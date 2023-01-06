Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police Chief releases crime stats for 2022
Centralia Police Chief Christopher Locke has released information on calls for service and crime stats for 2022. Locke hopes by sharing the information they are taking a positive step toward improving transparency and their bond and partnership with the community. “I think the one thing you can look at is...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police investigates gunshots fired at man in 500 block of South Elm
The Centralia Police Department is investigating shots fired from a car at a man in an alley off the 500 block of South Elm Street Sunday night. The two men initially exchanged words after the driver of the car from which the shots were allegedly fired had nearly struck the victim with his vehicle. The alleged victim yelled at the driver to slow down. The vehicle stopped, backed up, and approached the victim where the verbal exchange took place.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, January 10th, 2023
A 26-year-old Sandoval woman has turned herself in on a felony failure to appear warrant in a pending burglary and theft case. Mallory Seals of East Scott is being held in lieu of $50,000 bond. 36-year-old Jonathon Downes of Phelps Road in Walnut Hill is being held in lieu of...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Department investigates burglary and criminal damage at cemetery
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department was called to a residential burglary at a Junction City home late Sunday morning. Entry is believed to have been made to the home through a window. A padlocked bedroom door was then busted off the hinges and the door frame broken. Three laptop computers and two lock boxes are reported missing. The case has been turned over to Junction City Police for further investigation.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, January 9th, 2023
A 36-year-old Mulberry Grove woman has been arrested on a Marion County failure to appear traffic warrant. Jessica Welch of Minnesota Street was taken to the Marion County Jail where she is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond. 52-year-old Charles Davis of Arlene Drive in Centralia was arrested by...
southernillinoisnow.com
Pole barn damaged by fire in rural Salem Tuesday morning
Fire caused damage to a lean-to attached to a pole barn on the Bobby Donoho property at 4187 Tonti Road north of Salem Tuesday morning. The fire started in a chicken roost where a heat lamp appears to have caught some straw on fire. A person at the scene used a garden hose to keep the fire down until firemen arrived. The fire was confined to the lean-to and the one wall of the barn next to the lean-to.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia ESDA vehicle destroyed by fire
The Centralia Emergency Services and Disaster Agency vehicle was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon. Centralia City Firemen believe a fuse box used with the battery in the engine compartment started the fire that sent flames shooting out of the engine compartment. Firemen were able to stop the fire before it burned the interior of the car.
southernillinoisnow.com
Keep Salem Beautiful seeks cooperation in not putting non-recyclables in recycling trailer
Keep Salem Beautiful says some items they cannot recycle are turning up again in the recycling trailer on the Marion County parking lot in the 200 block of North Broadway. Among the non-recyclables that have recently caused issues are mini-blinds, light bulbs, food containers including Styrofoam containers, and plastic caps.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia to have two new canines
Centralia Police Chief Christopher Locke has announced the city’s one recently retired canine unit will be replaced by two canine officers. The announcement came at Monday night’s city council meeting. Locke says new canine officers Travis Ripperda and Austin Leslie went to Missouri to pick out their dogs...
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/14 – Anna Elliott
Anna Elliott, age 90, of Salem, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Salem Township Hospital. Anna was born on April 20, 1932, in Salem, the daughter of Raymond and Louise (Young) Kirgan. She married Berthal Elliott on September 18, 1948, and he preceded her in death. Survivors include...
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/15 – Jean Ellen Fark
Jean Ellen Fark, 74, of Centralia passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, at her home. She was born on February 15, 1948, the daughter of James and Lula Mae (Duke) Hartwell in Centralia. She married Wayne Rinne and they later divorced. She married Larry Fark on July 6, 1983, in Las Vegas and he survives her in Centralia.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/10 – Belinda ‘Sissy’ Yates
Belinda “Sissy” Yates, age 65 of Centralia, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. Arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home in Salem. Online condolences can be made at www.CrouseFH.com.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/16 – Marie Fern Kuester
Marie Fern Kuester, 99, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 at Centralia Manor. Marie was born February 13, 1923, in Centralia to Mark Davis and Mae (Adams) Davis. She married Roy Kuester on January 2, 1943, and he preceded her in death on August 20, 1991. Marie...
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/11 – Jeffrey ‘Jeff’ Scott Lambert
Jeffrey “Jeff” Scott Lambert, 63, of Centralia, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon, Illinois. Jeff passed away on his father’s birthday. Jeffrey was born October 19, 1959, in Centralia, the son of Kenneth Lambert and Alvera (Roethemeyer) Lambert.
southernillinoisnow.com
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia City Council to consider TIF Development Agreement with Scooter’s Coffee
The Centralia City Council Monday night will consider a Tax Increment Financing District #5 development agreement with Blue Fish 44, LLC on behalf of the new Scooter’s Coffee at 280 Brooks Avenue. The project included development of a vacant green space into a commercial development to provide an increase in the property tax base and sales tax base of the city.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/18 – Carolyn June (Copple) Chambers
Carolyn June (Copple) Chambers, age 86, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away peacefully at 7:23 P.M. on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, Illinois. She was born on June 2nd, 1936, in Centralia, Illinois, the daughter of Lowell Howard and Wilma Frances (Shaw) Copple....
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 01/20 – Jack Ray Marks
Jack Ray Marks, age 70, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 5:38 P.M., on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, Illinois. He was born on August 30, 1952, in Carbondale, Illinois, the son of Thomas, Jr. and Wanda Lee (Clark) Marks. He married Theresa Mercer and they later divorced.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 11/16 – Kenneth B. Jones
Kenneth B. Jones, 85, of Centralia passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Fireside House in Centralia. He was born on August 16, 1937, the son of Kenneth L. and Beulah M. (Rosenbaum) Jones in Centralia. He married the love of his life, Shirley Sue Bone on June 8, 1957, at the Jefferson County Courthouse and she preceded him in death.
southernillinoisnow.com
Lady Cats Fall At Olney, SC Earns Win and Back At It Tonight….Girls Scores From Saturday
The Salem Lady Cats dropped their road game Saturday at Richland County 56-51. Alesia Keller led Salem with 14, Emma Gregg added 13 and Kayla Felgenhaur 8. Salem is back in action at home Thursday against Breese Central in a game on WJBD. Salem won the JV game 32-24. Marah Johnson led Salem with 11, Jaelyn Keller added 7 and Hannah Smith 6.
Comments / 0