BoxingNews24.com
Ryan Garcia tells Gervonta Davis: “Goodbye, Tank, it’s over for you”
By Craig Daly: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis told the media at the post-fight press conference last night that Ryan Garcia is a “baby clown” after being told that he had said on Twitter, “It’s over for you” following his ninth round knockout victory over Hector Luis Garcia at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C.
worldboxingnews.net
Meek Mill vs Gary Russell Jr scuffle suspends Gervonta Davis fight
Gervonta Davis was forced to pause his fight with Hector Garcia on Saturday night as Meek Mill and Gary Russell Jr. got into it in the crowd. The five-time world champion superstar was on his way to a ninth-round victory in front of a sold-out Washington crowd. However, Davis got distracted by a scuffle, which turned out to be Mill and Russell’s teams in the front row.
worldboxingnews.net
Jaron Ennis stays unbeaten, faces Errol Spence or Keith Thurman
Jaron Ennis will fight the winner of Errol Spence Jr. vs Keith Thurman after remaining undefeated in the co-main event of Gervonta Davis vs Hector Garcia. The rising welterweight star, known as “Boots,” can boast a 30-0 C.V. with 27 knockouts following a unanimous decision over Karen Chukhadzhian.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Prevails, But Mentor Peterson Falls On Undercard
Hours before the Showtime PPV cameras started rolling and Gervonta Davis became the focus of the at-home and in-person audience, one of the fighters Davis looked up to as a youngster made his return to the ring. Close to three years after deciding to walk away from active competition, Lamont...
Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Could Face Problems vs. Hector Garcia
Do not sleep on Garcia's chances to pull of the first big upset of the year Saturday.
hiphop-n-more.com
Meek Mill Almost Gets into Fight with Former World Champion Gary Russell Jr (Video)
Meek Mill nearly ended up in a fight while attending Gervonta Davis’ win over Hector Luis Garcia on Saturday night in Washington DC. The Philly rapper was in the building to support Tank in the main event but also in attendance and sitting nearby was former WBC featherweight world champion Gary Russell Jr, along with some of his friends. Russell Jr has had beef with Gervonta in the past so he was supporting his rival in the fight, which seems to have led to an argument between him and Meek.
vidanewspaper.com
Boxer Demond Nicholson Vows To Upset Demetrius Andrade In 168lb Fight
For veteran boxer Demond Nicholson, now isn’t the time for being humble. In a fiery press conference this week, he vowed to get his career back on track with a knockout of Demetrius Andrade. “When I first came in the game, I was just knocking people out. I was...
Boxing Scene
Liam Smith: Eubank Jr. is Not Better Than Munguia, The 'Name' Has Helped Him Massively
Liam Smith says that Chris Eubank Jr does not rate among the best two fighters he has boxed and it is only money that has elevated their fight to pay-per-view status. Smith, the former two-time WBO super-welterweight champion, faces Eubank in Manchester on January 21, but he says Eubank doesn’t compare to Saul “Canelo” Alvarez or Jaime Munguia, who he rates as the best two boxers he has fought.
BoxingNews24.com
Tank Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia scorecards lopsided in Gervonta’s favor
By Adam Baskin: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis was surprisingly WAY ahead on all three of the judges’ scorecards at the time of the ninth round stoppage of his opponent Hector Luis Garcia last Saturday night at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. With the way the judges...
worldboxingnews.net
George Groves smashes crossbar challenge before awful free kick
Retired boxer George Groves smashed the Soccer AM crossbar challenge before ballooning a free kick almost outside the John Arne Riise car park. “The Saint” was appearing on the popular Sky Sports football show ahead of his punditry work for Chris Eubank Jr. vs Liam Smith. Discussing the fight...
Boxing Scene
Zerafa: I Want Golovkin Fight Next, I'm His Biggest Payday!
Middleweight contender Michael Zerafa believes that he's the “biggest payday” for IBF, WBA, IBO world champion Gennadiy Golovkin. Zerafa has been targeting a fight with Golovkin since last year, but he's also willing to fight WBA "regular" champion Erislandy Lara and WBO champion Janibek Alimkhanuly. Golovkin has until...
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez Suggests Prograis Is Barred From Fighting in the US, Floats Purse Bid Scenario
Teofimo Lopez apparently believes boxing politics may get in the way of a fight with Regis Prograis. In a tweet posted on Friday, Lopez, the former unified lightweight champion and current junior welterweight contender, seemed to make the argument that WBC 140-pound champion Regis Prograis is banned from fighting in the United States because of his promotional affiliations.
Nonito Donaire Dismisses Retirement, Plans Final Title Run
More than six months ago, Nonito Donaire suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Naoya Inoue in Tokyo, Japan. After being knocked out in the second round by Inoue, many thought Donaire may retire at the age of 40 with a legendary resumé intact. However, Donaire has other ideas for the future of his career. In a recent interview with DAZN, he indicated that he’d like to fight for the 115-pound titles held by Juan Francisco Estrada and Fernando Martinez.
BoxingNews24.com
VIDEO: 5 Random Boxing Opinions
That dream got me thinking about the passage of time, and how in boxing just like in real life, the younger generation eventually takes over for the old guard, and with the passage of time – in boxing terms – certain names survive the test of time during the long rich history of professional boxing, and in terms of heavyweights in particular, from John L Sullivan to Tyson Fury. And in between we had many all time great heavyweight champions including the likes of Joe Louis, Rocky Marciano, Muhammad Ali, and the great Lennox Lewis – the last undisputed world heavyweight champion, more than 20 damn years ago.
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Roiman Villa Shocks Rashidi “Speedy” Ellis!
By Vince Dwriter: The Showtime pay-per-view event featuring Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia consisted of a card that was packed with boxing stars who were sizeable favorites, but the upset of the night occurred when the hard hitting welterweight contender Roiman Villa defeated Rashidi Ellis (24-1, 15 KOs) by way of majority decision.
Boxing Scene
Anthony Yarde: My Best Performances Have Been When I'm The Underdog
ANTHONY YARDE IS approaching what he calls 'the biggest fight of his career' on January 28 at the venue where it all began for him as a professional back in 2015. On the 9th of May in 2015, Mitch Mitchell was in the opposite corner at what was formerly known as Wembley Arena. He lasted 15 seconds into the second round.
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis Is “The One”
By Vince D’Writer: On Saturday night, January 7th, at the sold-out Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., the WBA (regular) lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis started a new chapter in his professional boxing career as he defeated Hector Luis Garcia (16-1, 10 KOs) by way of technical knockout.
