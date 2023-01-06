After trying severally to reach Three Arrows Capital (3AC) founders Kyle Davies and Zhu Su, liquidators have now subpoenaed both of them on Twitter. This is not a common occurrence but the liquidators were left with no other options seeing that the co-founders were not forthcoming with the requested details. Both Su and Davies have been on the run since the hedge fund filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy in the Southern District of New York and the British Virgin Islands in July 2022.

