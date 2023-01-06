ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

MegaMillions at $1.1 billion for tonight’s drawking

CLIVE — The estimated Mega Millions jackpot for tonight’s drawing is $1.1 billion — making it the fifth largest ever US jackpot. Iowa Lottery spokeswoman Mary Neubauer says the jackpot has been growing since October 14th. “That’s the thing about a game like Powerball or Mega Millions you just never know when the next big one is going to hit,” she says. “So when it hits, everybody starts talking about it, it becomes that thing that everybody’s getting in on — and then we’ll wait to see what the next one brings.”
Tonight’s Mega Millions Jackpot Is 1.1 Billion Dollars

Elk Sightings Rising In Iowa

(Undated) — Iowans have been reporting more elk sightings lately. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says most have been spotted in western Iowa, and are typically young males looking for new territory. The D-N-R says the number of elk visiting is likely very low, but they turn up on a lot of Iowa trail cameras before wandering back to Nebraska and South Dakota.
Iowa DNR Reports More Elk Showing Up On Iowa Trail Cams

Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indianapolis for Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The ticket, sold at Speedway #5007 located at 8955 U.S. 31 in Indianapolis, matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the Jan. 9 drawing were 18-43-48-60-69 with the Powerball of 14. The […]
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, January 10th, 2023

(Iowa City) -- The Iowa State Patrol has identified the two people who were killed in a multi-vehicle accident Sunday morning on I-80 near Iowa City under icy and foggy conditions. The patrol says 57-year-old David Mosinski of Fairfield died when his pickup hit a semi that had jackknifed on the roadway. Thirty-seven-year-old Junier Venero of Houston, Texas was a passenger in the semi and got out after it jackknifed. The patrol says he was then was hit and killed on the roadway. The accident involved some 15 vehicles, nine of them were semis.
Can You Legally Pass A Funeral Procession in Iowa?

I've been a part of a handful of very small funeral processions, in a very small town called Windom, Minnesota. In a town of fewer than 2,000 people, we didn't have to worry much about other cars or traffic, so I never really thought about other cars on the road needing to be somewhere.
Can A Teen Legally Carry Pepper Spray In Iowa?

It's a widely used form of self-defense but Iowa has specific regulations on pepper spray. Girls always have to pay attention to our surroundings, in daylight or at night. We carry our keys like claws because we have to. I'm a city girl for sure but because I walk through alleys and dark parking lots, I have to be ready to jump to my own defense. I have a loud flashing alarm on my keychain and I've walked around with pepper spray since I was a teenager.
In 2019 Wisconsin Was 5th For DUI’s, But in 2023, OH MY!!!

Back in 2019, Wisconsin ranked 5th in the country for DUI arrests...wow! Here we are at the start of 2023, and their NEW ranking will blow your mind. NBC15. This is something that really made me scratch my head. Let's start a few years back, in 2019. This study looked at the worst driving behaviors in the nation. They covered all the bases and compiled info from all of the state's transportation departments, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and National Safety Council.
Iowa GOP vows more conservative policies

DES MOINES — Emboldened by six years of conservative reforms under their belts and multiple elections that expanded their majorities in the Iowa Legislature, Republicans kicked off the 2023 state lawmaking session Monday by promising more conservative action — particularly on K-12 education and property taxes. The 90th...
More than $400,000 going to expand child care options in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – The State of Iowa is issuing $443,234 in grants to support child care slots through meaningful business incentives. Money going to the Mason City Chamber Foundation will support 8 new child care slots with grants also going to:. Versova Management, Sioux Center (15 new slots)
