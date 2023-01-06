Typically, pickup-truck redesigns are methodical evolutions of whatever came before—a little more power, a little different styling, maybe some clever new features. But the Toyota Tundra's 2022 redesign was more extreme than most, given that the previous generation remained mostly unchanged throughout its 14-year run. In the case of the TRD Pro, a naturally aspirated 5.7-liter V-8 was replaced by a twin-turbo V-6 and a hybrid system. The transmission went from a six-speed to a 10-speed, and the leaf-sprung rear end gave way to coil springs. And that's not to mention the new interior and exterior styling, which in the TRD Pro includes camo-patterned red synthetic leather upholstery and black camo fender flares. Would all of this be welcomed by Tundra customers, or would some of it be off-putting? To find out, I drove over to my friend Tom's house and pulled up next to his truck: a Lunar Rock 2021 Tundra TRD Pro.

