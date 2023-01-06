The Charlotte 49ers have named Krystion Obie Nelson as the program's Director of Student-Athlete Development. Obie Nelson, who played for the 49ers women's basketball team from 2002-06 and served as an assistant coach from 2007-10, has been an instructor, advisor, lecturer and interim director in the university's American Studies Department since 2012.

