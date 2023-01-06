ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Y-105FM

How Much Do Minnesotans Love Their Culver’s? Watch (VIDEO)

A Minnesotan or Wisconsin'in will often go way out of their way to get a butter burger or a frozen custard from Culver's. Scroll down for video proof. What Are Minnesota's and Wisconsin's Favorite Fast Food Places?. According to WorldPopulationReview.com, Minnesota's #1 fast food is Panda Express and Wisconsin's is...
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios

Powerball sales rise in Iowa as jackpots grow

Powerball ticket sales are increasing in Iowa, thanks to larger jackpots that are catching people's attention. Driving the news: Sales increased by 22% in FY 2022 compared to FY 2021, according to the latest report by the state auditor's office. Of note: The fiscal year ends June 30. Why it's...
IOWA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, January 10th, 2023

(Iowa City) -- The Iowa State Patrol has identified the two people who were killed in a multi-vehicle accident Sunday morning on I-80 near Iowa City under icy and foggy conditions. The patrol says 57-year-old David Mosinski of Fairfield died when his pickup hit a semi that had jackknifed on the roadway. Thirty-seven-year-old Junier Venero of Houston, Texas was a passenger in the semi and got out after it jackknifed. The patrol says he was then was hit and killed on the roadway. The accident involved some 15 vehicles, nine of them were semis.
IOWA CITY, IA
FOX59

Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indianapolis for Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The ticket, sold at Speedway #5007 located at 8955 U.S. 31 in Indianapolis, matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the Jan. 9 drawing were 18-43-48-60-69 with the Powerball of 14. The […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Y-105FM

Minnesota Ranks 12th in People with Bachelor’s Degree

Minnesota leads the midwest but ranks 12th in the nation in the number of people with a Bachelor's Degree or higher. Minnesota had 38.9% of it's population with college degrees according to the US Census Bureau. A report from the National Assessment of Education Progress (NAEP) shows declines across the...
MINNESOTA STATE
kscj.com

WILD ELK SIGHTINGS INCREASED LAST FALL IN IOWA

WILD ELK SEEM TO BE VISITING IOWA MORE FREQUENTLY. MOST OF THESE SIGHTINGS ARE IN WESTERN IOWA DUE TO THE LARGE WILD ELK HERD FOUND IN THE BLACK HILLS OF SOUTH DAKOTA AND IN CENTRAL NEBRASKA. THEY ARE USUALLY YOUNG MALES SEARCHING FOR NEW TERRITORY. JOSH GANSEN OF THE IOWA...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Lottery Gives Advice On Large Mega Millions Jackpot

Clive, Iowa — No one won Mega Millions on Friday night, so the jackpot will be over $1.1 billion for Tuesday’s drawing. Iowa Lottery spokesperson, Mary Neubauer, says it comes on the heels of the more than two-billion dollar Powerball jackpot in November. She says it is really hard to predict when the jackpot will get this big.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Iowa GOP vows more conservative policies

DES MOINES — Emboldened by six years of conservative reforms under their belts and multiple elections that expanded their majorities in the Iowa Legislature, Republicans kicked off the 2023 state lawmaking session Monday by promising more conservative action — particularly on K-12 education and property taxes. The 90th...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa Man Receives Eye-Sight Saving Iris Implant

(Iowa City, IA) -- A What Cheer, Iowa man is recovering after having an artificial iris implant. The new technology means 68-year-old Larry Molyneux can see and his injured eye looks as if it was never injured by a sliver of steel. Artificial iris implants have been around for decades,...
WHAT CHEER, IA
iheart.com

Iowa Gas Prices Rise to Start the Week

(Iowa) -- Gas prices in Iowa are up to start the week. Triple A reports the average price for regular unleaded in Iowa is $3.16 a gallon, up from $3.01 a gallon at this time last week. At this time last year, the statewide average price for regular was $3.05 a gallon. The most expensive gas in Iowa is in Audubon County, where the average price for a gallon of regular is $3.31.
IOWA STATE
Y-105FM

Huge Lottery Jackpot on the Line Tonight in Minnesota, Iowa

Undated (KROC-AM News)- The drawing for a historic lottery jackpot is happening Friday night. Lottery players in Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin have until 10 p.m. buy their tickets for a chance at the $940 million Mega Millions jackpot. The cash option for tonight’s drawing is $484 million. The jackpot...
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Drinking This Beer is a Sure Fire Way to Help Restore Pine Forests in Minnesota

Cracking open a can of this Minnesota beer can help quench your thirst-- and help to restore pine forests here in Minnesota as well. I've been a big fan of Minnesota's incredible craft beer industry and all the great local breweries across our state for years now. One of the favorite things my wife and I like to do is to hit up a local craft brewery and try a couple of the handcrafted beers each brewery creates-- and there are a lot to try!
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Iowa’s largest city cancels classes due to cyber attack

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa’s largest school district has canceled classes for Tuesday after determining there had been a cyber attack on its technology network. Des Moines Public Schools announced Monday that Tuesday classes would be canceled for its 33,000 students after being “alerted to a cyber security incident on its technology network.” The district said in a news release that it took its internet and network services offline while it assessed the situation.
DES MOINES, IA
Y-105FM

Concert Alert: Sam Smith Coming Back to Minnesota in August

Sam Smith will play the Excel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota this summer!. Directly from the Excel's website: "Multi-Platinum, GRAMMY®, BRIT, Golden Globe and Oscar-winning artist/songwriter Sam Smith has announced GLORIA The Tour – their first North American run since 2018." What's the Date for Sam Smith's...
SAINT PAUL, MN
WHO 13

New bottle deposit rules now in effect in Iowa

PELLA, Iowa — Last year, the Iowa Legislature passed and the Governor signed a new bottle redemption law into effect. The new law will be administered by the Iowa DNR. People involved in the recycling of cans, bottles, and glass must be registered with the DNR. Those who accept and sort bottles and cans will […]
IOWA STATE
