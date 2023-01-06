Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
KU Jayhawks basketball vs. Oklahoma Sooners: Probable starters, time, TV info, facts
Radio: WHB (810) in Kansas City; KFH (1240 AM, 97.5 FM) in Wichita. The Sooners defeated Texas Tech 68-63 in overtime Saturday in Lubbock, Texas, after losing to Iowa State 63-60 and Texas 70-69 to open Big 12 play at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman. … Second-year coach Porter Moser is 29-21 at OU. … OU defeated Nebraska, Seton Hall and Ole Miss to win the ESPN Events Invitational title. … Moser is 0-2 versus KU as OU coach. In Moser’s first season in 2021-22, OU fell to KU 67-64 in Norman and 71-69 in Lawrence. ...
Wichita Eagle
Former Oklahoma CB Announces Transfer Destination
Former Oklahoma cornerback Joshua Eaton has found a home. Eaton, who announced on Nov,. 30 that he would hit the transfer portal after he was unable to crack Brent Venables’ lineup in 2022, announced on Twitter Monday that he will be playing next at Texas State. Eaton said upon...
