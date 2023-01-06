Kansas Governor Tests Positive for COVID, Postpones State-of-the-State Address. TOPEKA, Kan. (AP/KPR) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has been forced to postpone her annual State of the State address after testing positive for COVID-19. Kelly's office announced Tuesday that she had tested positive. The test came after an inaugural ball Sunday night, her swearing in for a second term as governor and inaugural address Monday and a news conference Tuesday morning at the Statehouse. The State of the State address had been scheduled for Wednesday night, during a joint session of the House and Senate. The speech now is scheduled for Tuesday, January 24. It will be carried live on Kansas Public Radio and other public radio stations across the state.

KANSAS STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO