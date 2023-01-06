CLIVE — The estimated Mega Millions jackpot for tonight’s drawing is $1.1 billion — making it the fifth largest ever US jackpot. Iowa Lottery spokeswoman Mary Neubauer says the jackpot has been growing since October 14th. “That’s the thing about a game like Powerball or Mega Millions you just never know when the next big one is going to hit,” she says. “So when it hits, everybody starts talking about it, it becomes that thing that everybody’s getting in on — and then we’ll wait to see what the next one brings.”

IOWA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO