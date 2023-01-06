Read full article on original website
2023 Portland's Folk FestivalMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Tina Kotek to be sworn in as Oregon governor and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Climb your way through 2023Michelle NorthropVancouver, WA
Friday in Portland: TriMet construction closing I-84 in both directions at I-205 this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Federal Appeals Court Rules MAGA Hat Is Protected Under the First AmendmentThe Maine WriterVancouver, WA
Unique sayings for a common meteorological event
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The wolf is giving birth. Pineapple rain or even sunshowers. These are just a few of the unique names given to a common meteorological event Oregon and Washington experienced Sunday. Heavy rain could be seen falling across the Portland metro area over the weekend while...
Portland Monday weather: If it’s not raining where you are now, it will be
Portland’s parade of rainy days continues Monday. Winds will kick up by the afternoon bringing gusts of as strong as 35 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Early risers may have made it out the door without rain in some metro locations, but rain is coming and will last the bulk of Monday. Chances of precipitation are at 90%, and Portland could see as much as a quarter of an inch.
3 storms coming; week starts wet, windy in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of wet and windy weather is taking aim at western Oregon and Washington Monday morning. Rain showers are expected to last through the afternoon as wind gusts near 25-30 mph. Storm #1 of the week brought rain to the region Sunday evening, but...
1909 Irvington mansion for sale mixes original Colonial Revival architecture and modern updates
A well-designed home can retain its classic features even as modern life forces updates. Take a look at a renovated, 114-year-old Colonial Revival mansion in Northeast Portland, which is for sale at $2,750,000. The 1909 floor plan, created by prolific architect Ellis F. Lawrence for lumber entrepreneur James Cameron, is...
U.S. Bancorp Tower, Oregon’s largest office building, faces loss of two major tenants
Portland law firm Miller Nash and Bay Area internet pollster SurveyMonkey are leaving the U.S. Bancorp Tower. The moves will leave about 100,000 square feet of vacant office space in the iconic “Big Pink,” Oregon’s second tallest building and its largest office building, and suggests the recent weakness of the downtown office market will continue in 2023.
Rain in Portland this week, surplus so far for water year
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rainy days have taken over the weather forecast in Portland during the first week of the new year. Despite the wet and windy start to 2023, Portland continues to hold on to a rain deficit for the month of January. After the first full week...
Beloved Portland tree falls during wind storm
PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) -- During a windy day on Wednesday, some lost their power. However, one neighborhood at Southeast 74th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street not only lost that briefly but a beloved tree too. Before falling, Jim and Phyllis Fisher, who own the home where the tree sat, explained...
Readers respond: Cab driver helps save trip
After my first train and my rebooked train were cancelled because of weather, on Christmas Day I flew from Portland to Seattle. It was a 6:30 am flight, with a three-hour layover before boarding a second flight. A cab driver with Radio Cab in Portland and the Alaska Airlines personnel...
Portland’s Sunday showers turn to rain Monday; highs in the low 50s
Saturday’s weather in the Portland area continues Sunday and into the work week with rain and temperatures mostly in the low 50s. Sunday’s precipitation will start as rain and then shift to intermittent showers around 10 a.m., accumulating up to one quarter of an inch possibly, according to the National Weather Service.
Readers Respond to Rankings of Portland Against Peer Cities
To conclude the year 2022, WW compared Portland to similarly sized cities on several measurements, both serious (homicides, stolen cars and homelessness) and not (tallest building, best-known Wheeler). What we found was a city that had more empty offices than its peers but fewer available homes (“How We Rate,” Dec. 21). Our findings informed this week’s cover story, which sets an agenda for Portland to pursue in 2023. They also drew some frustration from our readers—both at the state of the city and WW’s methodology.
U.S. 26 sees overnight closures for bridge work Monday-Tuesday at Brookwood Parkway, Hillsboro
U.S. Highway 26 will close with a quick detour at the Brookwood Parkway overpass midnight to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 9-10 for bridge work. Crews will be installing “Bridge of Land & Sky,” a permanent art fixture that will replace the standard chain-link fence on the overpass. Drivers in both directions on U.S. 26 near Hillsboro will be detoured off the freeway to the Brookwood Parkway/Helvetia off-ramp and then immediately back on the on-ramps to U.S. 26.
The Dream of Portland Is Alive in Japan
This story first appeared in the Jan. 11, 2017, edition of Willamette Week. Like a lot of Portlanders, Miyuki Hiramatsu got tired of the corporate grind. After working 13 years at Columbia Sportswear, she wanted to slow things down. Her dream was to run a nice, little pub serving Oregon beer. She calls her place PDX Taproom, and it pours Ninkasi Tricerahops and Breakside IPA while spinning the Decemberists and Dandy Warhols. The bar is decorated with a replica of the Keep Portland Weird wall, a framed swatch of PDX airport carpet and a house copy of Willamette Week’s Beer Guide.
Portland weekend weather: rainy and warm
If you’re one of the rare Oregonians who use an umbrella, you’ll want it close at hand all weekend. The chance of rain in the Portland area is 100% percent for both Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Saturday will have a high of around...
Portland Fire tracks down source of smoke billowing from vents near Hawthorne Bridge
PORTLAND, Ore. — After responding to several calls of smoke coming from vent holes near the Willamette River, Portland Fire & Rescue helped PGE and ODOT find the source of the smoke. “Where there is smoke, there is fire. but the discovery of the seat of the fire is...
Steeple falls, historic stained glass shatters, as crews demolish fire-ravaged former Portland Korean Church
A crowd of onlookers at the corner of Southwest 10th Avenue and Clay Street shouted as a construction rig toppled the charred wooden steeple of the historic former Portland Korean Church shortly after noon on Friday – the first step in demolishing the building after it was ravaged by a fire Tuesday night.
‘I was paralyzed:’ Homeless people protect Portland man from attack
PORTLAND, Ore. — Four windswept tents lined the corner of Southwest 14th Avenue and Salmon Street Sunday morning. It’s a busy intersection with nothing but an old tree to protect the homeless people from the elements. “It really breaks my heart to see every day,” said Jakob Hollenbeck...
Preservationists say windows at former Portland Korean Church are worth saving. Are they Povey Brothers glass?
The pending demolition of the former Portland Korean Church brought preservationists to downtown Portland to see Tuesday’s fire damage. Among their questions: Can any of the stained-glass windows still intact above the doors to the 118-year-old building be saved? And are the windows, which feature opalescent glass, products of the famed Povey Brothers Art Glass Studio, the Portland-based company known as “Tiffany of the Northwest”?
Beignet bummer: NOLA Doughnuts closes all Portland-area locations
NOLA Doughnuts, which specialized in fresh, made-to-order beignets, chicory cafe au laits and croissant-style confections dubbed la’ssants, has closed all three of its Portland-area doughnut shops, according to a Facebook post. After launching at the Beaverton Farmers Market, former bartender and New Orleanian Rob Herkes, sister Connie DeMerell and...
YOUR SUNDAY READING LIST: Commissioner Switcheroo, a Deadly Rose Quarter Plan, and Who's Not Invited Back to 2023!
GOOD MORNING, SUNDAY! It's the perfect time to catch up on some of the great reporting and stories the Mercury churned out this week! (PRO TIP: If you despise being "the last to know," then be one of the first to know by signing up for Mercury newsletters! All the latest stories shipped directly to your email's in-box... and then... YOUR HEAD.)
Portland’s 101 homicides in 2022 set new record: ‘At some point, we have to be tired of burying our children’
Damala Badon bolted past dozens of police officers gathered in the hotel hallway and stopped in front of an open door to a third-floor room. Her son had been celebrating a cousin’s birthday that Saturday night in late November. Badon had gotten a call about a shooting at the party and raced to the Embassy Suites by Hilton near Portland International Airport.
Portland, OR
