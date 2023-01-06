ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unique sayings for a common meteorological event

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The wolf is giving birth. Pineapple rain or even sunshowers. These are just a few of the unique names given to a common meteorological event Oregon and Washington experienced Sunday. Heavy rain could be seen falling across the Portland metro area over the weekend while...
Portland Monday weather: If it’s not raining where you are now, it will be

Portland’s parade of rainy days continues Monday. Winds will kick up by the afternoon bringing gusts of as strong as 35 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Early risers may have made it out the door without rain in some metro locations, but rain is coming and will last the bulk of Monday. Chances of precipitation are at 90%, and Portland could see as much as a quarter of an inch.
3 storms coming; week starts wet, windy in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of wet and windy weather is taking aim at western Oregon and Washington Monday morning. Rain showers are expected to last through the afternoon as wind gusts near 25-30 mph. Storm #1 of the week brought rain to the region Sunday evening, but...
Rain in Portland this week, surplus so far for water year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rainy days have taken over the weather forecast in Portland during the first week of the new year. Despite the wet and windy start to 2023, Portland continues to hold on to a rain deficit for the month of January. After the first full week...
Beloved Portland tree falls during wind storm

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) -- During a windy day on Wednesday, some lost their power. However, one neighborhood at Southeast 74th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street not only lost that briefly but a beloved tree too. Before falling, Jim and Phyllis Fisher, who own the home where the tree sat, explained...
Readers respond: Cab driver helps save trip

After my first train and my rebooked train were cancelled because of weather, on Christmas Day I flew from Portland to Seattle. It was a 6:30 am flight, with a three-hour layover before boarding a second flight. A cab driver with Radio Cab in Portland and the Alaska Airlines personnel...
Readers Respond to Rankings of Portland Against Peer Cities

To conclude the year 2022, WW compared Portland to similarly sized cities on several measurements, both serious (homicides, stolen cars and homelessness) and not (tallest building, best-known Wheeler). What we found was a city that had more empty offices than its peers but fewer available homes (“How We Rate,” Dec. 21). Our findings informed this week’s cover story, which sets an agenda for Portland to pursue in 2023. They also drew some frustration from our readers—both at the state of the city and WW’s methodology.
U.S. 26 sees overnight closures for bridge work Monday-Tuesday at Brookwood Parkway, Hillsboro

U.S. Highway 26 will close with a quick detour at the Brookwood Parkway overpass midnight to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 9-10 for bridge work. Crews will be installing “Bridge of Land & Sky,” a permanent art fixture that will replace the standard chain-link fence on the overpass. Drivers in both directions on U.S. 26 near Hillsboro will be detoured off the freeway to the Brookwood Parkway/Helvetia off-ramp and then immediately back on the on-ramps to U.S. 26.
The Dream of Portland Is Alive in Japan

This story first appeared in the Jan. 11, 2017, edition of Willamette Week. Like a lot of Portlanders, Miyuki Hiramatsu got tired of the corporate grind. After working 13 years at Columbia Sportswear, she wanted to slow things down. Her dream was to run a nice, little pub serving Oregon beer. She calls her place PDX Taproom, and it pours Ninkasi Tricerahops and Breakside IPA while spinning the Decemberists and Dandy Warhols. The bar is decorated with a replica of the Keep Portland Weird wall, a framed swatch of PDX airport carpet and a house copy of Willamette Week’s Beer Guide.
Portland weekend weather: rainy and warm

If you’re one of the rare Oregonians who use an umbrella, you’ll want it close at hand all weekend. The chance of rain in the Portland area is 100% percent for both Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Saturday will have a high of around...
Preservationists say windows at former Portland Korean Church are worth saving. Are they Povey Brothers glass?

The pending demolition of the former Portland Korean Church brought preservationists to downtown Portland to see Tuesday’s fire damage. Among their questions: Can any of the stained-glass windows still intact above the doors to the 118-year-old building be saved? And are the windows, which feature opalescent glass, products of the famed Povey Brothers Art Glass Studio, the Portland-based company known as “Tiffany of the Northwest”?
Beignet bummer: NOLA Doughnuts closes all Portland-area locations

NOLA Doughnuts, which specialized in fresh, made-to-order beignets, chicory cafe au laits and croissant-style confections dubbed la’ssants, has closed all three of its Portland-area doughnut shops, according to a Facebook post. After launching at the Beaverton Farmers Market, former bartender and New Orleanian Rob Herkes, sister Connie DeMerell and...
YOUR SUNDAY READING LIST: Commissioner Switcheroo, a Deadly Rose Quarter Plan, and Who's Not Invited Back to 2023!

GOOD MORNING, SUNDAY! It's the perfect time to catch up on some of the great reporting and stories the Mercury churned out this week! (PRO TIP: If you despise being "the last to know," then be one of the first to know by signing up for Mercury newsletters! All the latest stories shipped directly to your email's in-box... and then... YOUR HEAD.)
Portland’s 101 homicides in 2022 set new record: ‘At some point, we have to be tired of burying our children’

Damala Badon bolted past dozens of police officers gathered in the hotel hallway and stopped in front of an open door to a third-floor room. Her son had been celebrating a cousin’s birthday that Saturday night in late November. Badon had gotten a call about a shooting at the party and raced to the Embassy Suites by Hilton near Portland International Airport.
