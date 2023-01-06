ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple people shot in Florida during French Montana music video shoot, reports say

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WFLA) — Multiple people were shot outside a Miami Gardens restaurant during a French Montana music video shoot, according to reports.

WTVJ reported that officers responded to a ShotSpotter call at The Licking Miami Gardens on Thursday night.

Police told the news station that an altercation started in an unknown location and eventually ended at the restaurant, where the shooting happened.

Witnesses told WTVJ that the shooting happened during a video shoot for rapper French Montana.

One witness told WFOR that 10 to 15 gunshots ran out and people started running everywhere.

Miami Gardens police officers respond to The Licking Restaurant after multiple people were reportedly shot Thursday night Jan. 5, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Investigators were looking into reports that a video was being shot at the restaurant, Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt said. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)
Passersby look on as Miami Gardens police officers respond to The Licking Restaurant after multiple people were reportedly shot Thursday night Jan. 5, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Investigators were looking into reports that a video was being shot at the restaurant, Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt said. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

The news outlet reported that several victims were injured. Their conditions remain unknown.

Police did not say how many people were hurt in the shooting.

WTVJ reported that no arrests have been made.

