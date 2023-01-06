ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

pix11.com

Cultural commentator predicts entertainment in 2023

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Jason Lee, who is known for his unfiltered and colorful commentary on the cross-section of culture and entertainment topics, now has a talk show. Lee, culture critic and CEO of “Hollywood Unlocked” joined New York Living on Tuesday to give the scoop on his 2023 entertainment predictions, and to talk about the “Jason Lee Show.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Skate with a view at Sky Skate rink in Hudson Yards

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sky Skate, a new skating rink, opened on Tuesday in the indoor portion of the skydeck at Edge at 30 Hudson Yards. Edge is the highest outdoor skydeck in the Western Hemisphere, and skaters can expect an amazing view from the 1,024-square-foot rink. Tickets are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Beloved dancing nurse battling shingles

Nurse Ana Wilkinson came from California to New York to volunteer at the height of COVID-19. The honorary New Yorker is suffering from shingles.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

2023 State of the State full speech

Gov. Kathy Hochul delivers the 2023 State of the State address at the New York State Capitol.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Sun and clouds mix on seasonable day in NY and NJ

NEW YORK (PIX11) -- For many people, New Year's resolutions tend to focus on health but sometimes those resolutions can be hard to keep up.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC not doing enough to address heat complaints: report

New York City is not doing enough to address heat complaints made by tenants against private landlords, especially in buildings with the most persistent heat issues year-over-year, according to a new report.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Dietitian shares the best health resolutions for 2023

NEW YORK (PIX11) — For many people, New Year’s resolutions tend to focus on health but sometimes those resolutions can be hard to keep up. Victoria Seaver, a registered dietician, has some guidelines on how to make sustainable health resolutions for the new year. Watch the video player...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

BK middle school robotics team learning life skills

Students on the robotics team at St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Academy are getting ready for the qualifying event next month for the FIRST LEGO League robotics competition. Members meet almost every day during lunch.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

1,000+ buildings have chronic lack of heat, report finds

There are 1,077 buildings in New York City where there were more than five heat complaints each winter between 2017 and 2021, according to a report from the NYC Comptroller.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Search for missing deaf woman moves to Brooklyn

The family of a missing deaf woman who disappeared before Christmas moved their search into Brooklyn after a reported sighting.
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Tips on how to become a more productive morning person

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Do you dream of picture-perfect productive mornings, but find yourself struggling to get out of bed?. Dr. Michael Breus, better known as the “Sleep Doctor,” joined New York Living to offer tips on how to become a morning person. Watch the video player for more information.
pix11.com

Nurses strike begins at Mount Sinai, Montefiore

A strike has begun for more than 7,000 nurses across two New York City hospitals, after extensive labor negotiations failed to produce a deal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Memorial held for victims of Twin Parks fire

Monday marked one year since 17 people, including eight children, lost their lives in a devastating high-rise fire in the Bronx. The anniversary was marked by two separate events: a private memorial service and a public tribute to the victims.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

How to make a vision board for your 2023 goals

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Accomplish every single goal in 2023 with a vision board; all it takes is a few dreams, imagination, and creativity. Bethany Braun Silva, lifestyle and parenting expert, joined New York Living on Tuesday to show how to create a vision board. Watch the video player...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Applications open for Community Education Councils

Applications opened Monday for seats on Education Councils in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Some morning rain, snow could start NY, NJ workweek

As temperatures are expected to dip toward the low to mid-30s Sunday night, there is a chance that the system could bring some light snow overnight for parts of the region. Accumulations will be very limited because the snow may mix with some rain, especially along coastal sections.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

COVID variant XBB.1.5: What you need to know

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City is being hit with a new COVID variant, XBB.1.5, another Omicron variant that is highly transmissible. Even though this new strain is more transmissible, it does not appear more severe or lethal. Hanah Newman, Lenox Hill Hospital’s director of infection prevention, joined...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Montefiore nurse gives update on second day of nurses strike

As the nurses strike at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx and Manhattan's Mount Sinai Hospital enters its second day, there's a proposal on the table that could bring an end to the walkout.
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Bronx man stabbed to death trying to protect women

A Bronx man was stabbed to death coming to the aid of two women, his friend told PIX11 News.
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Wintry mix of snow and rain kickoff workweek

Some light snow and rain could mix in parts of New York City and New Jersey before a stretch of 40s round out the workweek.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

