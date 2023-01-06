Read full article on original website
Switching Out the Top Ten Chain Restaurants for Wichita Falls Restaurants
I am a big supporter of our local Wichita Falls establishments. However, what do you do when you're craving those chains? Go hit up one of these places instead. I remember a famous diet book exists called 'Eat This, Not That'. Basically if you're craving a certain food, you look it up in the book and it tells you a more healthier option to enjoy. Well, how about if you want to go to a certain chain, but you still want to support a local business. That is where I come in with my random crap of the day. The Eat This, Not That Wichita Falls edition. Top ten chains taken from this list.
Wichita Falls Officially in Stage 1 Drought Conditions
We have know for quite sometime that if rain didn't start coming in Wichita Falls, we would go into drought conditions here in Wichita Falls. The city has been saying for a couple of months now that this would most likely happen. Well today is that day my friends. Wichita Falls as of January 9th officially in Stage 1 drought conditions.
Stage 1 drought restrictions enacted in Wichita Falls
The combined lake levels of Lakes Kickapoo and Arrowhead have fallen below 65%, which puts restrictions in place for the city.
Photo of ‘Big Booty Judy’ Goes Viral in TX Dog Shelter
This one is going to be for the puppy lovers out there. Pictures have gone viral of a pup with a big backside that is up for adoption by the Humane Society of Wichita County. Take a look at the Facebook post, that has since taken off. While the pictures of this pup are so cute, it's the comment section that has many of us laughing. The Humane Society made the post about Judy...
Oklahomans Wash Their Chicken Before Cooking It?
While we regularly grow bored with our normal internet routines, sometimes something will hop out and shock us. The first day back at work after being sick, trying to pass the time since I won't be getting my noon o'clock nap in, I stumble across a question one Facebook user was brave enough to ask the others...
Man tased three times, then kicks, bites officers
A 32-year-old Wichita Falls man is accused of kicking two officers and biting a third after he had been tased three times after allegedly threatening a man with a knife.
Crews fight fire near Iowa Park
Those who evacuated from a home off Peterson Road due to a big fire around noon Tuesday afternoon are back home now. Around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, January 10, fire crews were called to an address in the 1900 block of Peterson Road for reports of a controlled fire that had gotten out of control.
Today I Learned This Was Illegal in Wichita Falls and It Could Cost You $500
I will bet significant money that a LOT of folks in Wichita Falls are not following this because I had no idea it was a thing. So this morning I happened to see a story out of San Antonio where a woman was charged $200 for not having a permit for her alarm system in her house. A permit for an alarm? I had never heard of such a thing.
St. Benedict Orthodox Church starts new year with blessing of Lake Wichita
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new year comes with new blessings as Saint Benedict Orthodox Church blesses Lake Wichita today. Members gathered at the lake and walked down the trail, then toward the body of water. Members prayed over the water, then blessed with holy water. The ancient custom of the orthodox Christian faith marks […]
Lawton, Oklahoma’s New Water Bill is Higher Than City Hall Promised
Last year was a financial disaster for most Americans across this country with record high prices on everything from fuel to food to utilities. And we were not spared here in Lawton, Oklahoma. As hindsight is closer to 20/20, it seems the inflation we experienced was both genuine in a...
kswo.com
Woman gets locked in liquor store, arrested by police
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A woman who attempted to rob a liquor store, but instead was locked inside, was arrested by Lawton police on Monday. Police say they were called to a local liquor store after receiving reports of a disturbance. When they arrived, they learned Haylee Turkelson had approached...
newschannel6now.com
High fire danger conditions Wednesday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tuesday, we will have southwest winds that will allow temps to continue rising. We will have a high of 82° with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have temps falling to about 44° with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday, southwest winds will continue to have a high of 80° with overcast skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 40°, with the winds changing to the northwest. A cold front will move through the area Wednesday night going into Thursday. Temperatures will fall into the mid-50s for the high of Thursday.
Three hospitalized after collision involving city bus
A wreck involving a city bus sent 3 to the hospital with minor injuries.
Police Looking for Alleged Shapeshifter in Lawton, Oklahoma
The Lawton Police Department needs your help in locating a man, not a Smurf, who used a stolen credit card to purchase over $10,000 of merchandise in Lawton, Oklahoma. Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma posted a picture on its Facebook page asking for the public to help identify the man in the photo who is accused of stealing a credit card and going on a $10,000 shopping spree. But the photo they posted caused the man to have an... altered skin stone giving him the appearance of a real life Smurf, which they poked at in the post.
Oklahoma’s Legendary Buried Conquistador Treasure
Depending on how long you've lived in Oklahoma, you might have heard about the rumored treasures to be found around the state. In Lawton, the most common treasure tale might be the Wichita Mountains Gold Rush. A period in our history when gullible men set off to harvest gold out of the creeks throughout our mountains.
kswo.com
Class of four year olds become published authors
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One class from MIGHT Community Development and Resource Center has published their own book. Ernika Todd, a teacher at MIGHT, gathered her class of four-year-olds and put together a book as a group over the span of a couple of weeks. Todd stated, “So I asked...
kswo.com
LPD looks to identify two suspects in ring of vehicle burglaries
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma are currently searching for two suspects in connection to a ring of vehicle burglaries in Lawton, and they need your help!. According to Crime Stoppers of SW Oklahoma Facebook post, the suspects are accused of burglarizing vehicles...
Dish denies Mission Broadcasting tv stations to subscribers
On Friday night, January 6th, 26 Mission Broadcasting television stations across the US were forced off DISH Network’s distribution system.
When will QuikTrip open in Wichita Falls?
Officials with QuikTrip have confirmed the date of the Wichita Falls location's grand opening.
