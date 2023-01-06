Read full article on original website
Face to Face with Knik Glacier
Tom Faussett, owner of Knik Glacier Tours, is still awe-struck by his vast backyard more than 35 years after making the Matanuska-Susitna valley area home. He marvels at the fact that almost daily throughout the summer he gets to introduce people to the sweeping vista of Knik Glacier and call it work.
Residents may want to check attics after winter wind storm
Police have identified the man found dead and lying near the intersection of Benson Boulevard and A Street on Dec. 29 as 63-year-old Roger Williams. There are still questions surrounding how Anchorage police handled the situation. While Williams’ body was lying on the street, our cameras captured video of someone walking up to it, even though it was covered by a white sheet.
GCI outage shuts down Alaska calls
Alaska feels impacts of ongoing avian flu outbreak in Lower 48
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Shoppers might not be able to get a certain staple on their grocery list as of late, with shelves in the egg sections of stores bare. A recent wave in the highly pathogenic Avian Influenza outbreak hit a commercial facility in Washington on Dec. 14, leading to the loss of over 1 million chickens. Alaska Division of Agriculture Interim Director Mia Kirk said that this greatly affected Alaska’s supply of imported eggs.
Snow and rain for southern Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A small area of low pressure will move north along the west coast overnight, bringing snow and gusty winds. Winter Weather Advisories over the Bering Strait to Seward Peninsula are in effect through Wednesday morning. A Blizzard Warning is in place for the western side of the northern coast with wind gusts to 55 mph, with an advisory to the east for winds to 45 mph and blowing snow.
Biologists say ducks run over at Cuddy Park are result of people feeding them
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The ducks at Cuddy Park in Midtown Anchorage have had a rough winter. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Biologist Angela Matz said 20 ducks and pigeons were run over in the Cuddy Park parking lot shortly before Christmas. She doesn’t know who did it, nor does she think the act was intentional. Matz does say it’s the result of too many birds congregating in a place they shouldn’t — because people are feeding them there.
Eddie Burke Jr. fends off Brent Sass for Knik 200 title
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Those following the trackers from home weren’t sure who was going to be the first to the finish at he 2023 Knik 200, with reigning Iditarod champion Brent Sass and up-and-coming musher Eddie Burke Jr. leapfrogged each other down the stretch, until the hungry 33-year old Anchorage musher made the final move.
Employee stabbed at 5th Avenue mall
Slow warming to build across southern Alaska this week
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Following a cold weekend across Southcentral Alaska, the thermometer is set to rise back into warmer territory. Much of Southcentral is already warmer than the previous 24 hours, thanks to a band of snow and clouds that built into the region through the overnight hours. For areas that did see snow, it only brought up to an inch of snow. With the snow coming to an end and skies clearing once more, we’ll set up the day for sunshine to make a return to the region.
Man found dead on Benson Boulevard identified, questions still remain
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Police have released the name of the man found dead and lying near the intersection of Benson Boulevard and A Street on Dec. 29, 2022. The man was identified as 63-year-old Roger Williams. There are still questions surrounding how Anchorage police handled the situation. While Williams’...
Anchorage School Board considers changing school start times
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s something that would impact every single person in the Anchorage School District. On Monday, during a district work session, the Anchorage School Board revisited the issue of changing school start times post-pandemic. “Our panel will brief the board on prior efforts completed by ASD...
Department of Justice investigates State of Alaska
Alaska Gov. Dunleavy appoints two new judges to Anchorage Superior Court
The Boney Courthouse in downtown Anchorage, across the street from the larger Nesbett Courthouse, holds the Alaska Supreme Court chambers. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) Gov. Mike Dunleavy appointed a public advocate and a private-practice attorney to two vacant seats on the Anchorage Superior Court, his office announced Friday. Laura...
Blowing snow hits the northern coast
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Areas of Southcentral will get to see snow — and perhaps some rain mixing in — on Tuesday. Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Valleys are on the edge of the action, so much less likely to see precipitation other than in the flurry form. Winter...
5th Avenue Mall employee stabbed while trying to stop shoplifter
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A mall employee was stabbed on Saturday evening while trying to prevent a thief from leaving the 5th Avenue Mall. According to the Anchorage Police Department, police were informed just before 6 p.m. of the stabbing, in which a man headed for the exit of the Sunglass Hut store in the mall without providing payment for merchandise.
Anchorage police arrest, charge man accused of fleeing in stolen car after theft
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A small theft at a Fairview liquor store began a succession of illegal acts for one man on Friday night. Police say Rhahemiah McNair, 39, was arrested on a slew of charges that included third-degree assault, second-degree robbery and leaving the scene of an injury collision.
