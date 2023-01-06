Read full article on original website
MegaMillions at $1.1 billion for tonight’s drawking
CLIVE — The estimated Mega Millions jackpot for tonight’s drawing is $1.1 billion — making it the fifth largest ever US jackpot. Iowa Lottery spokeswoman Mary Neubauer says the jackpot has been growing since October 14th. “That’s the thing about a game like Powerball or Mega Millions you just never know when the next big one is going to hit,” she says. “So when it hits, everybody starts talking about it, it becomes that thing that everybody’s getting in on — and then we’ll wait to see what the next one brings.”
Top 10 Best States to Raise a Family Includes Minnesota and Iowa
Turns out, Minnesota and Iowa both are great states to raise a family! This is according to a new study that ranked each state from best to worst places to have a family. Thankfully, like I said, Minnesota and Iowa ranked highly so we don't have to worry about that. But how high did we rank?
Tonight’s Mega Millions Jackpot Is 1.1 Billion Dollars
Clive, Iowa — The estimated Mega Millions jackpot for tonight’s (Tuesday) drawing is one-point-one BILLION dollars, making it the fifth largest US jackpot. Iowa Lottery spokesperson, Mary Neubauer, says the jackpot has been growing since October 14th. Neubauer says people like to pool their money for big jackpots...
How Much Do Minnesotans Love Their Culver’s? Watch (VIDEO)
A Minnesotan or Wisconsin'in will often go way out of their way to get a butter burger or a frozen custard from Culver's. Scroll down for video proof. What Are Minnesota's and Wisconsin's Favorite Fast Food Places?. According to WorldPopulationReview.com, Minnesota's #1 fast food is Panda Express and Wisconsin's is...
Elk Sightings Rising In Iowa
(Undated) — Iowans have been reporting more elk sightings lately. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says most have been spotted in western Iowa, and are typically young males looking for new territory. The D-N-R says the number of elk visiting is likely very low, but they turn up on a lot of Iowa trail cameras before wandering back to Nebraska and South Dakota.
Iowa DNR Reports More Elk Showing Up On Iowa Trail Cams
(Undated) -- Iowans are spotting more elk these days. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says sightings have become more common in western Iowa especially. Wildlife biologist Tyler Harms says there have been some central Iowa elk sightings too, in Boone, Dallas, Guthrie, and Story counties. He says it's likely there are not many elk, just a handful of solitary young males who cover a lot of territory and are seen on numerous trail cameras in Iowa.
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indianapolis for Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The ticket, sold at Speedway #5007 located at 8955 U.S. 31 in Indianapolis, matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the Jan. 9 drawing were 18-43-48-60-69 with the Powerball of 14. The […]
Check For These Tickets! Minnesota Lottery Has Millions In Unclaimed Prizes
Imagine having a million-dollar lottery ticket and not knowing it? You have to check your numbers! Or worse, imagine knowing you have that ticket but not knowing where it is. You would lose your mind if the numbers you selected every week were drawn, but you weren’t able to find the ticket!
$1.8 million lottery ticket sold in Minnesota still has not been claimed
Someone who recently purchased a lottery ticket from a Minnesota gas station could be holding a winning ticket worth over $1.8 million, according to the Minnesota Lottery. Read on to learn where and when the unclaimed winning ticket was sold.
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, January 10th, 2023
(Iowa City) -- The Iowa State Patrol has identified the two people who were killed in a multi-vehicle accident Sunday morning on I-80 near Iowa City under icy and foggy conditions. The patrol says 57-year-old David Mosinski of Fairfield died when his pickup hit a semi that had jackknifed on the roadway. Thirty-seven-year-old Junier Venero of Houston, Texas was a passenger in the semi and got out after it jackknifed. The patrol says he was then was hit and killed on the roadway. The accident involved some 15 vehicles, nine of them were semis.
1973 Iowa / South Dakota Gitchie Manitou Murder Still Haunts
On the evening of November 17, 1973, five teenagers from Sioux Falls, South Dakota were attacked by a group of three murderous brothers at Gitchie Manitou State Preserve just across the South Dakota border in Iowa. Four of the teenagers were killed, and one was kidnapped and raped. Thirteen-year-old Sandra...
Can You Legally Pass A Funeral Procession in Iowa?
I've been a part of a handful of very small funeral processions, in a very small town called Windom, Minnesota. In a town of fewer than 2,000 people, we didn't have to worry much about other cars or traffic, so I never really thought about other cars on the road needing to be somewhere.
Can A Teen Legally Carry Pepper Spray In Iowa?
It's a widely used form of self-defense but Iowa has specific regulations on pepper spray. Girls always have to pay attention to our surroundings, in daylight or at night. We carry our keys like claws because we have to. I'm a city girl for sure but because I walk through alleys and dark parking lots, I have to be ready to jump to my own defense. I have a loud flashing alarm on my keychain and I've walked around with pepper spray since I was a teenager.
Top 5 Best Pizza Places In Southern Minnesota That Will Make You Say WOW!
Happy National Pizza Week! What is a better way than to celebrate a whole week by eating pizza all week (I'm kidding). But hey, if you want to try the best pizza around southern Minnesota I got you!. When looking at exploreminnesota.com I was ecstatic to see more than one...
Big question for Iowa lawmakers: How much more money for private schools?
DES MOINES, Iowa — The freshman class in 2023’s Iowa legislature is large: 39 of the 100 are new to the job this year. And they will become part of a debate that has carried over from the past two years from the veterans who remain. Governor Kim Reynolds wants to switch millions of dollars […]
In 2019 Wisconsin Was 5th For DUI’s, But in 2023, OH MY!!!
Back in 2019, Wisconsin ranked 5th in the country for DUI arrests...wow! Here we are at the start of 2023, and their NEW ranking will blow your mind. NBC15. This is something that really made me scratch my head. Let's start a few years back, in 2019. This study looked at the worst driving behaviors in the nation. They covered all the bases and compiled info from all of the state's transportation departments, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and National Safety Council.
Iowa GOP vows more conservative policies
DES MOINES — Emboldened by six years of conservative reforms under their belts and multiple elections that expanded their majorities in the Iowa Legislature, Republicans kicked off the 2023 state lawmaking session Monday by promising more conservative action — particularly on K-12 education and property taxes. The 90th...
Illinois’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People
Illinois might have a bustling metropolis with Chicago but it also has a tiny town too. I don't know if I could particularly deal with seeing the same small handful of people day in and day out but it seems like that's the sum of it for one town in Illinois. The town is still an incorporated actual town.
Huge Lottery Jackpot on the Line Tonight in Minnesota, Iowa
Undated (KROC-AM News)- The drawing for a historic lottery jackpot is happening Friday night. Lottery players in Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin have until 10 p.m. buy their tickets for a chance at the $940 million Mega Millions jackpot. The cash option for tonight’s drawing is $484 million. The jackpot...
More than $400,000 going to expand child care options in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa – The State of Iowa is issuing $443,234 in grants to support child care slots through meaningful business incentives. Money going to the Mason City Chamber Foundation will support 8 new child care slots with grants also going to:. Versova Management, Sioux Center (15 new slots)
