Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Son of Former Miami Dolphins Football Player Back on Trial, Charged with Killing Both Parents
According to ABC News, Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong, Jr., the son of Antonio Armstrong, who played for the Miami Dolphins back in 1995, will be heading to trial for a third time after two trials that ended in hung juries. A.J. has been accused of killing his father and mother, Dawn Armstrong in 2016. They were both killed in their sleep in their residence in Houston.
NFL World Is Demanding Serious Packers Punishment
The NFL World is calling for some serious Packers punishment on Monday morning. Sunday night, Packers rookie Quay Walker was ejected from the game for shoving a Lions training staff member. Walker was outraged by the ejection, though it seemed like a pretty obvious decision. You can't do this. While...
Rasul Douglas explains why he pulled stunt that infuriated Lions
Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas angered the Detroit Lions with a bizarre move during Sunday night’s game, but he insists there was a method to what some interpreted as total madness. The Lions were trailing 9-3 just before the half when they lined up for what would have been a 48-yard field goal. Green... The post Rasul Douglas explains why he pulled stunt that infuriated Lions appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Is Getting Crushed For His Decision
A conservative decision by Sonny Dykes dug TCU a deeper hole in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia has easily moved the ball, but the Horned Frogs elected to punt on 4th-and-6 at the 47-yard line. Although TCU punter Jordy Sandy forced the Bulldogs to start at the eight, the defending champions quickly mitigated the change in field position.
Kirk Herbstreit's Reaction To National Title Blowout Is Going Viral
ESPN pays Kirk Herbstreit to speak, but Georgia's first half beatdown of TCU tonight left the veteran analyst speechless. The undefeated Bulldogs outgained the Horned Frogs 354-121 in the opening 30 minutes, scoring five touchdowns while forcing three turnovers on their way to a 38-7 lead at intermission. After Georgia...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Look: Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Mike McCarthy
Next Monday, the Cowboys will face the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. This game will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. While on 105.3 The Fan this Tuesday morning, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about the Cowboys' upcoming playoff game. Many ...
NBC Miami
Five Best Sunday Night Football Regular Season Finales in NFL History
Five best Sunday Night Football regular season finales in NFL history originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It all comes down to Game 271. The 2022 NFL regular season will conclude with one last Sunday Night Football matchup. This week’s edition will take place at Lambeau Field with the Green Bay Packers hosting the Detroit Lions and the NFC’s final wild card spot up for grabs.
NBC Miami
How Many NFL Wild Card Teams Have Won the Super Bowl?
How many NFL wild card teams have won the Super Bowl? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Six wild card teams enter the 2022 NFL playoffs looking to make history – the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins in the AFC and the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks in the NFC.
NBC Miami
5 Best Potential Matchups We Could See in Super Bowl LVII
5 best potential matchups we could see in Super Bowl LVII originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The road to the Vince Lombardi Trophy is on. Fourteen NFL teams have secured a spot in the 2022-23 playoffs, and it’s win or go home from here on out. But, in...
NBC Miami
Report: Cardinals Plan to Try to Trade DeAndre Hopkins
Report: Cardinals plan to try to trade DeAndre Hopkins originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A star NFL wide receiver could be available in the offseason. The Arizona Cardinals plan to try to trade five-time Pro Bowler and three-time First Team All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins, The Score's Jordan Schultz reported on Tuesday. Schultz added that Hopkins is likely to seek a new contract with two years and $34.4 million left on his current deal.
NBC Miami
Ranking the Quarterback Situation for All 14 NFL Playoff Teams
Ranking the quarterback situation for all 14 NFL playoff teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. An elite quarterback does so much for a team’s Super Bowl chances. It’s the hardest position to find a world class option in, but teams with the luxury of fielding one usually find themselves in the playoffs – if they have the proper talent around the signal caller.
NBC Miami
Georgia Wins 2nd Straight National Championship With Historic Rout of TCU
The national title is heading back to Athens. The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (15-0) completed an unblemished title defense in dominant fashion on Monday night, crushing the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs (13-2) 65-7 in the College Football Playoff national championship. The triumph at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, made...
Comments / 0