Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lee's SummitTed RiversLee's Summit, MO
“Most Haunted Road In Kansas”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSKansas State
NFL Wild Card Weekend Playoff ScheduleFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Extend JuJu!Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
A Missouri Pacific Depot in Independence, Missouri was constructed in 1913CJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Related
Historic Sauer Castle in Kansas City, Kansas, set to be part of tax sale
Sauer Castle is schedule to be part of a tax sale meant to pay the owner’s unpaid taxes — unless he arranges another method to avoid losing it.
KCTV 5
Historic church in Overland Park to transform into hotel
UPDATE (1/10): The Overland Park City Council approved the church’s transformation into a boutique hotel by a unanimous vote at Monday night’s City Council meeting. ------------------------------------------------------------ OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A historic Overland Park, Kansas, church could be transforming into a boutique hotel. In order for construction...
Kansas Public Radio
Headlines for Sunday, January 8, 2023
KBI Investigating Homicide at Lansing Correctional Facility. LANSING, Kan. (KPR) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas Department of Corrections are investigating a homicide at the Lansing Correctional Facility. The KBI says corrections officers were called to a cell Friday night where they found 62-year-old Gary Raburn unresponsive. He appeared to have been attacked and strangled. Raburn was declared dead about an hour later. The KBI is charged by law to investigate the deaths of prisoners who are not under the regular care of a physician or deaths that are not ruled natural by autopsy.
KAKE TV
Kansas City man arrested for suspected 2014 homicide
LANSING, Kan. (KAKE) – Following an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Kansas City Missouri Police Department, a Kansas City man has been arrested for the suspected 2014 murder of a 16-year-old girl. On Friday, Jan. 6, 38-year-old Billy I. Dupree of Kansas City, Kansas,...
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas legislators touch base on what they want to see in 2023
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Lawmakers in the Sunflower State head back to Topeka on Monday for the start of the 2023 legislative season. A couple of them spoke to business leaders and educators Friday in Pittsburg. For more than two decades the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce has hosted a...
lawrencekstimes.com
Longtime locally owned Allen Press purchased by out-of-state corporation
Allen Press, a family-owned business operating in Lawrence since 1935, has been sold to Minnesota-based CJK Group Inc., according to an announcement from the latter Monday afternoon. CJK Group has completed an agreement to acquire the assets of Allen Press, according to the announcement, and the print facility will be...
WIBW
Arizona man ordered to pay thousands for securities fraud in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Arizona man has been ordered to be $550,000 to two Kansas victims in a securities fraud case. Kenneth Marg, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to two counts of securities fraud. According to a news release from Attorney General Derek Schmidt, his...
Search continues for suspect who escaped jail near Kansas City
CASS COUNTY —The search for one of two inmates who escaped Dec. 12 from the jail in Cass County, Missouri south of Kansas City continues. Authorities took 33-year-0ld Trevor Sparks of Kansas City into custody Dec. 30, in the 400 Block of Olive Street, according to the FBI. The...
WIBW
KBI arrests Lansing inmate in nearly decade-old teen homicide case
LANSING, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lansing inmate was arrested in connection with a nearly decade-old case involving the homicide of a 16-year-old girl. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says that on Friday, Jan. 6, after a joint investigation with the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department, Billy I. Dupree, 38, of Kansas City, Kan. was arrested for the suspected murder of a 16-year-old girl in 2014.
Warning about aquifer's decline sets up big fight in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas water experts are sounding an alarm decades in the making: Farmers and ranchers in the state's western half must stop pumping more water out of a vast aquifer than nature puts back each year or risk the economic collapse of a region important to the U.S. food supply.
KCTV 5
$160M green-space plan above I-670 gets another $30M, still several years away
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Millions of state dollars are being used toward a new look above I-670 in downtown Kansas City, but it will be several years and many millions of dollars before the green-space project is complete. Millions more from the feds, state, and public-private entities are still...
KMBC.com
Citing a big need, Johnson County, Kansas, doubles the number of medical death investigators
OLATHE, Kan. — In one month, Johnson County, Kansas doubled the number of medical death investigators in its medical examiner's office. But its death rate itself is mostly unchanged. In the Johnson County Medical Examiner's Office off Sunset Drive in Olathe, Dr. Diane Peterson spends a lot of time...
2 dead after Sunday morning shooting in KCMO
Two people are dead after a shooting near a residence in Kansas City, Missouri.
WIBW
At least three hospitalized after missed stop sign causes crash in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - At least three people were sent to the hospital with injuries following a 2-vehicle collision caused by a missed stop sign in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of Hollingsworth Rd. and U.S. Highway 73 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of an injury crash.
kmmo.com
WARRENSBURG MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Warrensburg man has been charged with multiple felonies in Johnson County. According to a probable cause statement, authorities responded to a report from a confidential juvenile victim on December 9, 2022, that Jeremy Roussell had allegedly supplied the victim with marijuana and had touched the victim inappropriately while kissing the victim’s neck in October 2022 at a park.
adastraradio.com
Topeka Site Selected for Construction of $49 Million Residential Home for Veterans
TOPEKA, Kan. — Gov. Laura Kelly said a site in Topeka next to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center was selected for construction of a northeast Kansas residential home for veterans. The proposed $49 million facility with 72 private rooms would be financed with a combination of...
Kansas City, Missouri, woman seriously injured in crash on U.S. 50
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman has been seriously injured in a crash Friday evening in Jackson County.
territorysupply.com
9 Must-Hike Trails in Kansas City, Missouri
As surprising as it may sound for a landlocked city, Kansas City’s best hikes all have something in common: water. Some hikes follow creeks past waterfalls and swimming holes. Other trails circumnavigate lakes created by the Army Corps of Engineers. In fact, Kansas City itself sits at the meeting place of two mighty rivers – the Kansas and Missouri.
kjluradio.com
Kansas City-area man arrested after fleeing from Sedalia police
A Kansas City-area man is arrested after fleeing from officers in Pettis County. The Sedalia Police Department says officers were investigating a theft from Woods Supermarket on Friday, when they spotted three suspects near 13th and Marvin. One of the suspects fled on foot. A K9 officer was brought in...
New Kansas City BBQ store promises to turn anyone into a pitmaster
A Kansas City barbecue store called Proud Souls opens in the Northland, promising to help turn anyone into a pitmaster with classes, supplies.
Comments / 0