Toyota reportedly planning a Century SUV
If you’ve even casually looked into the world of Japanese domestic market (JDM) vehicles, you’re probably familiar with the Toyota Century. Known as Japan’s Rolls-Royce, the ultra-luxury car has endured for decades as a chariot for the country’s ultra-elite and royalty. In its time on the market, Toyota has barely wavered from the Century’s original design, but a new report from Japan’s Best Car Web states that the automaker is planning a Century SUV with a reveal date this year.
There’s a Hidden Benefit to Buying a Used 2014 Nissan Maxima
The 2014 Nissan Maxima makes car buying much more simpler for used car shoppers by only offering two different trims. The post There’s a Hidden Benefit to Buying a Used 2014 Nissan Maxima appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Watch This Teardown of a 300,000-Mile Toyota Camry Engine
YouTube/The Car Care NutThis video should serve as a reminder of the value of regular maintenance.
CAR AND DRIVER
Would You Rather: 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro vs. 2021 Tundra TRD Pro?
Typically, pickup-truck redesigns are methodical evolutions of whatever came before—a little more power, a little different styling, maybe some clever new features. But the Toyota Tundra's 2022 redesign was more extreme than most, given that the previous generation remained mostly unchanged throughout its 14-year run. In the case of the TRD Pro, a naturally aspirated 5.7-liter V-8 was replaced by a twin-turbo V-6 and a hybrid system. The transmission went from a six-speed to a 10-speed, and the leaf-sprung rear end gave way to coil springs. And that's not to mention the new interior and exterior styling, which in the TRD Pro includes camo-patterned red synthetic leather upholstery and black camo fender flares. Would all of this be welcomed by Tundra customers, or would some of it be off-putting? To find out, I drove over to my friend Tom's house and pulled up next to his truck: a Lunar Rock 2021 Tundra TRD Pro.
CAR AND DRIVER
Mazda Rotary Engine Is Coming Back on an MX-30 Plug-In-Hybrid
Mazda's European branch announced this morning that the rotary engine will return on the 2023 MX-30 R-EV, set to be revealed on Friday, January 13. The company also unveiled a new logo featuring a lowercase "e" inside a triangle that mimics the shape of a rotary engine. The new powertrain...
torquenews.com
My Ownership Experience With a Tesla Model 3 RWD After 5,000 Miles
I'm sharing my personal ownership experience after owning my Tesla Model 3 RWD after 5,000 miles. I have owned my Tesla Model 3 RWD with LFP batteries since August 20, 2022. This is getting me close to 5 months of ownership and I've driven about 5,200 miles since then. Most of those miles were in the first 2 months as I couldn't stop driving the car because I was having so much fun!
ConsumerAffairs
Sixteen vehicle brands have technology bugs, making for a hacker holiday
Most new vehicles have advanced technology features. While that's convenient, there is a downside. A new report suggests that security bugs were found in 16 vehicle brands including Acura, BMW, Ferrari, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jaguar, Kia, Land Rover, Nissan, Porsche, Rolls Royce, and Toyota. The vulnerabilities, researchers said, could allow a hacker to start, unlock, and track those cars from point to point.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Lexus RC Finally Gets an Infotainment Update, New Color
Lexus is bestowing some updates upon the RC and RC F coupe models for 2023. A new touchscreen sits atop the dash, replacing the old sunken screen that was controlled only by a touchpad. There's also a new Special Appearance package available for F Sport models. Lexus isn't quite ready...
CAR AND DRIVER
Digital License Plates Could Be Used to Track You, Steal Data, Hackers Find
Adding a permanent, connected device to your car might have some upsides. It also introduces a new way for hackers to track you or collect personal information, as first reported by Vice. A group of cybersecurity researchers recently published a report on various weaknesses they've discovered in connected cars. The...
CAR AND DRIVER
Prepare to Say Goodbye to the McLaren 720S
McLaren is ending production of the 720S supercar after a roughly five-year run, with a yet-to-be-named replacement already sold out well into 2024. The 720S was unveiled at the 2017 Geneva Auto Show, and went into production for the 2018 model year, replacing the 650S. A McLaren spokesperson confirmed to...
The Ring Car Cam Lets You Monitor Your Vehicle 24/7 — See How Much It Costs
The home security company Ring is “ringing” in the new year with an innovative way to keep a close eye on your vehicle at all times. The company’s latest product, the Ring Car Cam, is a dual-facing dashboard security camera that comes equipped with night vision and the ability to detect motion.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Jeep Cherokee Lineup Reduced as It Prepares to End Production
The 2023 Jeep Cherokee lineup includes only two models: Altitude Lux and Trailhawk. The 180-hp 2.4-liter inline-four is the base engine, and the 270-hp 2.0-liter turbo-four is optional. Jeep says it's preparing to end production of the current-generation Cherokee next month. Jeep has greatly reduced the Cherokee’s lineup for what...
How to Finance a Used Car, According to Consumer Reports
If you're planning to finance a used car purchase this year, check out these helpful tips from Consumer Reports. The post How to Finance a Used Car, According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Veer launches new low-cost electric boat for the average Joe that won’t sink your wallet
Electric boats offer major advantages for beginner and experienced boaters alike. But cleaner, quieter and more enjoyable boating often comes with a seriously hefty price tag. Or at least it used to before the Veer X13 was announced earlier this week. Compared to the prices we’re used to seeing, the...
GM Faces a Brutal Year
A recession will drag down car sales in 2023, as recessions always do, which in turn is likely to trigger earnings losses.
