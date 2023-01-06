Read full article on original website
WBBJ
TWRA says public invited to comment on next hunting season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — You can now share your comments on next season’s hunting regulations. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says you can share ideas and concerns with their staff through February 1. Comments may end up being shared as proposals to the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission, the...
“Most Dangerous Road In Tennessee”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Drive Through At Night Or During Inclement Weather
Tennessee is home to many beautiful and winding roads that offer breathtaking views and exciting drives. However, some roads in the state can be quite dangerous due to a variety of factors such as steep drops, sharp curves, and poor road conditions. Here are the five most dangerous roads in Tennessee:
The Tomahawk
Master beef, energy, and trees in 2023
Cattle farmers interested in earning their Tennessee Master Beef Producer status or needing to recertify have the opportunity beginning February 7. Each Tuesday in February, beginning at 6 p.m., farmers will hear from UT specialists, veterinarians, and agents leading discussions and offering tips for best management practices. As fertilizer prices...
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
moderncampground.com
Cherokee Orchard Road and Twin Creeks Trail to Close for Maintenance Work
Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that Cherokee Orchard Road will be closed from Monday, January 9 to Friday, January 13, to allow crews to install boulders along the road shoulders and for Richmond Tree Experts to remove damaged trees along the roadside. The closure is necessary...
WATE
Bonnaroo Lineup Released
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, one of America’s most popular music festivals, has revealed which artists will perform in Middle Tennessee this summer. Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, one of America’s most popular music festivals, has revealed which artists will perform in Middle Tennessee this summer. WATE 6...
wgnsradio.com
Gas Prices to Start This Week, Monday, January 9, 2023
Rutherford County, TN - Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 10.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97/g today (Monday), according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
This Huge Thrift Shop in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
WATE
Anakeesta offers special deal for Tennessee residents
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Play for a day all year at the popular Gatlinburg attraction. Tennessee residents will soon have the opportunity to experience Anakeesta at a heavily discounted price. Starting Monday, January 15, anyone with a valid Tennessee photo I.D. will have access to “Play for a day, Adventure all year.”
WBBJ
Fisherman found dead in Pickwick Lake
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The search for a missing fisherman has come to an end. Friday morning, members of Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency and Hardin County Fire Department recovered the body of a missing fisherman on Pickwick Lake. Jimmy C. Franks, 72, was a commercial fisherman that lived nearby...
Nashville Parent
In-N-Out Burger to Expand to Middle Tennessee
Popular California burger chain In-N-Out is bringing a corporate office and Animal Fries to Middle Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee and In-N-Out Burger officials announced Tuesday. The company plans to invest $125.5 million to establish an eastern territory office in Franklin, which represents In-N-Out’s first expansion east of Texas. The project will create 277 new jobs in Williamson County.
Nashville Parent
Fall Creek Falls State Park to be Expanded
TennGreen Land Conservancy and the State of Tennessee announced the acquisition of an additional 84 acres of land adjacent to Fall Creek Falls State Park. In an area of high conservation interest, the land known as “Haston Point Gulf” has long been an acquisition target for the partners.
fox17.com
'A reckless decision': TVA moves forward with another gas plant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Less than a month after issuing rolling blackouts during dangerously cold temperatures, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has decided to move forward with another gas plant. The federally owned utility company decided Tuesday to retire and demolish the Cumberland Fossil Plant and begin operating a...
wvlt.tv
Lottery Gives Tennesseans Chance At Millions
Your headlines from 1/9 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Scott Co. car crash with officer, Winning lottery ticket sold in East Tennessee, missing man found safe. 'The Young Fables' kick off Winter Concert Series at DreamMore Resort. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. 'The Young Fables' are made up of...
Tennessee lawmaker hopes to protect pets before next temperature tumble
Bitter cold wreaked havoc across much of the eastern U.S. over the holidays leaving thousands without power or running water and claiming the lives of dozens. However, Americans weren't alone in their suffering – some pets were left outside to suffer.
Largest Ever Grant Award for Rural Broadband Expansion in Tennessee History
Surrounded by elected officials and electric workers, Gov. Bill Lee unveiled the largest grant award for rural broadband expansion in the history of the state of Tennessee Monday morning. United Communications, and our partners Middle Tennessee Electric and Duck River Electric, we’re going to be investing almost $100 million in...
helihub.com
Tennessee National Guard and state civilian agencies conduct joint training
A Blackhawk from the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion touches down in a bare field in Pickett Civilian Conservation Corps Memorial State Park. Nearby, groups of Tennessee National Guard soldiers gather with members of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) and representatives from the Tennessee State Parks, plus ten other state and local agencies, with one mission: finding lost hikers.
Initiative will connect thousands with fiber internet in Middle Tennessee
On Monday, Governor Bill Lee and leaders from several private companies will announce an initiative to connect thousands of Tennesseans will fast, fiber internet.
This Tennessee County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which county has the shortest life expectancy in Tennessee.
In-N-Out Burger coming to Tennessee, Bill Lee announces
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Tuesday that the iconic west coast chain In-N-Out Burger is coming to the Volunteer State.
