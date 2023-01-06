Read full article on original website
Top 10 Best States to Raise a Family Includes Minnesota and Iowa
Turns out, Minnesota and Iowa both are great states to raise a family! This is according to a new study that ranked each state from best to worst places to have a family. Thankfully, like I said, Minnesota and Iowa ranked highly so we don't have to worry about that. But how high did we rank?
How Much Do Minnesotans Love Their Culver’s? Watch (VIDEO)
A Minnesotan or Wisconsin'in will often go way out of their way to get a butter burger or a frozen custard from Culver's. Scroll down for video proof. What Are Minnesota's and Wisconsin's Favorite Fast Food Places?. According to WorldPopulationReview.com, Minnesota's #1 fast food is Panda Express and Wisconsin's is...
Powerball sales rise in Iowa as jackpots grow
Powerball ticket sales are increasing in Iowa, thanks to larger jackpots that are catching people's attention. Driving the news: Sales increased by 22% in FY 2022 compared to FY 2021, according to the latest report by the state auditor's office. Of note: The fiscal year ends June 30. Why it's...
Check For These Tickets! Minnesota Lottery Has Millions In Unclaimed Prizes
Imagine having a million-dollar lottery ticket and not knowing it? You have to check your numbers! Or worse, imagine knowing you have that ticket but not knowing where it is. You would lose your mind if the numbers you selected every week were drawn, but you weren’t able to find the ticket!
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, January 10th, 2023
(Iowa City) -- The Iowa State Patrol has identified the two people who were killed in a multi-vehicle accident Sunday morning on I-80 near Iowa City under icy and foggy conditions. The patrol says 57-year-old David Mosinski of Fairfield died when his pickup hit a semi that had jackknifed on the roadway. Thirty-seven-year-old Junier Venero of Houston, Texas was a passenger in the semi and got out after it jackknifed. The patrol says he was then was hit and killed on the roadway. The accident involved some 15 vehicles, nine of them were semis.
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indianapolis for Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The ticket, sold at Speedway #5007 located at 8955 U.S. 31 in Indianapolis, matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the Jan. 9 drawing were 18-43-48-60-69 with the Powerball of 14. The […]
Minnesota Ranks 12th in People with Bachelor’s Degree
Minnesota leads the midwest but ranks 12th in the nation in the number of people with a Bachelor's Degree or higher. Minnesota had 38.9% of it's population with college degrees according to the US Census Bureau. A report from the National Assessment of Education Progress (NAEP) shows declines across the...
KIMT
With Mega Millions fever rising, a $1 million winning ticket remains unclaimed in Iowa
CLIVE, Iowa – With the Mega Millions jackpot reaching an estimated $1.1 billion for Tuesday’s drawing, the Iowa Lottery says there's a $1 million winning ticket still unclaimed. The lottery says the ticket that matched five numbers but missed the Mega Ball was bought at Gateway Expresse, 2400...
Top 5 Best Pizza Places In Southern Minnesota That Will Make You Say WOW!
Happy National Pizza Week! What is a better way than to celebrate a whole week by eating pizza all week (I'm kidding). But hey, if you want to try the best pizza around southern Minnesota I got you!. When looking at exploreminnesota.com I was ecstatic to see more than one...
kscj.com
WILD ELK SIGHTINGS INCREASED LAST FALL IN IOWA
WILD ELK SEEM TO BE VISITING IOWA MORE FREQUENTLY. MOST OF THESE SIGHTINGS ARE IN WESTERN IOWA DUE TO THE LARGE WILD ELK HERD FOUND IN THE BLACK HILLS OF SOUTH DAKOTA AND IN CENTRAL NEBRASKA. THEY ARE USUALLY YOUNG MALES SEARCHING FOR NEW TERRITORY. JOSH GANSEN OF THE IOWA...
kiwaradio.com
Iowa Lottery Gives Advice On Large Mega Millions Jackpot
Clive, Iowa — No one won Mega Millions on Friday night, so the jackpot will be over $1.1 billion for Tuesday’s drawing. Iowa Lottery spokesperson, Mary Neubauer, says it comes on the heels of the more than two-billion dollar Powerball jackpot in November. She says it is really hard to predict when the jackpot will get this big.
Big question for Iowa lawmakers: How much more money for private schools?
DES MOINES, Iowa — The freshman class in 2023’s Iowa legislature is large: 39 of the 100 are new to the job this year. And they will become part of a debate that has carried over from the past two years from the veterans who remain. Governor Kim Reynolds wants to switch millions of dollars […]
KIMT
Iowa GOP vows more conservative policies
DES MOINES — Emboldened by six years of conservative reforms under their belts and multiple elections that expanded their majorities in the Iowa Legislature, Republicans kicked off the 2023 state lawmaking session Monday by promising more conservative action — particularly on K-12 education and property taxes. The 90th...
iheart.com
Iowa Man Receives Eye-Sight Saving Iris Implant
(Iowa City, IA) -- A What Cheer, Iowa man is recovering after having an artificial iris implant. The new technology means 68-year-old Larry Molyneux can see and his injured eye looks as if it was never injured by a sliver of steel. Artificial iris implants have been around for decades,...
iheart.com
Iowa Gas Prices Rise to Start the Week
(Iowa) -- Gas prices in Iowa are up to start the week. Triple A reports the average price for regular unleaded in Iowa is $3.16 a gallon, up from $3.01 a gallon at this time last week. At this time last year, the statewide average price for regular was $3.05 a gallon. The most expensive gas in Iowa is in Audubon County, where the average price for a gallon of regular is $3.31.
Huge Lottery Jackpot on the Line Tonight in Minnesota, Iowa
Undated (KROC-AM News)- The drawing for a historic lottery jackpot is happening Friday night. Lottery players in Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin have until 10 p.m. buy their tickets for a chance at the $940 million Mega Millions jackpot. The cash option for tonight’s drawing is $484 million. The jackpot...
Drinking This Beer is a Sure Fire Way to Help Restore Pine Forests in Minnesota
Cracking open a can of this Minnesota beer can help quench your thirst-- and help to restore pine forests here in Minnesota as well. I've been a big fan of Minnesota's incredible craft beer industry and all the great local breweries across our state for years now. One of the favorite things my wife and I like to do is to hit up a local craft brewery and try a couple of the handcrafted beers each brewery creates-- and there are a lot to try!
KELOLAND TV
Iowa’s largest city cancels classes due to cyber attack
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa’s largest school district has canceled classes for Tuesday after determining there had been a cyber attack on its technology network. Des Moines Public Schools announced Monday that Tuesday classes would be canceled for its 33,000 students after being “alerted to a cyber security incident on its technology network.” The district said in a news release that it took its internet and network services offline while it assessed the situation.
Concert Alert: Sam Smith Coming Back to Minnesota in August
Sam Smith will play the Excel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota this summer!. Directly from the Excel's website: "Multi-Platinum, GRAMMY®, BRIT, Golden Globe and Oscar-winning artist/songwriter Sam Smith has announced GLORIA The Tour – their first North American run since 2018." What's the Date for Sam Smith's...
New bottle deposit rules now in effect in Iowa
PELLA, Iowa — Last year, the Iowa Legislature passed and the Governor signed a new bottle redemption law into effect. The new law will be administered by the Iowa DNR. People involved in the recycling of cans, bottles, and glass must be registered with the DNR. Those who accept and sort bottles and cans will […]
