announced the news on Twitter, stating that the seed round was led by...
Crypto Firm Wyre Forces 90% Withdrawal Limit on Users
Just days after two ex-employees purportedly warned the likelihood of a closure, the provider of cryptocurrency infrastructure, Wyre, amended its withdrawal policy to restrict users from cashing out up to 90% of their assets. Wyre put a withdrawal cap on its platform on January 7, 2023, citing “the best interest...
SuperRare Slashes 30% Workforce Amid Crypto Winter
SuperRare, a digital art marketplace on Ethereum, has announced a 30% reduction in workforce as CEO John Crain said the company unintentionally hired too many people in the last boom phase. Crain tweeted on January 7, informing that he had “some tough news to share” and included a screenshot informing...
Former FTX U.S. President to Discuss the Platform Soon
New information may be surfacing soon about the activities of Bahamian-headquartered cryptocurrency exchange FTX as Brett Harrison, the former president of its US arm has revealed his intention to reveal certain truths in due course. In response to a Twitter post by James Christoph demanding information concerning what he knew about FTX U.S., Harrison answered saying, “I’ll share in time.”
Mark Cuban Believes that Wash Trading will Cause Next Crypto Implosion
As per the Dallas Mavericks owner and crypto investor Mark Cuban, wash trading may result as the next crypto “implosion” this year. The billionaire with a net worth of $4.8 billion, according to Forbes, also predicted that 2023 would be full of cryptocurrency controversies like the multiple scandals that has shaken 2022 during an interview with The Street on January 5.
FTX Attempts to Recover Sam Bankman-Fried’s Charitable Donations
The new FTX management headed by John J. Ray III is seeking to recoup funds that the former CEO of FTX exchange, Sam Bankman-Fried contributed to political groups and charitable organizations. A report from The Wall Street Journal stated that some funds have already been spent, and the funds passed...
Bahamas Residents Plan their Future after FTX Collapse
Since the bankruptcy filing of FTX which was once valued at $32 billion, the Bahamas where it was headquartered has not remained the same. According to reports, residents of the Island nation are doing everything possible to bring the country back to normalcy, although they are not certain of what the future holds after the unannounced implosion of the exchange.
Mastercard and Polygon Debut Web3 Musician Accelerator Program
Leading global payments & technology company, Mastercard, is again expanding its access to blockchain technology by its announcement of the Web3 based Mastercard Artist Accelerator program to assist musicians in launching their careers via Web3. In a January 7 blog post, the company unveiled the “Mastercard Artist Accelerator” initiative, stating...
Mt.Gox Extends Deadline for Registration and Postpones Repayment
Customers of the defunct Japanese-based Bitcoin (BTC) exchange Mt.Gox may have to wait for a little while longer than expected for their repayment to commence. Much to the disappointment of many, Mt.Gox has pushed back the date scheduled for the repayment by two months, at the same time, it has extended the window for registration.
Bitcoin price analysis for 9 January 2023
Bitcoin price analysis for 9 January 2023, Bitcoin, the first largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. You can read more about Bitcoin price from CoinCodex. On the first day of this week, it seems that buyers try to control the price based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50 but is close to the oversold zone. The price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
Several Hedge Funds Subpoenaed in Connection to Binance
Many American hedge funds are getting probed by United States prosecutors about their connection with the world-leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance in a case of money laundering violations. This is a part of a long-running investigation into Binance which has been on the table of the U.S. Department of Justice. The...
3AC Founders Su Zhu and Kyle Davies Subpoenaed on Twitter
After trying severally to reach Three Arrows Capital (3AC) founders Kyle Davies and Zhu Su, liquidators have now subpoenaed both of them on Twitter. This is not a common occurrence but the liquidators were left with no other options seeing that the co-founders were not forthcoming with the requested details. Both Su and Davies have been on the run since the hedge fund filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy in the Southern District of New York and the British Virgin Islands in July 2022.
Immunefi Researcher Discovers Bug Valued at $200M on Polkadot
An Immunefi researcher with the username, Pwning.eth reported a dangerous bug that was affecting the entire Polkadot ecosystem. The vulnerability was valued at approximately $200 million and was discovered across three Polkadot projects namely Acala, Astar Network, and Moonbeam. Immunefi only recently published the news, even though the vulnerability was...
Messari CEO Regains Twitter Account After ‘Permanent Suspension’
Elon Musk’s Twitter seems to be doing the most and running on a mind of its own. Ryan Selkis, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the crypto market intelligence firm Messari confirmed that he was locked out of his Twitter account for up to 48 hours. Funnily, the system detected that he was impersonating himself and with this, the Messari CEO now believes that the blue app is set on a path of decline.
