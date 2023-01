A notable piece of the Oklahoma defense is on the move. Senior linebacker David Ugwoegbu is entering the transfer portal, per a report from On3’s Matt Zenitz. Ugwoegbu started all 13 games for the Sooners in 2022, finishing second on the team having amassed 110 total tackles including 7.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO