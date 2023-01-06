ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WBBJ

TWRA says public invited to comment on next hunting season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — You can now share your comments on next season’s hunting regulations. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says you can share ideas and concerns with their staff through February 1. Comments may end up being shared as proposals to the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission, the...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Tomahawk

Master beef, energy, and trees in 2023

Cattle farmers interested in earning their Tennessee Master Beef Producer status or needing to recertify have the opportunity beginning February 7. Each Tuesday in February, beginning at 6 p.m., farmers will hear from UT specialists, veterinarians, and agents leading discussions and offering tips for best management practices. As fertilizer prices...
TENNESSEE STATE
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
moderncampground.com

Cherokee Orchard Road and Twin Creeks Trail to Close for Maintenance Work

Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that Cherokee Orchard Road will be closed from Monday, January 9 to Friday, January 13, to allow crews to install boulders along the road shoulders and for Richmond Tree Experts to remove damaged trees along the roadside. The closure is necessary...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Bonnaroo Lineup Released

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, one of America’s most popular music festivals, has revealed which artists will perform in Middle Tennessee this summer. Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, one of America’s most popular music festivals, has revealed which artists will perform in Middle Tennessee this summer. WATE 6...
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Gas Prices to Start This Week, Monday, January 9, 2023

Rutherford County, TN - Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 10.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97/g today (Monday), according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WATE

Anakeesta offers special deal for Tennessee residents

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Play for a day all year at the popular Gatlinburg attraction. Tennessee residents will soon have the opportunity to experience Anakeesta at a heavily discounted price. Starting Monday, January 15, anyone with a valid Tennessee photo I.D. will have access to “Play for a day, Adventure all year.”
GATLINBURG, TN
WBBJ

Fisherman found dead in Pickwick Lake

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The search for a missing fisherman has come to an end. Friday morning, members of Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency and Hardin County Fire Department recovered the body of a missing fisherman on Pickwick Lake. Jimmy C. Franks, 72, was a commercial fisherman that lived nearby...
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
Nashville Parent

In-N-Out Burger to Expand to Middle Tennessee

Popular California burger chain In-N-Out is bringing a corporate office and Animal Fries to Middle Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee and In-N-Out Burger officials announced Tuesday. The company plans to invest $125.5 million to establish an eastern territory office in Franklin, which represents In-N-Out’s first expansion east of Texas. The project will create 277 new jobs in Williamson County.
TENNESSEE STATE
Nashville Parent

Fall Creek Falls State Park to be Expanded

TennGreen Land Conservancy and the State of Tennessee announced the acquisition of an additional 84 acres of land adjacent to Fall Creek Falls State Park. In an area of high conservation interest, the land known as “Haston Point Gulf” has long been an acquisition target for the partners.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

'A reckless decision': TVA moves forward with another gas plant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Less than a month after issuing rolling blackouts during dangerously cold temperatures, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has decided to move forward with another gas plant. The federally owned utility company decided Tuesday to retire and demolish the Cumberland Fossil Plant and begin operating a...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Lottery Gives Tennesseans Chance At Millions

Your headlines from 1/9 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Scott Co. car crash with officer, Winning lottery ticket sold in East Tennessee, missing man found safe. 'The Young Fables' kick off Winter Concert Series at DreamMore Resort. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. 'The Young Fables' are made up of...
TENNESSEE STATE
helihub.com

Tennessee National Guard and state civilian agencies conduct joint training

A Blackhawk from the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion touches down in a bare field in Pickett Civilian Conservation Corps Memorial State Park. Nearby, groups of Tennessee National Guard soldiers gather with members of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) and representatives from the Tennessee State Parks, plus ten other state and local agencies, with one mission: finding lost hikers.
TENNESSEE STATE

