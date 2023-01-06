Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
Coachella's 2023 lineup has been revealedEveryday EntertainmentLos Angeles, CA
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ABC30 Fresno
Sources: Lakers' Anthony Davis ramping up rehab, eyeing return
The pain in Anthony Davis' right foot continues to subside and the Los Angeles Lakers star plans to begin the ramp-up process to return to play when the team returns to L.A. this week, league sources told ESPN. Davis missed his 13th straight game Monday -- a 122-109 loss to...
ABC30 Fresno
Lakers' LeBron James sits vs. Nuggets with ankle soreness
The Los Angeles Lakers ruled LeBron James out ahead of Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets due to left ankle soreness. James was originally listed as probable on Monday morning before being downgraded to questionable and then out later in the day. "You know with LeBron, it's just a daily...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their leader in the huddle.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ABC30 Fresno
Stephen Curry back in lineup for Warriors after 11-game injury absence
Stephen Curry will return and start Tuesday night for the Golden State Warriors against the Phoenix Suns, the team announced before the game. The star point guard's minutes load will not be heavy, but coach Steve Kerr said he had no specific number in mind for how many minutes Curry will play.
ABC30 Fresno
Nearing return, Curry a full practice participant for Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO -- Stephen Curry is poised to return to the court Tuesday. The Warriors say Curry, who has missed the past 11 games with a left shoulder subluxation, is likely to be back for the team's matchup against the Phoenix Suns. Warriors general manager Bob Myers and coach Steve...
ABC30 Fresno
Kawhi Leonard has season-best 33 as Clippers snap skid
LOS ANGELES -- Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was drilling big fourth-quarter shots in the midst of yet another 40-point explosion against the LA Clippers. But Kawhi Leonard made sure the Clippers' longest losing streak of his era with Paul George didn't continue. Leonard answered two long 3-pointers by Doncic with a 3-pointer and then three free throws after he was fouled while shooting a 3 in the final 2:17 to help the Clippers get a much-needed 113-101 win over the Mavericks on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena.
ABC30 Fresno
Chargers' Brandon Staley defends playing starters with 5-seed locked
DENVER --Chargers coach Brandon Staley offered no apology Sunday after playing starters throughout most of a 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos in the regular-season finale, despite Los Angeles clinching the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs moments before kickoff. "These aren't easy decisions," Staley said after the game....
ABC30 Fresno
Carlos Correa passes physical, signs with Minnesota Twins
Carlos Correa's deal with theMinnesota Twinsis complete, the team announced Wednesday, meaning that he has passed his physical to finally bring his wild offseason saga to a close. "He's home," the Twins posted to Twitter on Wednesday. The All-Star shortstop had reached asix-year, $200 million contract to return to Minnesota...
ABC30 Fresno
Chargers WR Mike Williams (back) expected to be ready for Jaguars
COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams is expected to return to practice this week and be available to play in a wild-card playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, coach Brandon Staley said Monday. Williams suffered a back injury in a 31-28 loss to the Denver...
ABC30 Fresno
Chargers' Rashawn Slater to return to practice, won't play vs. Jaguars
COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater will return to practice this week, opening the 21-day window for his potential activation off injured reserve. "He's progressing well and we are excited to get him back out there," coach Brandon Staley said Tuesday. Slater, however, will not...
Report: A’s reach 1-year deal with Shintaro Fujinami
Right-hander Shintaro Fujinami will make his Major League Baseball debut with the Oakland Athletics in 2023, ESPN reported Wednesday, following
ABC30 Fresno
NFL playoff bracket: AFC, NFC, Super Bowl 2023 schedule, seeding
The six matchups for the wild-card round of the 2022 NFL playoffs are set, and thePhiladelphia Eagles(NFC) andKansas City Chiefs(AFC) are the teams that get byes. Among the interesting matchups for the first round: two divisional rivalries in the AFC and a matchup betweenDak Prescott and Tom Brady in the NFC.
ABC30 Fresno
Ducks' Justin Kirkland hospitalized after crash, has full mobility
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Anaheim forward Justin Kirkland was hospitalized overnight after getting into a car accident on his way to theDucks' game against the Boston Bruins on Sunday night. The Ducks announced Monday that Kirkland remains under evaluation, but has full mobility and is communicating with his family and with...
