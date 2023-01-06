ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

KCTV 5

Historic church in Overland Park to transform into hotel

UPDATE (1/10): The Overland Park City Council approved the church’s transformation into a boutique hotel by a unanimous vote at Monday night’s City Council meeting. ------------------------------------------------------------ OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A historic Overland Park, Kansas, church could be transforming into a boutique hotel. In order for construction...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Kansas Public Radio

Headlines for Sunday, January 8, 2023

KBI Investigating Homicide at Lansing Correctional Facility. LANSING, Kan. (KPR) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas Department of Corrections are investigating a homicide at the Lansing Correctional Facility. The KBI says corrections officers were called to a cell Friday night where they found 62-year-old Gary Raburn unresponsive. He appeared to have been attacked and strangled. Raburn was declared dead about an hour later. The KBI is charged by law to investigate the deaths of prisoners who are not under the regular care of a physician or deaths that are not ruled natural by autopsy.
LANSING, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas City man arrested for suspected 2014 homicide

LANSING, Kan. (KAKE) – Following an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Kansas City Missouri Police Department, a Kansas City man has been arrested for the suspected 2014 murder of a 16-year-old girl. On Friday, Jan. 6, 38-year-old Billy I. Dupree of Kansas City, Kansas,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas legislators touch base on what they want to see in 2023

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Lawmakers in the Sunflower State head back to Topeka on Monday for the start of the 2023 legislative season. A couple of them spoke to business leaders and educators Friday in Pittsburg. For more than two decades the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce has hosted a...
PITTSBURG, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Longtime locally owned Allen Press purchased by out-of-state corporation

Allen Press, a family-owned business operating in Lawrence since 1935, has been sold to Minnesota-based CJK Group Inc., according to an announcement from the latter Monday afternoon. CJK Group has completed an agreement to acquire the assets of Allen Press, according to the announcement, and the print facility will be...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Arizona man ordered to pay thousands for securities fraud in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Arizona man has been ordered to be $550,000 to two Kansas victims in a securities fraud case. Kenneth Marg, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to two counts of securities fraud. According to a news release from Attorney General Derek Schmidt, his...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
WIBW

KBI arrests Lansing inmate in nearly decade-old teen homicide case

LANSING, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lansing inmate was arrested in connection with a nearly decade-old case involving the homicide of a 16-year-old girl. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says that on Friday, Jan. 6, after a joint investigation with the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department, Billy I. Dupree, 38, of Kansas City, Kan. was arrested for the suspected murder of a 16-year-old girl in 2014.
LANSING, KS
WIBW

At least three hospitalized after missed stop sign causes crash in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - At least three people were sent to the hospital with injuries following a 2-vehicle collision caused by a missed stop sign in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of Hollingsworth Rd. and U.S. Highway 73 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of an injury crash.
KANSAS CITY, KS
kmmo.com

WARRENSBURG MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A Warrensburg man has been charged with multiple felonies in Johnson County. According to a probable cause statement, authorities responded to a report from a confidential juvenile victim on December 9, 2022, that Jeremy Roussell had allegedly supplied the victim with marijuana and had touched the victim inappropriately while kissing the victim’s neck in October 2022 at a park.
WARRENSBURG, MO
territorysupply.com

9 Must-Hike Trails in Kansas City, Missouri

As surprising as it may sound for a landlocked city, Kansas City’s best hikes all have something in common: water. Some hikes follow creeks past waterfalls and swimming holes. Other trails circumnavigate lakes created by the Army Corps of Engineers. In fact, Kansas City itself sits at the meeting place of two mighty rivers – the Kansas and Missouri.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Kansas City-area man arrested after fleeing from Sedalia police

A Kansas City-area man is arrested after fleeing from officers in Pettis County. The Sedalia Police Department says officers were investigating a theft from Woods Supermarket on Friday, when they spotted three suspects near 13th and Marvin. One of the suspects fled on foot. A K9 officer was brought in...
SEDALIA, MO

