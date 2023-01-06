Radio: WHB (810) in Kansas City; KFH (1240 AM, 97.5 FM) in Wichita. The Sooners defeated Texas Tech 68-63 in overtime Saturday in Lubbock, Texas, after losing to Iowa State 63-60 and Texas 70-69 to open Big 12 play at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman. … Second-year coach Porter Moser is 29-21 at OU. … OU defeated Nebraska, Seton Hall and Ole Miss to win the ESPN Events Invitational title. … Moser is 0-2 versus KU as OU coach. In Moser’s first season in 2021-22, OU fell to KU 67-64 in Norman and 71-69 in Lawrence. ...

